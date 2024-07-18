July Horoscope: The 7 Zodiac Signs Putting Healing First This Month

Will we ever be able to heal ourselves from the inside out? That is the question we will all be asking over the next few months. From July 26 through December 29, the asteroid of wounds and wound healing, Chiron, goes into retrograde, forcing introspection and intimate analysis of our most profound experiences. This is not the same as a Mercury Retrograde, where everything feels topsy-turvy—though there may be a few moments where you feel like you’re navigating through The Upside Down.

Chiron represents our deepest insecurities, pain, and areas of life where we might accidentally injure ourselves. These accidental injuries can be physical, or jabs at the emotion and spirit. I recently re-read the myth of Chiron, and it reminded me that Chiron’s wounds still permeate, regardless of our growth. Chiron was the child of a water nymph and the god Zeus. However, the water nymph is unhappy with carrying Zeus’s child, so she is distraught when the child is born as a half-boy, half-horse, and asks the gods to turn her into a tree. Chiron lay abandoned by both mother and father—but he eventually took this pain and studied himself as one of the land's most outstanding teachers and healers. Unfortunately, one day, his carelessness led him to accidentally poison himself while teaching a student. Unable to cure himself or die because of his half-god immortality, he pleaded for the gods to take away the pain. They did just that, as thanks for all of his work and the teachind he’d done during his life.

The myth of Chiron reminded me that despite our best efforts, even our deepest wounds struggle to be fully healed. When we feel on top of the world and at our best, a random poison arrow still has the power to send us right back to start. Chiron spent his life taking care of others because he had no one to take care of him. In the end, that was his undoing—that he couldn’t care for himself. Having Chiron sit on my moon for several months, I’ve learned many of these tricky asteroid lessons. I think the more profound takeaway is not how to heal parts of ourselves, but how to address the wound and learn to live with it. Most people have scars that no longer bleed but still serve as a reminder of what happened.

Chiron retrograde comes around to help us have a holistic and reflective approach to how we heal—reminding us that it’s not just about slapping on some Neosporin and a bandage. We must change our habits to avoid situations that might hurt us again. We also have to forgive ourselves when accidents happen. Chiron is one of the more challenging types of energy to deal with, because he forces us to not only acknowledge the wound but put forth the effort to work with it, even if it is painful and scary. Especially because Chiron is in Aries—the need for confident action and fearlessness is amplified. Chiron retrograde in Aries might add a bit of irritation with the pacing of your healing journey. Don’t throw in the towel because you don’t have all the answers or results for which you’ve been hoping.

As always, read for your rising sign for the most accurate insights on how Chiron’s retrograde will influence you.

Aries

Chiron retrograde will have the strongest impact on you, Aries. Being that Chiron is in your sign, it activates all your senses of self and identity. You might find that this Chiron retrograde reminds you of moments when your ego was bruised. You might be more aware of those cringey moments from your past, when you weren’t existing and living to your fullest potential. Use these next few months as an opportunity to focus on your growth and how you have evolved since those moments when you may have faltered.

Taurus

Chiron retrograde is an opportunity to explore subconscious patterns and unresolved issues from your past. These next few months might be full of spiritual healing, which will help you build a strong relationship with society beyond a material world. Having a solid meditative or spiritual routine right now will be vital in helping address hidden fears or self-sabotaging patterns that hinder personal growth. Seek closure from past traumas or situations that have left a lingering impact on your psyche to help you move forward and not live in the past.

Gemini

Over the next few months, your journey is about healing how you socialize and connect with others. You might find yourself reassessing friendships and other social connections, which could lead to hard but necessary closure between you and others. Through this, you will have an opportunity to spend more time with your community and better understand your role in that space. If you cleanse the negativity in your social life and stay integrated with your community, you will reassess your future goals and aspirations to help carve a more direct path to success.

Cancer

This Chiron retrograde might bring up past wounds surrounding your work and professional life. These next few months are about career healing and helping you review past decisions and setbacks to find growth lessons through them. This might involve addressing any insecurities or wounds related to how you are perceived professionally. By considering these facets of your past, you will be better informed about your actions moving forward to ensure your professional world aligns with your ambitions.

Leo

Chiron retrograde is an opportunity to re-examine your beliefs and philosophies, seeking healing from past conflicts or doubts. You might find that you are challenged to think more expansively and look for answers in new places. This could result from tense conversations about your understanding of the world. Reflect on past academic experiences or opportunities for further learning—because unlearning outdated perspectives is essential when it comes to healing your fears of the unknown. This Chiron retrograde wants you to charge forward more fearlessly.

Virgo

Chiron’s message in Aries? Profound emotional healing. Now that he has retrograded, you can delve into deep emotional wounds, possibly related to intimacy or shared resources. Reflect on past changes or crises that have shaped your current emotional landscape, because there are lessons for transformation hidden in these spaces. You are probably holding onto something that keeps bubbling to the surface, and these next few months encourage you to address those feelings head-on. Therapy and other forms of psychological exploration would be great for you to dive into now.

Libra

As the sign of relationships, it is only fitting that this transit forces you to explore wounds that may have been inflicted by partners, friends, or family. Addressing wounds or patterns in relationships head-on is critical right now. Finding ways to achieve mutual understanding and growth in your partnerships might require a bit of confrontation. Reflect on your approach to negotiations, compromises, and seeking harmony in relationships. Do you voice your opinion while letting others share their feelings? Or do you let others dictate the status of your relationships?

Scorpio

Chiron retrograde will require patience and planning to ensure you make the most of these next few months. Focus on physical well-being and healing from past health issues or habits. From pacing to pushing yourself, this is about finding the right amount of effort, so you don’t become a couch potato or get burnt out. This might force you to address any challenges or wounds related to your daily routines, work environment, or service to others. Reflect on how you can better organize your life and care for your needs.

Sagittarius

This Chiron retrograde focuses on how the world brings you joy and happiness. You might experience moments where you are struggling to have fun or find excitement. This period illuminates how you might be depriving yourself, consciously or not, of the world’s pleasures. You might find that you prioritize other people’s happiness during this time. Focus on what you love to reconnect with your inner child, who is missing a bit of playfulness. If you’ve had passion projects on the back burner, this is the perfect time to kick-start them.

Capricorn

This Chiron retrograde may bring up some of your oldest and most sensitive experiences with family and your upbringing. There is potential, however, to break generational patterns and trauma that might still be lingering in your world. With Chiron in Aries, action is necessary, but that isn’t just forward momentum. Take some time to reflect on past actions and where assertiveness has helped—and hindered. By understanding your experience with parenting, whether it be what you received or how you parent yourself and others, you will uncover how to best let your inner child find their own autonomy.

Aquarius

You naturally have a unique perspective and a sharp mind—but everyone doesn’t always appreciate that. There may be moments over the next few months when you feel your communication skills and the give-and-take in conversation are challenged. You might find that you are too critical of yourself, or even limiting your openness to receiving others. You will have to find ways to let yourself be heard over the next few months while making sure you are giving others the bandwidth to share.

Pisces

With Chiron retrograde, your values and self-esteem can be reassessed. This transits not just how you view yourself and what you hold near and dear, but also your finances. The next few months pose a unique opportunity for you to see what you keep around you as a reflection of how you view yourself. Do you live in a mindset that says you do not deserve what you have? Use these next few months to reflect on how you need to work with your wound with worth and possessions.