The 5 Zodiac Signs Rewriting Their Legacy With Barbault’s Basket

Leading up to July 20, you might notice that the world around you is changing rapidly. You could feel pushed to be more confident and speak up for yourself. And you might be led down new and exciting paths that feel more closely aligned to a higher purpose. That’s because one of the most significant astrological transits of the 21st century, Barbault’s Basket, is ushering in a new era of excitement and positivity.

Astrologically speaking, what is Barbault’s Basket?

French astrologer, Andre Barbault, is considered one of the modern greats: he accurately predicted the COVID-19 pandemic before 2020, so we all should consider listening to him when he says that something big is about to happen. He typically worked with the outer planets—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—as an attempt to understand macro-level shifts in planetary movements.

Barbault’s basket is actually known as a cradle, a pattern that involves several positive connections between planets, plus one tense opposition. This event typically represents an opportunity to find harmony amid some sort of tension. Cradles are often associated with babies, which symbolically makes this transit the moment to “birth” a new, more positive world.

In Barbault’s Basket, Jupiter and Pluto are opposing one another, while also being supported by both Neptune and Uranus. This configuration heralds the arrival of a new world order. With the most tense aspect of the connection involving Jupiter, the planet of good luck, you can rest easy knowing that there is a net-positive outcome on the horizon. Whether this shows up in your inner or outer world, you can expect a positive shift toward a less conflict-driven life.

When looking at the four planets involved in this cosmic cradle, the vibes are absolutely right. Pluto in Aquarius puts power into the hands of the people—moving the needle toward collective action and inspiring change and transformation to happen for the benefit of the masses. While Pluto is dramatic, this slow-moving generational planet reminds us that change takes time. But if you look closely you can already see the shifts happening.

Additionally, Jupiter, having recently moved into Leo, is giving everyone a confidence boost. The planet of growth, expansion, and good fortune is saying, “Let’s make some changes.”

Then there is Neptune in Aries, which is dissolving egoism as we speak. Neptune is known for casting a haze over anything it touches, but in this instance Neptune is currently retrograde, which means the haze has all but dissipated. Neptune in Aries will help explore false idols in your life that might be leading you astray from your dreams.

Lastly, Uranus in Gemini is ready to light up the path before you. This is innovation at its finest, replacing outdated systems with more beneficial tools and ideas. Dialogues and community-building will happen both digitally and IRL, allowing the collective consciousness to be raised more and more with every conversation.

There’s much you can do on an individual level to embrace the magic of this moment. Read your rising sign for the clearest picture of how to navigate this next phase of your life.

Aries

Barbault’s Basket will teach you how to lead by example. Over the past few months, you’ve been letting go of facets of your identity that no longer serve you, nor the greater good. At the same time, you’ve been solidifying your place in the world as a reliable leader and role model. This connection offers an opportunity to explore the radical ideas racing through your mind. Find a passionate and like-minded community willing to rally around whatever cause you wish to champion.

Taurus

Taurus, you’re about to get an opportunity to build what fulfills you. The biggest challenge in your astrology has been the need to transform your outer world. With this cosmic connection coming together, you are given the chance to rewrite your legacy by walking through a new doorway. Explore new ways to fulfill your inner world, and you will better understand what action you can take professionally. That way, your next big decision will be one that is aligned with your values, spirit, and goals.

Gemini

Get ready for a shock to your system—in the best way possible. You’ve been revolutionizing yourself whether you realize it or not, and this connection very well could be the first of many amazing ah a moments. This is the moment for your ideas of grandeur and your desire for adventure to be shared with the world. Remember that your mission is authentic expression, even if it goes against the grain. So allow this opportunity to electrify your desire to be seen.

Cancer

Barbault’s basket will help you achieve your dream legacy. You’ve been transforming on a very deep level, overcoming your fears by working with your shadow rather than avoiding it. This has led to so many deeply spiritual revelations that have helped your refine your values and what matters the most to you. Now, with this cosmic cradle, you are given the opportunity to dissolve any lingering fears and do something greater with your life. Go for it, like only you can.

Leo

This period will introduce a dynamic shift in your identity and your relationships. You might have a bit of a crisis moment, feeling disconnected and dissociated from yourself and your community. Perhaps you are just outgrowing an old version of yourself. Right now, the best thing you can do for your growth is to transform the way you relate to others, and explore new connections that will allow for this growth to happen more naturally. Say yes to the new and exciting connections coming your way.

Virgo

Virgo, you’re about to kick-start a new and exciting chapter in your professional world. You’ve been on the precipice of a big change in your outer world—we’re talking career and reputation. This cradle is going to help carry you toward the edge, and give you a safe space to land once you take that leap of faith. Pay close attention to the spiritual downloads, ah a moments, and fated connections to help put the pieces together. The old you is dissolving away, and you are about to build a renewed way of life on your terms.

Libra

Let any expectations, anxieties, and lingering assumptions you have regarding your relationships fall away. Be willing to let go of connections that no longer serve you; you will intuitively know which ones they are. You’ll need to do a bit of exploration to find new ones, but that is all part of the cosmic plan, and the excitement of this moment. Focus on your passions, consider where your joy is sparked, and you’ll find the magic from this cradle to connect you with the right people.

Scorpio

Prepare for an inner transformation that’ll benefit your outer world. You’ve been spending a lot of time over the past few months exploring your emotional needs and familial ties. There’s an important lesson there, but remember that your outer world plays an important role in this transit. Be willing to explore new ways of daily living, professional paths, and shadow work to make the most of this moment.

Sagittarius

Get ready for shocking connections that’ll inspire you and set your heart ablaze. This cradle is carrying forward so much joy, adventure, and excitement. All you need to do is say yes to the experiences. What do you feel drawn toward? Who in your life is inspiring you to take more risks? Focus on new endeavors that spark curiosity, and be open to going on these adventures with others. The more social you are, the better.

Capricorn

Barbault’s Basket will feel like an emotional release for you, dear Capricorn. During the days leading up to this connection, you will feel like you need a good cry. When you do let the tears flow, you’ll feel as though everything you’ve been holding onto is finally washing away. This is ultimately a self-driven release, and it will allow you to make the changes to your daily life that honor your needs and values. There’s no longer a need to satisfy someone else’s narrative, only yours needs to be tended.

Aquarius

You’ll reclaim your power with Barbault’s Basket. You might notice that, leading up to (and after) this cosmic cradle, you’re surrounded by more and more people. Your relationships are expanding and becoming more dramatic; that is a chance to re-establish yourself. Allow your ideas and passions to take a more active role in determining with whom you engage. Now is your chance to step out more authentically and surround yourself with people who celebrate your ideas and innovation.

Pisces

Some dramatic shifts to your inner world and home are on the way. These changes could come through some sort of interesting interaction with a family member, a desire to move or redecorate, or even an opportunity to explore new ways to emotionally regulate. Whatever it is, the move will strike a chord in your heart and force you to change the way you are moving through the world. Your perspective will shift on an inner level, giving you a greater appreciation and delicacy with how you approach your outer world.