Now that Cancer season has begun, you might feel pushed to embody your inner caretaker more confidently. There is a growing urge to focus on something, whether it be a relationship, passion project, career move, or some other fourth thing that’s desperately trying to grow. On July 14, the Cancer new moon—the first new moon of the summer—is a reminder we need to start taking an active role in nourishing the world around us.

New moons are a monthly manifestation moment. The sky goes dark, literally and figuratively, to offer you the chance to make changes or start new pursuits. “New” is in the name, so you’ll want to consider this lunation the starting line for fresh experiences. Leading up to the new moon, you might feel less motivated. But Cancer is the astrological caretaker, so if you planted seeds in the spring, you’ll see them start to sprout. Under the lens of Cancer, this new moon is asking you what you need to nourish. Look at your life—do you have everything you’ll need to survive the winter? This could manifest through a relationship that needs tending, a career change that you should take more seriously, or even a passion project to help you reconnect with a more emotionally fulfilled version of yourself. What needs to be in place for you to have a stable foundation and feel secure over the next six months?

With this in mind, the Cancer new moon won’t reward you for talking the talk without walking the walk. This lunation is in a cardinal sign, meaning action is imperative. Are you willing and able to step up and take on the responsibility of leading the charge to see that idea, experience, or connection grow? While Cancer is an emotional and intuitive sign, often revealing truths of the subconscious, the vibe of the moment screams do not be passive! And while there may be some confusion about what it is exactly you need to support (or even how that thing will grow), it’s important to still take some sort of action.

Outside of the sun and the moon, there are two other planets guiding your actions right now. Mercury—which is retrograde in Cancer—and Saturn in Aries. On one hand, Mercury is responsible for why you might feel conflicted about trusting your gut, or confused on which direction you should head toward next. On the other hand, Mercury is a fabulous indicator that you are allowed to revive something you previously thought had died. The same way a house plant might need to be repotted to get back to full form, whatever is coming forward for you could simply need a refresh.

Additionally, Saturn in Aries is screaming that you need to be the one to start the development process. There might be some emotional or mental mechanism working against your progress right now—a little voice in your head that’s telling you no, or anxieties about whether you’re capable enough. Saturn in Aries is challenging you to find the confidence to build up that safety net that the Cancer new moon yearns for on your terms. That means taking a step back and asking, is this for me or for someone else?

The New Moon will influence everyone a bit differently, depending on your rising sign. Regardless of your sign, keep these ideas in mind.

Cancer rules over the home and the family, the original safe spaces. Your goal is to embody the purest idea of these concepts in order to create a safe space for whatever it is you are trying to grow.

Cancer is a deeply emotional sign, so lessons and messages of what you need to nourish could very well come in the form of subconscious nudges, intuitive downloads, or gut feelings.

New moons are beginnings, so be patient, look for the potential, and be willing to consistently take care of whatever it is you know you need to nourish.

Aries

This new moon will support your inner world in new ways. Everything that lies beneath the surface is about to get a glow up, which makes this the perfect time for you to slow down and enjoy every moment of the summer. What are the most intimate and personal facets of your life that need tending? What actions can be taken to find more emotional fulfillment and regulation? How can you start to build spaces where you feel safe enough to grow inside and out?

Taurus

Taurus, the Cancer new moon is the beginning of a happy, healthy, and healing mind-set. You’ll notice your attention shifting to your local spaces. Thinking about how you can engage more actively and what little bits of wisdom you can gain through the mundane spaces you may take for granted. That said, it's all about perspective, which starts with the mind. How can you work with the narratives in your mind right now? Do you need to rewrite the conversations in your mind to foster a mental safe space?

Gemini

This is a perfect opportunity to support what matters the most to you. You might notice leading up to this new moon, you’ve been licking your wounds, and tending to any bruises on your sense of self. Perhaps those battle scars are a reminder that you don’t have to invest your energy anywhere that isn’t aligned with your values. How can you start taking better care of your nonnegotiables? Would refining how you use your resources help you feel more emotionally and financially secure?

Cancer

Cancer, this new moon is yours! Consider it your cosmic birthday party, helping you to step into the version of yourself that has been growing under the surface over the past year. Everything you’ve been feeling about who you are, how you want to express, and the light you want to shine outward is ready to show itself. Who do you wish to become? How do you want to be seen by others? What path are you carving out for yourself to exist confidently and safely?

Leo

This lunation strikes a deeply spiritual chord for you, Leo. You’ve been in an era of endings these past few weeks, slowly shedding your skin and surrendering anything that you don’t need to carry with you through the rest of the summer. Now is the time to embrace the unknown and all the magic that comes with it. What can you do to find a spiritual safe space to process the grief of letting go? How can you start to release the need to control a specific outcome? Trust in the protection of the universe.

Virgo

This new moon will surround you like a big group hug. It’s your time to start engaging the support of a safe and celebratory community—one that is aligned with your long-term goals and aspirations. You have an amazing opportunity to be the common thread linking dynamic social groups. How can you open yourself up to new connections? What does mutual aid look like for you and your goals?

Libra

For you, dear Libra, the Cancer new moon functions as a legacy rebirth. That’s right: if you’ve been itching for a new career, life path, or even a revamped IG bio, now is your chance to start nurturing that desire. Your external world takes focus, you are in the height of visibility at the moment, but are you comfortable enough with yourself to be seen? Are you resisting the authentic legacy you feel called to build? What needs to be in place to help you find safety in choosing your direction?

Scorpio

You’re being blessed with an opportunity to realize that safety doesn’t always need to equate to sameness. Perhaps you’ve been feeling an itch to get out and explore the world more, but you’ve been resisting that urge for the comfort of familiarity. This new moon is opening the door to new experiences, and it is helping you realize that perspective is reality. By shifting how you view new things, you can shift how you experience security. Will you return to the same comforts, or are you willing to expand?

Sagittarius

This new moon allows one thing to end for another to begin—so in a sense, this is the beginning of the end. There is an important chapter starting in your life: you will be called to embrace mastery, but in order to do so you need to explore an inner transformation. What would it look like if you worked with your shadow? If you explored the taboo? A deep inner shift would propel you forward to more meaningful connections and collaborations.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is your partnership new moon. All of the relationships you’ve been yearning for are about to come forward, but only if you open yourself up to them. While there might be a piece of you that finds it easier to do things alone, you’re going to want to resist that tendency in order to make space for new supportive connections. Your goal is to seek relationships that soothe the mind and support the soul. Are your connections too transactional at the moment? Could it be that you need to revisit boundaries, expectations, and vulnerabilities?

Aquarius

Aquarius, this new moon is a healing opportunity at best, and a wake-up call to shift bad habits at worst. Perhaps you’ve been feeling tired from the humdrum of your life. This is your chance to start building a life and routine that works for you, not the other way around. What would you like your day to day to look like? What kind of work would fulfill your emotional and material needs? How can you start exploring ways to integrate these answers into your everyday?

Pisces

Your wants and needs are about to become one and the same. Rarely are our selfish desires also the thing that we must indulge in, but that is exactly what the Cancer new moon is prompting. This is your chance to start finding inspiration in the world around you, and exploring what muses can fulfill both your inner and outer needs. Where do they overlap? Which of them feel like they’d provide you the sort of safety you need to let your creative juices flow?