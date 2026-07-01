Astrologically speaking, it is officially summer. The summer solstice last month ushered in a monthlong quest to nurture our emotions, love on our chosen and given family, and bask in everything that makes us feel safe and secure. As we move through July, the scope of what brings us safety will expand. Not only are the new and full moon bringing awareness to personal and collective experiences that ground our emotions and fulfill our needs, but a once-in-a-lifetime celestial configuration will help propel you into an era of self-love and communal celebration. Needless to say, despite the ongoing Mercury retrograde, July is going to be amazing.

On July 7, Neptune makes its yearly retrograde. While on paper the word “retrograde” is a red flag, Neptune is the only planet whose retrograde motion does more good than harm. Over the next few months, you’ll feel like a fog will have lifted. Personal dreams get grounded and less lofty. The false idols and inspirations that led you astray will fade away so you can lock in on a clear path toward your dreams.

On July 9, Venus moves in Virgo—and to be honest, the planet of love, beauty, and creativity doesn't enjoy being under such a meticulous, rule-following energy. That said, there is a lesson in discernment that comes with this transit. Venus in Virgo forces us to be a little less frivolous financially—and with our hearts. The universe gives all of us an intuitive checklist to sift through before committing to anything that has to do with the beauty that Venus bestows on our lives.

On July 14, the Cancer new moon blesses the sky with an opportunity to nurture all the things that will sustain us through the summer and beyond. A nagging question as you approach this new moon will be: wondering whether or not you are resisting the healing work or responsibility to nurture. Perhaps you are even questioning your heart’s desire, and letting mental energy steer you away from what you know you need to turn your attention toward. Remember that Cancer is deeply intuitive and emotional, so this new moon is primarily a time to commit to something that satisfies an emotional need.

On July 19/20, one of the biggest moments of the century is finally happening. What is known as Barbault’s Basket (named after astrologer Andre Barbault) connects four of the outer planets in a beautifully harmonious way. This basket holds all the magic to herald in a positive shift for your world. Some might see this as a timeline shift toward the best possible scenario, or simply an opportunity to revolutionize the way you move through the world. As July progresses, you will probably feel a desire to explore collaboration over conflict, an urge to connect unique ideas in a way that builds a utopia, and mulling how to let your authentic self shine while also celebrating the individuality of others.

On July 22, Leo season arrives. The loud, proud, and drama-loving energy of the zodiac comes right on the heels of one of the most dramatic transits of the year—perfect fuel for the fires burning in our hearts. Leo season wants you to be seen, take up space, and express yourself. There is no better time than now to take a permission slip from the high heavens: do or say what you know is your truth. No more shrinking yourself for the sake of someone else’s comfort, let this be a reminder to shine!

On July 23, we can all take a big sigh of relief as Mercury retrograde ends. On one hand, you might want to get back to your regularly scheduled shenanigans, but before you jump back into the hustle and bustle, take some time to reflect. What did you learn about the relationship between your head and your heart over the past three weeks? Was there anything that consistently brought you peace of mind? Was there anything that kept getting under your skin? Whatever comes forward is what you can choose to work with over the next few weeks as we leave the retrograde shadow.

On July 26, Saturn makes its yearly retrograde. No need to stress, though. If Saturn helps us build the foundation of our lives and achieve our goals, you can view these next few months as the chance to check how the foundation is settling and whether or not you are on the right path. Saturn is still in Aries, so this is a self-assessment. There’s no mystic sage coming by to give you a cryptic message about where to head next. You’ve got to take the time and ask whether or not you’ve been doing the work you told yourself you would commit to. And remember, there’s no need to stress, but if you notice you’re off track, do what you can to reposition yourself.

The month ends with a bold Aquarius full moon on July 29. This full moon comes to us shortly after the start of Leo season and Barbault’s Basket, so we are still in the early days of learning how to integrate these innovative ideas of grandeur and self-expression into our lives and communities. It’s safe to say that you should expect the unexpected, but emotions will run high. This full moon is like a call from your future self giving you a sneak peek into what amazing experiences are headed your way. Think of it as a teaser trailer for something bigger and bolder awaiting you. All you have to do is accept the task of going after it.

Aries

Aries, the mission this month is to focus on your inner world. These next few weeks are a great time for you to shift your mind-set so you are focusing on how to integrate happiness and emotional support systems into your life. This means getting off autopilot, intentionally slowing down, and asking yourself whether or not the activity you’re about to leap headfirst into will allow an inner stillness to restore you. This isn’t to say you have to go full hermit mode, just make sure to tend to that heart space a bit more.

Taurus

July will take you right into a Grease power ballad duet with some summer lovin’, Taurus. Your mental sharpness will be what helps guide you toward the right connections. Look for friends and flames that stimulate your mind and emotions, because we want you to feel cozy inside and out. Set the intention to find who or what feels like home to you—that way, you can experience the lush life without stepping into situations that disrupt your need for steadiness and peace of mind.

Gemini

July is a month of inner nourishment. It wouldn’t be surprising if you intuitively spent most of the month getting your mind right and reconnecting with your strongest sense of self. Your overactive brain will slow down to help you assess whether or not you are putting your needs, wants, and values first, or if you are allowing someone else’s narrative to soil that beautiful head of yours. Take the time to get your head straight and make sure you are speaking to yourself with the kindness you deserve.

Cancer

Cancer, this month is when you will experience the most confidence and a desire to emerge as your most authentic self. With Cancer season in full swing, you’ve got a cosmic red carpet rolling out for you; step forward as the version of yourself you were always meant to share with the world. No shrinking, just celebrating every bit of your magical self. This could require you do a bit of self-hyping in the mirror, and/or daily affirmations to remind you of your inner beauty. Doing so will allow that inside shine to express itself outwardly.

Leo

Expect July to feel a bit like a shedding season for you, Leo. You’ll probably feel like the month is slower, as though you’re letting go of a version of yourself that no longer needs to cling to this reality. But through this, you’re not losing yourself. Rather, you are returning to yourself—the self that has put on so many layers, masks, and personas to protect the inner child and satisfy the needs of the world around you. Let’s be honest, that is boring. There is no time but the present to remind yourself (and the world around you) of your uniqueness and beauty.

Virgo

Virgo, July will give you the chance to revisit a dream, and release the inhibitions that kept you from pursuing that dream in the first place. Perhaps there was a personal, professional, or social block in your way. Something that made you feel as though it wasn’t safe to create your dream life is fading away, and the path is now clear. Step forward with confidence. Don’t stress so much about what the outcome will be, keep looking toward the horizon, and do your part in moving forward.

Libra

This will be an especially whimsical and dreamy period. Your attention shifts toward the outer world, the big picture, and the life you want to build for yourself. You might have a few moments of worrying what others think about you. However, you can reframe that worry into motivation, if you take actions that will let you craft your legacy to your design. You shouldn’t focus on building something that will satisfy someone else’s desires. Rather, this is your chance to put yourself down the course that will help you achieve your goals.

Scorpio

July is going to light a spark under your booty and help you find the motivation to shoot for the stars. You are already a master at committing 100 percent to whatever you set your mind to, however, this month urges you to expand your horizons. Think bigger, bolder, more dramatic, even hyperbolic. Why not use this month as a time to dip your toes into something scary, but exciting? Push your limits and know that the more you step outside of your comfort zone right now, the more magic will come your way.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this month brings plenty of inner growth, which will help you find the path that leads to your next great adventure. You might still be holding onto someone else’s baggage, or resisting an urge to burn it all down and rebuild. It would serve you well to think about what you have that belongs to someone else. Whether this is a physical item or space, an idea you inherited, or even financial dependence, these are the things that might be limiting your perspective at the moment.

Capricorn

Time to slow down and get comfortable with being vulnerable. While it is, in one sense, easier to be self-reliant and go your own way, you will notice this month starts to chip away at the armor you’re wearing that’s keeping out the people who want to help you. These next few weeks will usher in an era of allowing your inner world to open up on your terms and one that inspires more supportive connections. While you ultimately are steering the ship, there is nothing wrong with a few deckhands to help you arrive at your destination.

Aquarius

Aquarius, July will help you find yourself, your rhythm, and your people. Collaboration is key for you, and it always will be. You are the sign of social groups, after all. That said, you have to be willing to play nice with others, and make sure that you aren’t pushing them away or meeting them with a cold shoulder. Be open to learning from others this month, and allowing their unique POV to inspire you to move through the world in new ways. Trust in the power of connection, and you’ll be surprised where you end up.

Pisces

This period is all about combining passion and purpose—bringing you into your most ideal daily flow state. All month long, you’ll find inspiration in new spaces and faces. Muses will come to you in a variety of forms, and they don’t just have to inspire your next great artistic endeavor. Use the summer sun to shine a light on the magic hiding in the nooks and crannies in your life. Don’t let yourself fall into a trap of nostalgia that keeps you from exploring new ways to let your heart blaze.