July Horoscope: The 3 Signs Exploring Budding Romances With the Leo New Moon

As the summer heats up, so does the cosmos. After wading through the cool waters of Cancer season, we are now hanging out in the hot tub of Leo season. And as Leo season kicks off, we are blessed with a fiery new moon—which is sure to continue pushing our internal thermometers to their limits.

On July 24, the annual Leo new moon will occur. New moons are about fresh starts and new beginnings. They are the start of a six-month cycle in which you are able to plant the seeds of what you hope to grow. And six months from now—during the Leo full moon—you’ll be able to check in and refine your approach to how you progress down whatever path you start following under the Leo new moon.

Typically, new moons are associated with manifestation. By asking the universe to help open doors for you to talk through, you’re making a contract with your higher self, saying: “I accept the change waiting for me!” There is a catch. however. In order to ask for something, one must give in return; the cosmos doesn’t reward people who wait for magic to come to them on a silver spoon. You’re required to move with intention and take consistent steps to work towards making your manifestations a reality. Simply put, you need a game plan on how you’re going to accomplish your dreams.

This new moon carries the classic platitude of “new year, new me.” Sure, it’s the end of July, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still reinvent yourself. Leo is all about identity and unapologetic self-expression, so consider how you want to present yourself outwardly. This will take a bit of shadow work and reflecting on who your true self is. The goal should be honesty—about who you are, who you are not, and simply celebrating the good parts. Sure, we all want to highlight our best qualities, but if you are pushing parts of your truth into the shadows, even you are missing out on the full picture.

Additionally, with the Leo new moon, this looks like tapping back into your creativity. Under this new moon you’ll find it easer to start new hobbies, artistic and theatrical projects, and other ways to allow your creativity to flow. Manifesting through art, music, cooking, or dance is a perfect way to let the universe know you’re ready to have some fun. We all have an artist inside us, we just use different mediums. What’s yours?

For anyone who needs a little spice in their life, this Leo new moon is the perfect time to explore budding romances. Leo rules over passions and happiness, everything that makes us feel good inside and out. So of course, this can look like exploring new hobbies and playful activities—but for most, the Leo New Moon is the ideal time to start a new romantic connection. Love is supposed to be fun and make you feel giddy, like a child. So challenge yourself to be less rigid about how you date and express love with your partner and start acting like kids on the playground.

By now, I bet you’re feeling excited about the potential of this new moon. Plenty of time for play, new ways to express yourself, take up space unapologetically, and start fanning the flames of romance—what could go wrong? Well, technically nothing—as long as you are willing to make serious changes to how you approach life. This new moon is dancing with all the outer planets, which adds a level of intensity to this gateway opening.

An opposition to Pluto (station retrograde), trines to Neptune and Saturn (also station retrograde), and a sextile to Uranus (not retrograde, yay!) creates this deep internal call to make something big happen. Pluto wants us to go all in and commit fully to transforming ourselves. Neptune and Saturn want us to dream big. But remember that if we want our dreams to come true, we need to take it upon ourselves to make it happen. And Uranus sends an electric spark down our spines, adding a sense of urgency and innovation to the steps we take.

There is a need to completely transform the way you approach creating new experiences, but there is confusion around how this may actually look thanks to all those retrogrades. My advice is start with the destination and work backwards. Lord knows you’ll be having vivid dreams and lightning-in-a-bottle ideas—let those be where you set your destination marker. Ask yourself, how can I take reasonable steps to get there, even if it takes longer than I’d hoped to get to that destination?

For a more detailed look at how to make the most of this new moon magic, read the following horoscopes for your rising sign! Wishing you all the best, and happy new moon!

Aries

With the new moon in your fifth house, this is the perfect opportunity to add some spice back into your life. Variety is the spice of life, so use this new moon to start expanding your spice rack. Take some risks and leap toward your passions—you’ll feel the urge to do what you want, so say yes to yourself. Commit fully to your happiness, whether this looks like setting clear expectations with your partner, joining a book club, or taking up a pottery class, make sure you put a smile on your face with every step you take. This new moon is bound to bring more joy into your life, so don’t wait for opportunities to come to you!

Taurus

With the new moon in your fourth house, your home and family life are going to be heating up. You may find that there is a bit of drama at home over the next few weeks. This new moon could kick some of that off, but remember that Leo season wants you to be real. Use the new moon as a time to start being honest about what you are feeling and how you need to be supported by your loved ones. By creating clear expectations of who you are and what you need, you’ll feel the tension dissipate. Create a personal sanctuary as well for you to decompress and let creative juices flow.

Gemini

With the new moon in your third house, this is the perfect time to roar like a lion, and let your voice be heard. Use this time to set the intention of being more present in your localized spaces and speak truthfully. You have the gift of gab, and this new moon is going to help your mind become sharper and more genuine. With this new moon, you’ll want to ask yourself if what you share is aligned with your most authentic self. Are you spinning a web of lies or are you sharing honest stories with a little bit of flair?

Cancer

With the new moon in your second house, right now is your chance to set the stage for more self-assurance and financial security. Whatever you value the most should be your priority. This means not only using your resources wisely, but also reminding yourself that you deserve what you have! Don’t let the influence of others cause you to waver, because at the end of the day, you need to take care of number one. This is a fabulous time to set intentions to make more money and to pursue opportunities that will allow you to get what you deserve.

Leo

With the new moon in your first house, this is your time to shine! Consider this your celestial birthday and the perfect time to embrace the next chapter of your life. New moons are new beginnings, so this quite literally is your time to say “new year, new me.” Consider taking yourself on a shopping spree or getting a haircut to spruce up how you present yourself to the world. Do some journaling or some self-talk in the mirror so that you feel as connected as you can be to yourself. Don’t stress about how others may see you—now is the time to celebrate how you see yourself.

Virgo

With the new moon in your twelfth house, you can consider this a period of rebirth. The twelfth house allows us to close up past cycles and get ready for a new chapter. Don’t hide yourself from the world because you fear what others may think! However, in order to do that, you have to accept what is resting beneath the surface and start to let go of anything you’re holding onto that doesn’t align with your sense of self. This new moon will be the perfect time to start exploring creative ways to express your spirituality—maybe even dabbling in a little art therapy.

Libra

With the new moon in your eleventh house, get ready to start shining bright, celebrating life, and striving for new goals. This is a key moment to plan some much-needed quality time with your friends; perhaps a group dinner party or a picnic in the park is just what you need. Doing some reassessment of your goals and making sure you are striving towards something that connects with a deeper purpose and sense of self would be great right now. Additionally, you’ll want to stay open to new connections that will inspire you to take risks. Embrace these uncharted paths so you can shine as your true self.

Scorpio

With the new moon in your tenth house, it is time to freshen up that résumé and spritz it with a little bit of energizing perfume. If you aren’t feeling great about where you are professionally, this is your opportunity to commit to following a path that makes you proud. Think about how you want to be remembered and what paths you need to follow to establish that legacy. This is also a great time—if you love what you do—to ask for additional responsibilities and start planting the seeds for a promotion. In six months’ time, you may find that you’ll get what you started asking for right now.

Sagittarius

With the new moon in your ninth house, this is the best time to start planning your next “Eat, Pray, Love” adventure. What do you want to see in the world? What do you want to learn? How do you wish to explore more? Right now is the moment to reflect on philosophical and educational blind spots and start working toward filling in those gaps. You may want to start listening to new podcasts, reading more books, or even signing up for a course or two. Ultimately, the goal of this new moon should be to help broaden your horizons and soak up the wisdom of life.

Capricorn

With the new moon in your eighth house, your ability to blend independence and intimacy is going to be unstoppable. You may find that you want to be more reclusive—and that is okay, as long as you are truthful about why. With the Leo new moon, your goal should be to set intentions of honesty and transparency. This will, in turn, help you build more intimate connections that see you for you and understand both the hard and soft sides of you. And because the eighth house is the house of shared resources, you’ll be able to ask for help with less stress.

Aquarius

With the new moon in your seventh house, you can expect dynamic (and dramatic) relationships to start popping up in your life. If you want to take your current romantic connection to the next level, now is the time to make that clear. If you have a new business proposal or contract waiting to be signed, now is the time to put pen to paper. This new moon should be fabulous, allowing you to transform yourself by exploring collaborations that inspire you to be more creative and allow you to show up as your most authentic self.

Pisces

With the new moon in your sixth house, there will be an addition of a whole lot of joy into your everyday life. If you’ve been needing a reason to start a new routine or check in on your habits, this is your call to action! With the new moon, you’ll want to take a good look at how you spend your time from dawn to dusk. Do you spend it worrying about others? Do you get lost day dreaming too much? Is there enough laughter and joy in your day? Under this new moon, you should make it a habit to not just live life, but to love life.