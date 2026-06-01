June Horoscope: The 7 Zodiac Signs Entering a Summer of Empowerment

We are almost halfway through 2026—oh, how time flies. And as the seasons change, so do we. The cosmos is closing out a phase of exploration and ideation, urging the stars to help us make the most of our time and energy. The shift from spring to summer means the stars encourage us to think about what seeds we’ve planted and how we plan to grow a bountiful harvest.

All month long, your mind will be fixated on what you need to feel fulfilled. The movement of the planets this month reveals a path back to the heart’s center, and puts a spotlight on what’s necessary to keep your mind at ease and your emotions regulated. Are the flames of your creativity being stoked? Is the work you do evolving into more than just a paycheck? Are the people you surround yourself with draining or invigorating your spirit? Aside from a pesky Mercury retrograde at the end of the month, June promises clear skies, green grass, and the chance to return to yourself.

Here’s what to expect:

On June 1, Mercury enters Cancer. The mind becomes like a crab while Mercury is in Cancer—hard shelled with a soft interior. The claws could come out while you navigate conflict, but behind the sharp pincers is a desire to be seen, heard, and validated in your emotions. There is plenty to learn from these next few weeks about how to blend the head and the heart, especially because on June 29, Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer. That means we will have over two months of the planet of communication, tools, and technology in the sign of home, family, and emotions. What better time than now to dust off your favorite journal and reflect on the ways you can speak clearly about matters of the heart?

On June 13, Venus enters Leo. Your heart will be set ablaze with the planet of passion and creativity in the fierceness of Leo’s domain. Relationships become celebratory. Those who are pack of the pack are given their time to shine, and if someone has an issue with that, they’re existing in the selfish shadow of Leo. Our creative pursuits become a raw expression of childlike joy. Carve out time to indulge and play like a child who isn’t worried about bills to pay, it’ll be healing. And finally, because Venus rules our wallets, err on the side of caution if you’re looking to splurge. Treat yourself, within reason!

On June 14, there’s a new moon in Gemini. The gist of this new moon is making the ideas material. No longer will you talk endlessly about your Nobel prize-winning ideas—no, ma’am, you’re going to make sure you act on them. The beauty is that curiosity won’t kill the cat under this new moon. You have complete permission to explore these ideas, and the freedom to make adjustments as they materialize. This is your last chance to try before you buy—commit to a goal for the next six months. What will you allow yourself to explore?

On June 21, Cancer season arrives. This is a time to reflect on our home lives, family relations, and emotional core. Will the next four weeks be more sensitive? Sure. Will you have moments where the pinchers come out because your softness was taken for weakness? Absolutely. You will also find these weeks are the most important for helping you stand more confidently in what you need to keep your emotions regulated. Today also marks the summer solstice, one of the four major astrological shifts of the year. The sun is in the sky longer than any other day of the year, which symbolizes the light that exists within all of us. Although the days are getting shorter, today is a celebration of everything that makes us whole.

On June 28, Mars enters Gemini. These next two months may feel like the universe is holding a laser pointer and you are a scruffy little kitten doing your best to keep up with all the ways it is darting across the wall. Mars, the planet of action, aggression, and motivation, finds inspiration in every shiny new thing during its tenure in Gemini. Whip out the schedule, prep the task reminders, set timers, and have a to-do list, because you might find yourself sailing into uncharted waters. This is a great time to try new ways of working, just don’t fly off the handle.

On June 29, there’s a full moon in Capricorn. This one might feel like a doozy, because it is also the beginning of Mercury retrograde. Full moons are the culmination points of the lunar cycle, so awareness, energy, and emotions are all heightened. The Capricorn influence over this full moon will feel like a stern but rewarding professor who wants you to succeed. Expect to see more clearly the beauty mark you wish to leave on the face of this world, and what pores need a deep cleansing in order for that beauty mark to be the focus.

On June 30, Jupiter enters Leo. This is the last major planetary shift of the year, and Jupiter is here to heat things up. Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, optimism, and expansion, is the last link to a revolutionary summer of change and empowerment. Jupiter has spent the past year in Cancer, which grew our hearts immensely. Our understanding of what it takes to make a house a home—both IRL and in our souls—is much clearer now. So what will you do about it? Jupiter in Leo takes us from steam engine to solar power. This next year will renew our energy, and fuel our desire to bring joy to the world. Expect the next year to highlight a chapter in your life where you’ll be celebrating individuality, not using it to separate yourself from others.

The next month will influence everyone a bit differently, depending on your rising sign. Below are you monthly rising-sign readings—take what resonates and use that as your reflective guide all month long!

Aries

The majority of the month has you living in the material world, focusing on how you can build secure spaces to not just survive but thrive. All your resources should tie back to your non-negotiables—if not, why are you wasting your precious time and energy? As the month progresses, you might notice your emotions are on the fritz; you could be feeling a bit of frustration at home and with family. Again, this is a reminder to do your part in creating safe spaces. Be honest, but don’t let your needs lead to burned bridges.

Taurus

Taurus, your month is split between finding joy in the everyday and reconnecting with your heart’s center. June will feel buzzy for a while, taking you around town and pulled to new spaces that have a familiar sense of comfort. This will make it easier for you to identify and communicate your needs. As the month moves along, you’ll notice that you’re spending more time at home, and with your inner child. Put in the effort to find spaces for that younger self to play and keep the fire in your heart burning bright.

Gemini

Gemini season is still in full swing during June, which means you can still exist in your love-thyself, main-character energy. That said, you should keep a close eye on your finances this month. The upcoming Mercury retrograde could reveal some frivolousness or a need to revise your approach to financial planning. There could also be a wave of emotions that have you questioning yourself. Rather than beating yourself up, ask yourself, “If I’m to celebrate me, why should I put my energy into things I don’t value or bring me down?”

Cancer

Summer is upon us, which means it is your time to shine! Are you ready to emerge from your cocoon? Are you feeling the itch to reintroduce yourself? June marks a month of releasing anything that keeps you from being you. These next few weeks are your permission slip to to step into the spotlight. Start that personal blog. Get the new wardrobe. Take yourself out on a spa day. Trust and believe, you’ll be grateful if you do—because if you don’t, Mercury retrograde at the end of the month will force your hand to prioritize number one, whether you like it or not.

Leo

June is the last phase of a slow burn building up to a new era of you. You’re shedding the last bit of fear that’s putting a barrier between you and the person you want to become. Your social circles will reveal many answers as to why you might still be reserved. Are you in spaces where you are performing 24/7, or can you be your authentic self, stress-free? Toward the end of the month, you’ll have more conclusive answers on what you need to let go, so you can make space for yourself to grow. Celebrate the good times, but look ahead to a new experience that will teach you so much about who you are.

Virgo

Virgo, June is a reminder that when you work hard, all your wildest dreams can come true. All month long, you’ll continue striving toward those big, lofty goals you’ve set for yourself and finding support within a perfectly curated social circle. You can expect to feel a sense of achievement if you've been sticking to a routine that helps you progress a little bit every day. That said, you are your own worst critic, and you are the only one who whether or not things went to plan. So if you need to reassess your direct, or take a short vacation, don't view it as a failure but just a side quest on this long journey we call life.

Libra

June is going to feel a bit like a work hard, play hard kind of month. You'll feel a rush of excitement earlier in the month as new business projects and opportunities to learn fall into your lap. While you could easily go off to the races with these new endeavors, you might want to consider the big picture and whether or not jumping ship is just a fleeting emotion or something that will course correct some past mishaps. Don't make any big decisions just yet, let this month be a continued exploration of where you want to end up. That way you can still enjoy the summer sun and rooftop festivities with your favorite people, stress free.

Scorpio

June is a month of reconnection. Reconnection to yourself, and your people. There might be some tension, but your task is to get deep, find common ground, and do your part to create a path to resolution. Be patient with yourself and others, the only way to uncover the answers to any issues you might have is to acknowledge the root of the problem. Doing so will help you realize what's still stuck deep in your heart that is preventing you from a full phoenix from the ashes level transformation. As the month progresses, be careful not to run away from any conflict. You can take a step back, but don't bury anything under the rug.

Sagittarius

The question you need to answer this June is who do you want to spend the rest of the summer with? Are there any relationships that feel like they need a bit more nurturing at the moment? Is there a special someone who's caught your eye and putting butterflies in your stomach? The month wants you to share your authentic self, but don't let your free & open nature cause you to flit from one surface level connection to the next. Focus on building lasting connections that allow you to transform the way you hold space for others.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this month could be the month where you realize what you need from your more intimate connections. Focus on your one on one relationships, the ones that uplift you and make you feel like the weight of the world doesn't rest solely on your shoulders. The lesson this month is learning to communicate your needs to those you rely on. It's easy to fly solo, but don't let fear of vulnerability stop you from asking for a helping hand. Don't bottle up any emotions that could help you create a stronger bond with your loved ones, business partners, and friends. The bravest thing you can do this month is be honest about what you need.

Aquarius

June is sure to be a wild ride, Aquarius. The majority of the month will be filled with passionate love affairs, endless hours of hobbies, and a wave of joy to wash away your worries. What excites you to your core? And why would you limit yourself from indulging in that excitement? Sure, moderation is key, but there will be plenty of lessons for you to learn how to find the perfect balance of work and play. So let yourself play, and during your down time make sure you follow up with that to-do list so you don't fall behind on all the summer bucket list plans.

Pisces

Pisces, June is going to heal that inner child, if you take the time to walk hand in hand with them. You might feel a bit of apprehension toward the end of the month, so use the first chunk of June to start building those habits that will support your younger self. This means slowing down, just a bit, to listen to what your body is asking of you. What do you need to feel safe enough to create, to play, to explore? Does it mean you have to refresh your home to make it more like a sanctuary to revive your spirit after a long day? Try new ways to tend to your emotions, and let that inspire you to create a life that your younger self would be so excited to know they're living.