The time has come for your spiritual midyear review. On June 29, the boss has set up a meeting to ask whether or not you’ve been keeping up with all of your goals for self growth—also known as a Capricorn full moon. When this full moon takes the sky on the 29th, you’ll know instantly whether you’re getting promoted at work or pink-slipped.

That said, there is a bit of nefariousness in the sky, particularly with Mercury stationing retrograde on June 29. That could lead to some misunderstanding, so ask yourself: are there some harmless prank calls happening that you’re taking too personally? Is it a spam caller on the line, who won’t take a hint? Is your past self calling to remind you of what you need to succeed?

The days leading up to a full moon are often more intense than the actual cosmic event itself. The energy slowly builds, making us more active, aware—and potentially agitated depending on how we manage external influences. This is your monthly cleanse: the dirt’s crusted over, and you’re ready to wash it away.

During the full moon, your instinct might be to clear house. Perhaps you’ve been methodically taking stock of what’s collecting dust in your basement, or a random bump in the night causes something to come crashing down from a high shelf. Either way, this is when you are cleansing and releasing anything that isn’t working right now.

Under Capricorn’s watchful eye, this full moon could feel a bit intense. Capricorn represents our life’s lessons, achievements, and perspective in the public eye. The big question right now is: do you put in the work? You could be feeling a bit stressed that you didn’t manage to accomplish every goal, but remember that there is no real timeline you need to follow in life. You simply have to do your part, and when the universe is ready, you’ll get what you’ve been asking for. However, if you haven’t done your part, you might feel like it’s time to whip things into high gear, and start following through on your end of the bargain.

The tricky part of this full moon? The directness we’ve come to expect from Capricorn could hang askew thanks to the Mercury retrograde element. Mercury retrograde is the apparent backward motion of Mercury in the sky—which symbolizes a 180-degree shift in our daily lives. Communication goes awry, timelines are no longer linear (were they ever...?), and for some reason that same ex comes crawling back over and over (or maybe you’re crawling back to them).

In Cancer, the right brain might dominate over the next few weeks, as Mercury focuses on the more emotional side of life. Lessons on how to communicate our emotions, set expectations for safe spaces, and use intuition to help guide our decision-making process will be on the syllabus.

Mercury rules daily life, and the retrograde symbolizes a period of recovery through slowing down and revisiting loose ends. There’s a necessity to the chaos, like a spiritual pile of laundry that never seems to get folded. You can only contain it for so long before you need to tidy up.

Saturn is a big influence on this full moon, and the hardcore astrology girlies know that Saturn means business. Saturn has been in Aries since February, which has been great, if you like cosplaying a bird being kicked out of the nest for the first time. There’s been a big push to learn as you do. But being in a tense square to the full moon, you might not accept responsibility or find yourself being overcritical of the work you’ve done.

Plus, Neptune—the planet of dreams, illusions, and imagination—is in cahoots with Saturn right now. They’re creating a push and pull between the the fanciful and functional. Are you telling yourself the dream was too big and now you need to rein it in? Or perhaps you let your imagination run a bit too wild? Either way, if you aren’t where you expected to be at this point in your life, take a deep breath and don’t beat yourself up. Change will come.

This full moon is ultimately a reminder that no one is going to do the work for you. But that just means you get to set your own deadlines, and even completely remake the goals you’re envisioning. You owe it to every version of yourself to put in the time and energy.

Aries

This full moon will feel like a true midyear review as you assess how far you’ve come over the past six months. Have you noticed your goals shifting at all? Are you feeling like you’re making progress and getting the recognition you deserve (both within yourself and externally)? The Capricorn full moon is an opportunity to take a step back and reconnect with your long-term goals. Any course correction starts now, but don’t forget to celebrate how far you’ve come as well.

Taurus

Taurus, the Capricorn Full Moon will be a much-needed pit stop on a long journey. Maybe you’ve been feeling inundated by everyday tasks pulling you all over the place. Well, this full moon will bring everything to a halt, which could be good for assessing the bigger picture of what you’re building at the moment. But don’t let it stop your progress. Take note of what you’ve learned and how your perspective has changed over the past few months, and allow that to help guide your decision-making for the months to come.

Gemini

This lunation could feel a bit heavier than others. There might be an inner critic creeping up from the depths, one you thought you’d escaped. Your shadow is always a part of you, and often offers necessary criticism to help keep you from being too lofty. What can you learn from this facet of yourself, which you may often repress? Can you have more serious conversations with the skeletons in your closet, rather than avoid them? Lock in, because deep transformation is coming soon.

Cancer

All your relationships are going under the microscope. You could feel a bit more critical of—or even criticized by—others as the moon grows. What’s the reason you might feel that way? Are you holding yourself to a certain relationship standard that doesn’t align with your sense of self? This full moon will help you realize what you’ve grown to expect out of your relationships, and how you are holding true to your personal boundaries. There is no time but the present to visit (or revisit) conversations about what you need from those around you.

Leo

Put in the work, Leo, but you shouldn’t exhaust yourself. You might be feeling a bit of burnout close to the full moon, especially if you’ve been go-go-go for the past few months. On the other hand, if you’ve been slacking, you should feel like it’s time to completely revamp your routine to get you off that plateau. Regardless of which way you’re feeling, this is a moment to reflect on your habits and whether or not they are supporting your long-term goals, or just getting in the way of what you know you can achieve.

Virgo

Your inner artist is about to wake up, and your creative spirit is coming back at full speed. But make sure you’re not being critical of where your inspiration guides you. It would be no surprise if you judged passion-based endeavors for lacking practical purposes, but these sidequests often serve an inner calling more than an external one. Start exploring how you can let your inner child be the boss; let them dictate what is beautiful. Not only will this heal you, it will also allow you the space to balance out all the hard stuff with a bit of play.

Libra

Libra, your home life and emotional needs are being put on a pedestal in the sky during this full moon. What you need to feel safe, secure, and stable enough to go out into the world? That answer is now becoming more clear. Should you have conversations about how your needs aren’t being met? This is a good time to be honest with yourself and your loved ones about boundaries and expectations. Create a space where you feel like you are truly building a sanctuary for yourself. Take some time to reflect on how you can set up a more stable foundation for yourself.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Capricorn full moon will help you stabilize and simplify the ideas running through that gorgeous head of yours. You might feel like you’re being pulled in too many directions right now, but, this lunation makes it clear what you need to focus on and how to prioritize your ideas. The goal is to have you progressing forward, toward whatever personal or professional journey you’re navigating right now. Spend some time journaling, talking with those closest to you, and listen for common threads to help you find your focus.

Sagittarius

This period is about getting your money right and your priorities in check. You might be spending too much time recently showering others with gracious gifts and emotional energy—but maybe you haven’t been pouring enough into your own cup. The full moon is a wake-up call to make sure that whatever you are giving out is also coming back you. If you notice that you are questioning why you feel like your life has a half-empty feeling, maybe it’s time to reassess what and who you are prioritizing.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is your full moon! With this lunation in your sign, you are at your most self-aware and powerful. There might be some tension at the moment in your relationships. Maybe this expresses as a miscommunication or misunderstanding about where you stand, but that’s when you need to plant your feet and own what you know to be the truth. This doesn’t mean you should get domineering or walk all over others, however. Make sure you’re staying true to yourself and respecting others’ truths. If you aren’t aligned with someone or something, that’s your sign to make distance and prioritize yourself.

Aquarius

It’s time to inject form into the formless. The wafting, esoteric, and imaginative energy that swirls in your mind will crystalize as your inner desires and dreams become more tangible. You might start to realize ways in which you can reassess your daily life and habits to make space for your dreams. But remember: in order for something new to enter your life, you will also have to make space. What are you ready to release so that your dreams can take full form?

Pisces

The Capricorn full moon is helping you take on a more serious role in your community and social circles. You are vibe curator, and know exactly what everyone else needs to feel comfortable enough to let their freak flag fly. What can this full moon reveal about how you want to continue to curate these spaces for yourself and others? Throw a party—why not? The worst that can happen is people will have a good time. Don’t let passivity stop you from leading the charge to create third spaces that’ll celebrate the beauty of you and your loved ones.