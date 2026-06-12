With the summer sun now high in the sky, it is the perfect moment to expand your horizons. On June 14, the Gemini new moon makes its yearly rise, a blank slate for us all to make the ideas racing through our minds a reality. This is an opportunity to explore another side of ourselves, our work, and our relationships.

New moons are the beginning of the lunar cycle—the start of everything, and a monthly reminder that there is always time to launch something new. The few days before a new moon tend to feel a bit lethargic, exhausting, and slow-moving—that’s just the universe forcing you to pull off the gas so you can have lots of energy once the new moon hits.

During the new moon, most witchy types would encourage you to do some sort of manifestation ritual. This could be a simple journal exercise, or an extravagant candlelit seance—the important thing is clarifying what you want to invite into your life. Prepare to do your part to bring whatever that goal is into existence.

In Gemini, the new moon takes on a dual nature. This sign is represented by the twins, and this duo is both curious and clever. Like Annie and Hallie in the Parent Trap concocting a beautifully intricate scheme to experience another side of life, the Gemini new moon is an opportunity to say yes to whatever may pique your curiosity.

Gemini is the sign of communication, tools, and technology. On a general level, you might notice yourself opening a door that leads to a refreshed way of connecting with those around you. You might have a new attitude about the various tech that is so deeply embedded into our lives. Or you could even discover that honing a skill is the ticket to your long-term success. The key to this new moon is to ask what will help you stay free, fluid, and flexible. What do you need to do to follow a path that is less rigid, dabbles in the gray area, and encourages trying new things for the sake of exhausting every option possible?

If you are dealing with a Gemini new moon, you should consider what Mercury is up to as well; the messenger god is synonymous with the twins. Lucky for us, Mercury is keeping a fairly cool head at the moment. There are some Cancerian undertones to this new moon, which means you’ve got to follow your heart and trust your intuition. Speak truth to your desires.

Sure, Mercury in Cancer might frustrate the rational mind, but it helps us make sure we aren't doing "the most logical thing" if it conflicts with a more emotional desire. Where do the head and the heart meet? Is there a happy medium within you? Can you listen to both sides to help you decide which direction to go? Remember, this is the Gemini new moon—so you don’t have to limit yourself to one option!

That said, having all the best ideas in the world won’t do a thing if they only exist in your head. The Gemini new moon also reminds us that we have to put in the work. Mercury has a favorable connection to Mars and a stern glare from Saturn, which means these dreams aren’t going to happen overnight. But if you are patient and consistent with your efforts, it will all grow into something long-lasting.

Aries

You’re about to be introduced to a whole slew of new ideas and instruments to play with. Do you have ideas that are ready to move from the brainstorm phase into the execution phase? Which skills can you sharpen? Are there conversations you need to have to help move all these things forward? You, more than most, have the endurance for jumping from one thing to the next. There’s no better time than the Gemini new moon to plan for the leaps you hope to take.

Taurus

Taurus, the Gemini new moon is going to feel like a whirlwind for your inner world. You might feel like lightbulbs are starting to go off, making you realize you’ve been putting too much mental energy toward things you, quite frankly, don’t care about. This realization could be what you need to get your material world in order, and maybe be a little less frivolous with your spending. That said, you may want to simply diversify what you pour your resources into. If you’ve been saying no to a certain itch, you can give it a scratch now.

Gemini

This is your new moon! Consider this a second birthday—another time for you to reflect on the past year, how you’ve grown, and what you plan to accomplish over the next 12 months. You might feel like your life path is changing, or that you are just coming into a renewed sense of self. If you wanted a wardrobe refresh, a moment to reintroduce yourself, or even the opportunity to explore some activity or endeavor that feels quintessentially you, this is that moment.

Cancer

Cancer, the Gemini new moon will pull to the surface everything that’s been sitting in your subconscious. Consider this moment a mini spiritual awakening: you could start receiving messages that it’s okay to let go of certain things, people, or places you’ve been questioning. You can make space for new ideas to grow. You’ll probably feel a strong urge to slow down in the days leading up to the new moon. Use that relaxed speed as an opportunity to quiet the mind and listen to the messages from beyond the veil.

Leo

The socialite in you is about to be woken up. Of course, the life of the party is always within you, but perhaps you’ve been feeling a little less sparkle than normal. You shine your brightest when you are surrounded by equally as bright individuals. Perhaps your social circles need a refresh. You needn’t abandon your community, but maybe this is your sign to throw a summer soiree for all of your favorite people and reconnect.

Virgo

Consider this another checkpoint on your path to building a legacy that your younger self would admire. Even if you haven’t made it as far as you thought you would, take some time to celebrate how far you’ve come. Now, your ideas will leap from the page and into the palm of your hands. What do you want to do with your life? How do you want to be remembered? What is the work that will fulfill you, day in and day out? Enjoy the process of learning who you were always meant to be.

Libra

There’s something you could learn from spending time in a new space, or by following a new path. It would serve you well to reflect on what you want your next adventure to look like, so start researching which cities, states, or countries are inspiring you right now. If you can’t take a big trip, get some new books, take a class or two, and let a side of you that you've yet to discover emerge through new experiences.

Scorpio

The new moon is here to dust off all the skeletons in your closet. Everything you’ve been tucking away, avoiding, and neglecting (despite having an acute awareness that they need to be tended to) will become the focus. Now, you don't have to do like a Gemini does and go spilling all your deepest darkest secrets. But you could take a bit of inspiration from them and use this as a lesson to share what's been sitting on your soul, beneath the surface.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Gemini new moon is a gift to your social life. Whether we’re talking platonic, professional, or passion-filled, this lunation is introducing a new surge of energy into your one-on-one connections. With this being your sister sign, you could learn a thing or two from appreciating the power of words over ideas. You might hyperbolize or exaggerate the reality of some connections, but you will get clarity on how you feel and where you stand with others. Communication is key: ask questions, listen, and respond accordingly.

Capricorn

This moment will help you refresh and revise your routines. Consistency is key, and this is your wheelhouse: you teach the rest of the zodiac how not to reinvent the wheel. However, the wheel doesn't have to be cold, cracked, and wooden. It could be aluminum with a thick tire. Perhaps the stokes could use some Y2K embellishments to whimsify your commute. This is your invitation to dabble in new workflows that could help you feel like the mundane is more magical.

Aquarius

A summer of merriment is about to begin. Your mind will be brimming with ideas about how you want to spend your time and what’ll really fuel your spirit. If you are struggling for answers, ask yourself, “What would 10-year-old me want to do this summer?” What about your 16-year-old self? The beauty of this Gemini new moon is that you are able to say yes to whatever piques your interest and gives you butterflies in your chest.

Pisces

The new moon on June 14 should feel like a breath of fresh air for your home—and in your heart. You might feel like something just clicks around the new moon. You’ll have a spark of inspiration on how to make a safe space for yourself and your loved ones. This cosmic event is helping you build an environment where you can be honest, share your experiences, and feel not just listened to but heard by those you invite into your space. Listen to your emotions and find a place where the head can articulate what’s going on in your heart.