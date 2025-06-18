We’re halfway through the year—can you believe it?

As the days get shorter and the nights grow longer, the universe nudges us to think about what we’ve been nurturing over the past few months and which of those things will keep us safe come wintertime. On June 20, the summer solstice is upon us, and so is the beauty of Cancer season. Gemini season was a whirlwind of ideas, information, and gossiping with the girls—now, the energy takes a more emotional and sensitive tone.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer, and is the longest day of the year. If spring is the time to plant seeds in our proverbial garden, then summer is the time to water it—then watch it grow. It makes sense that the summer solstice and Cancer season align, because Cancer season is when we are cosmically encouraged to spend more time nurturing and taking on the role of caretaker.

During the next few months, the cosmic calling card is one that urges us to embrace mothering energy. Cancer represents the caretaker, the womb, the nurturing provider — but also reminds us there are many different types of mothers. There’s the helicopter mom, the pageant mom, and even the momma bear. Pay attention to how you react when you are faced with the opportunity to take care of something. If you do, you’ll find that the summer solstice reveals which kind of mother you are.

The next few months—thanks to the summer solstice—are also about initiating emotions. Cancer is the cardinal water sign, which means acting on what you feel will be medicine for the next month, at least. This means we all should connect with people, places, and experiences that provide us a sense of safety and security. When you aren’t in these places, you’ll want to acknowledge what your emotional reactivity looks like. Do you bottle up your emotions? Do you aim to solve any “problems” with urgency? Do you sit in the discomfort?

The next three months will be packed with emotions and intuitive revelations. The sun and Jupiter are conjunct each other at the early stages of Cancer. The vibes are good—almost too good. Jupiter is the expander and represents optimism, growth, and hope. This combination reminds us that the skies the limit, and we can find home wherever the heart lies. It’s not just a physical building but an emotional truth.

However, Jupiter tends to exaggerate everything, not just the good vibes, so while the days will be mostly positive, the heavy ones will feel like you’re really going through it. Which is why it’s even more important to prioritize safe spaces right now. Cancerian energy can quickly turn moody and sulking, so it’s paramount to make sure you honor those emotions in a way you can let it all out healthily.

The moon (which rules Cancer’s energy) is in Taurus at the time of the solstice. This is auspicious! This conjunct pushes us to find physical and emotional stability through the simplest of actions, and makes a near-exact sextile to the sun and Jupiter, which means our desire to find and create a safety net is amped up to 100.

The next few months, thanks to this solstice, will be a reminder that you are a support system for others as much as they are for you. Spend more time at home and in your community. Take on the role of a provider, but don’t let the weight of the world rest on your shoulders. With the sun and Jupiter in Cancer and the moon in Taurus, the universe is reminding us that we don’t need to overcomplicate things right now. The answer for what will give you a sturdy foundation for sanctuary (internally and externally) is more straightforward than you may think.

There is some tension, though. With the moon square Pluto, you may want to hide what you’re feeling. Push against that urge. Expect emotional confrontations to reveal the truth of how you and others really feel about each other. You may find that conflicting values create instability in your security sources.

The sun is also square Saturn and Neptune. You may be confused or annoyed that you have to parent yourself when all you want is someone to tell you it’s okay to be a kid. However, you need to make sure you aren’t letting yourself be complicit in your own immaturity because you fear responsibility.

The summer solstice, like most of the astrology this year, is a mixed bag of easy and tense. With Jupiter and the moon playing incredibly nice with the sun in Cancer, the odds are that the next few months will be a step in the right direction. In your personal life, and as a collective, the solstice is waking us up to what isn’t working and how we can hold space for the most vulnerable in our communities.

These tense aspects from Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune, however, remind us that the vision may not be 100 percent clear and we will need to put in the work. It’s almost like this solstice is telling us to rip apart the garden and rebuild the beds—because the way we did it the first time wasn’t secure enough to let us all flourish.

To make the most of this summer solstice, ask the universe to help you to be comfortable nurturing and being nurtured. Allow yourself to be open to changing the way you take care of yourself, your loved ones, and those who need a little TLC. For more specific insights, make sure to read your rising sign reading below. Wishing you all the best, and happy solstice!

Aries

The summer solstice and Cancer sun illuminate your fourth house, urging you to nurture your home and family. This is a time to reflect on what brings you peace amid life’s unpredictable challenges. Prioritize emotional well-being by revisiting boundaries and addressing underlying conflicts. Don’t be afraid of ruffling some feathers in the short-term if it means things can smooth out down the road. Allow yourself to be vulnerable—it does more harm than good to bottle up emotions. Create a sanctuary that feels like an oasis. Remember, home isn’t just a place; it’s a feeling.

Taurus

With the summer solstice and Cancer sun in your third house, it’s time to sharpen your mental clarity. Focus on nurturing your mind and local surroundings over the next few weeks. How does your environment affect your state of mind? Recognize if you’re exaggerating situations or allowing stress to cloud your perception. This solstice is your guiding light, helping you to open your eyes (and maybe even your third eye) to shift the way you think about everything around you. Be open and honest about your thoughts; clarity on how you are feeling and what you’re thinking about will bring peace of mind.

Gemini

As the summer solstice and Cancer sun energize your second house, it’s time to embrace your worth. This is a cosmic reminder to value both your self and your finances. Don’t let the belief that others need more than you overshadow your needs. Material security is not only valid, it’s essential. Reflect on your abundance mind-set: What changes do you need to make in your physical world to bolster your security? During the next few weeks, you’ll want to nurture both the material and emotional sides of you that honor your personal values and remind yourself of what you really care about. Stand firm in your values; don’t compromise for the sake of others’ insecurities.

Cancer

With the summer solstice and Cancer sun shining in your first house, you’re experiencing a cosmic rebirth. This is a season to nurture your identity; it’s okay to be a little selfish! Focus on self-care and reflection on your personal growth over the past year. Celebrate your achievements and honor your journey. You shine brightest when you show up authentically, so back yourself the way that you do for others. You deserve to be the main character—and to step onto the main stage!

Leo

The summer solstice and Cancer sun activate your twelfth house, calling forth your inner witch or sage. This transit encourages you to nurture your spirituality and confront your fears. Shadows are not evil, they are simply parts of you that need understanding and acceptance. Instead of shying away from them, acknowledge their presence and learn from them. This introspection can lead to profound transformations, revealing hidden strengths. The shadow of Cancerian energy hides everything away and holds grudges. Right now, you have to be willing to dig deep so that you can be more open about your true feelings—that way, you don’t allow yourself to stay in a state of stress or anxiety.

Virgo

With the sun in Cancer lighting up your eleventh house, it’s time to nourish your long-term goals and community ties. Focus on collaborations that uplift your aspirations and allow you to foster genuine connections. You may find that by exploring new relationships you have a renewed sense of security in yourself as well. Reflect on your role in social circles and whether your contributions align with your personal values and ambitions. It’s easy for you to step into the mothering role, but be willing to be mothered too. Seek projects that resonate with your heart, as this will inspire the collective around you.

Libra

The summer solstice and Cancer sun cast their rays in your tenth house, prompting you to nurture your career and public reputation. This is a particularly auspicious time for professional development, so how are you taking care of what you want to achieve? Reflect on how your public image aligns with your personal values, and make sure to showcase your authentic self in your professional endeavors. This is a great time to nurture a new business, take on leadership roles, or start a new path. Explore opportunities that not only advance your career but also fulfill your emotional needs.

Scorpio

With the sun journeying through your ninth house, the summer solstice sparks your adventurous spirit. Embrace this time to nurture your sense of adventure and curiosity; don’t be a stubborn stick in the mud and fall into one of your many rabbit holes. What experiences help expand your horizons, whether through travel, education, or spiritual exploration? Those are the key questions toward making sure you are nurturing a personal belief system that is sensitive to others, while respecting your own boundaries. Dive deep into the mysteries of life—this is your invitation to broaden your perspective and embrace diverse philosophies.

Sagittarius

The summer solstice and Cancer sun illuminate your eighth house, calling you to nurture transformation and vulnerability. This is a period of deep introspection, where emotional honesty can lead to profound change. You’ll probably feel a bit heavier than normal, but thankfully your ruling planet is with the sun, giving you a clear POV of the silver lining amid the storm. Acknowledge your fears and the power of vulnerability, because through these experiences, true transformation occurs. Explore and release what no longer serves you, making space for new ways to share and support.

Capricorn

As the sun illuminates your seventh house during the summer solstice, focus on nurturing your relationships and collaborative efforts. I know, you would prefer to take on all the responsibility yourself, but isn’t that exhausting? This season highlights the importance of partnerships. Reflect on how your relationships can help you achieve your ambitions and realize your potential. You may find that allowing people to help you nurture your dreams allows you to be less stressed about how and when those dreams become a reality. Invest time in meaningful connections, and don’t shy away from making compromises that serve mutual growth.

Aquarius

The summer solstice and Cancer sun light up your sixth house, encouraging you to nurture healthy routines and self-care practices. This period is ideal for reassessing your daily habits, but Cancerian energy can be lazy so I understand if you start including more lounge time into your daily routine. Consider what contributes positively to your well-being. Establish routines that not only promote physical health but also cultivate mental and emotional balance. My mother always says that everything is okay in moderation, so make sure that you aren’t tipping the scales one way or another while you work hard and get some TLC.

Pisces

With the summer solstice guiding energies into your fifth house, it’s time to nurture your passions and pleasures. This is a joyous and jubilant time for you, which is a much-needed reminder after dealing with Saturn in your sign for two and a half years. Embrace creativity and joy in your life. Allow yourself to indulge in activities that bring you happiness, whether that’s art, romance, or laughter with loved ones. This is a prime opportunity to rediscover what ignites your soul. Let the inner wild child out and give yourself permission to have fun.