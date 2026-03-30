The 9 Most Stylish Stays in Kyoto, From Luxury Hotels to Serene Ryokans

Kyoto is a cultural mecca, home to Edo-era landmarks, canalside districts, and quiet pockets for contemplation. Centuries on, the former imperial capital continues to preserve its time-honored traditions. The streets of Gion—the city’s geisha district—are lined with wooden townhouses, teahouses, and shops selling kimono, sweets, and ceramics, while Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines number in the thousands. The city’s long-standing heritage is also on display at museums and Kabuki stages. Despite its deep roots, Kyoto doesn’t stand still. The pull of the past and present is palpable across its best hotels, where tradition, cultural customs, and omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) are complemented by chic design, contemporary comforts, and a serene atmosphere.

A restful retreat focused on wellness and sustainability, Six Senses Kyoto is where stressed-out urbanites go to unwind. Situated in Higashiyama, it’s close to temples and museums. Although with a standout spa, heaps of cultural programming, and tranquil accommodations, many travelers find it hard to leave the property. The extensive wellness facilities include hot springs, a menu of ancient healing rituals, a high-tech biohacking lounge, the only watsu pool in the city, and an Alchemy Bar to whip up DIY scrubs with seasonal ingredients. The Earth Lab invites guests to participate in immersive programming, from painting Sensu (folding fans) to creating fragrant sachets. Karate lessons, Zen garden instruction with Sone Zoen, and Japanese whisky tastings are also available. Sanctuary-like rooms and suites feature muted hues, light wood, and soaking tubs.

Courtesy Six Senses Kyoto

A stunning example of how to reference tradition while weaving in a contemporary, streamlined perspective, Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, A Luxury Collection Hotel welcomes guests through its ancient wooden Kajiimiya Gate and into a lobby crowned by kimono-inspired ceiling installations that overlooks the courtyard garden designed by Shunsaku Miyagi. Travelers seeking Zen should start the day with the hotel’s 90-minute Japanese breakfast and onsen experience, sampling traditional dishes before soaking in mineral-rich waters. Ryurei-style seated tea ceremonies and visits to a local ceramic studio provide a halcyon way to experience local heritage. Rooms are respites of light wood and leafy views, with cloud-like beds and soaking tubs—perfect for slow mornings or relaxing after a full day of sightseeing.

Courtesy of Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Located inside a reimagined machiya (traditional townhouse) in the historic Miyagawa-cho district—steps from Kenninji, Kyoto’s oldest Zen Buddhist temple; and Kaburenjo theatre, famous for its geiko (a regional word for geisha) performances, Capella Kyoto’s highly anticipated opening is a love letter to the imperial capital’s traditional artistry and culture. The property offers a spate of immersive experiences—ranging from visits to centuries-old lacquerware workshops to incense ceremonies—but also has a modern side. Guests can watch Kyomai dancing on the lounge stage before feasting on farm-to-table fare from the first Japanese outpost of the Healdsburg, California sensation, SingleThread. Should jet lag or the call of Japanese whisky keep you up at night, the bar stays open late. Rooms are refined with ryokan characteristics: shoji screens, tatami mats, and soaking tubs.

Courtesy of Capella Kyoto

A contemporary boutique play on a typical ryokan with a stylish pedigree and art backing, The Shinmonzen, nestled in Kyoto’s historic Gion district, has a creative, cool factor in spades. Yet it’s still inked with heritage—just check out the characteristic wooden facade. Tadao Ando designed the minimalist spaces, using bamboo, lacquer, curved seating, shoji screens, and large windows to create an airy effect while retaining refinement and soul. Afternoon tea on the terrace overlooking the Shirakawa River is a lovely way to break up sightseeing and snap some souvenir photos. Bookings are essential to savor the ever-changing seasonal menu at Jean-Georges—and sip from the 3,000-bottle wine cellar.

Courtesy of The Shinmonzen

Visitors reach Hoshinoya Kyoto via a scenic boat ride along the Oi River. A riverside retreat tucked away in historic Arashiyama, the property has long lured Japanese aristocracy with its soothing atmosphere and picturesque views. Now, as a hotel, it evokes typical Japanese ryokans with buildings clustered around courtyards and old maple trees. Culturally curious visitors have the chance to try a tea ceremony to learn how to mix matcha, seasonal flower arranging guided by master Ryuho Sasaoka, or an incense ritual. Rooms reflect the same restorative mind-set, with tatami floors and futon-style beds. Kaiseki dining reflects Kyoto’s culinary traditions, emphasizing seasonality and technique.

Courtesy of HOSHINOYA Kyoto

Aman has a loyal following of celebrities, wellness junkies, and fashion elites. Aman Kyoto brings the brand’s high-end halcyon and emphasis of well-being to Kita Ward, far removed from the buzz of the city center, or even Arashiyama’s tourist-trodden main drag. At this hideaway, guests trade bustle for stillness. Spread across 32 acres of an old imperial hunting ground, the property unfolds across leafy hillsides and stone terraces. With Zen meditation led by a local monk, the art of Ikebana, and matcha tasting, visitors don’t have to travel far for a culture fix. Food is also shaped by local traditions, with omakase dining at Taka-An as a must. When it’s time to relax, a spa, onsen bathing pools, and tatami bedrooms await.

Courtesy of Aman Kyoto

Quiet luxury in the heart of Higashiyama with a whole lot of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality), the 70-room Park Hyatt Kyoto is a reliable five-star favorite among the well-traveled set. Tea ceremonies, Michelin-star kaiseki lunch, dinner with Geiko dance performance, and exclusive tours of Kiyomizu-dera Temple introduce guests to local culture. There’s a space for massages and soaking in the bathhouse. For dinner, choose between teppanyaki and Michelin-star kaiseki at Kyoyamato, a seventh-generation family-owned restaurant set inside an Edo-era teahouse. At the end of an enriching day, suites complete with tamo wood, local art, shoji screens, and views of Yasaka Pagoda are a peaceful place to rest.

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Kyoto

Housed within the restored Yasaka Kaikan, a former theatre built in 1936 by renowned architect Tokusaburo Kimura in the Gion district, The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto was renovated by the same construction company that constructed the original. Much of its heritage—including many of the exterior tiles, beams, and pillars—has been preserved in the process. Travelers seeking a more traditional stay will appreciate the focus on craftsmanship and cultural stewardship, yet there’s enough modern sophistication to appeal to a cosmopolitan crowd. Interiors by Tomoyuki Sakakida unfold in a mix of salvaged and locally sourced materials, such as Tokoname terra-cotta and custom works by Japanese artisans. The 55 rooms and suites are cocoons of calm, with many featuring tatami mat floors and cedar accents. Guests can dine on grilled meats and French cuisine, sip matcha-infused cocktails, and recharge at the spa.

Courtesy of Imperial Hotel Japan

For travelers who would rather save their coins for hand-painted ceramics and kimonos, Ace Hotel Kyoto provides a wallet-friendly alternative to the city’s pricier five-star scene. Occupying the old Kyoto Central Telephone Office, the 211-key hotel is rooted in creativity, convenient, and unabashedly cool. Tubular copper light fixtures and a large-scale textile piece created by Kagoshima-based community organization Shobu Gakuen decorate the loft-like lobby. The adjacent gallery hosts roaring art exhibitions. The rooftop bar is a hip spot to grab a drink, whether you’re dining on-site at Mr. Maurice’s Italian or one of the many excellent nearby restaurants. The retro-tinged rooms are kitted with record players, Japanese folk art, and soaking tubs.