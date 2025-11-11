For nearly two centuries, Le Meurice has reigned over Rue de Rivoli as one of Paris’s most opulent addresses—a palace hotel where gilded mirrors, marble columns, and grand hallways echo the city’s rich history. This autumn, however, tradition meets something altogether more experimental. Through December 31, the Dorchester Collection property is offering Suite 1835, a limited-run, immersive installation created with Things From, the Buenos Aires-based architecture design studio helmed by Géraldine Boublil and Jessica Solnicki.

Rather than simply refreshing one of the famed hotel’s rooms, the duo has transformed it into an environment that feels part sci-fi cocoon, part art gallery. Guests enter from Le Meurice’s neoclassical corridors and find themselves in an avant-garde chamber where an aluminum carpet reflects washes of neon, and a specially composed soundscape shifts almost imperceptibly as they move. At the suite’s core is a network of custom furnishings designed by Solnicki’s Isska studio in Argentina. Crafted from bronze, marble, and wood, these sculptural pieces illuminate in response to motion, guiding visitors from room to room like a gentle, glowing breadcrumb trail.

The “sensory experience” deepens in an adjoining meditation room, conceived as a space for stillness within the spectacle. Here, a mirrored cube displays continuously evolving digital imagery generated by AI—patterns that change with time and, according to the designers, respond to the energy of guests. Quadraphonic sound and calibrated light frequencies complete the meditative environment, inviting guests to sit on floor mats and slip into a contemplative state.

Despite its futuristic veneer, Suite 1835 remains grounded in comfort. A limited-edition in-room dining menu accompanies the installation, and a portion of the proceeds from the €3,850 per-night stay will support scholarships at the Ensaama design school.

For more information and to book your stay through December 31, 2025, visit dorchestercollection.com.