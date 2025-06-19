An Insider’s Guide to Historically Black Neighborhoods in Los Angeles (& Beyond)

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Three inspiring Angelenos share their essentials for experiencing L.A.’s historically Black neighborhoods—and the Black-owned spaces beyond them that hum with flavor, memory, and restorative joy. Jocelyn C Chambers is a community organizer and founder of BLK Events LA, an event collective that creates spaces for events that foster Black joy and connection across the city. Amber J. Phillips is a writer and creator of Ample World, as well as the author of the Toxic Femininity Substack. Asia White is a fourth-generation Angeleno, creative director, and cultural critic. She’s the founder of the forthcoming dessert bar Something Sweet and host of Suppa Club, a production studio and culinary experience that hosts curated dinners and competitive cook-offs.

What

What to Bring

A solid pair of sunglasses you can wear on repeat. Out-of-towners love to poke fun at L.A.’s “obsession” with vibes and energy—but a solid pair of sunnies does more than block harsh light. They’re a protective bubble from unwanted energy and a chic, low-key accessory for everything from morning dog walks to long drives.

What to Leave Behind

The idea that you’ll do it all in one trip.

L.A. County is huge and notoriously spread out—the opposite of an ultra-walkable place like New York City. Seriously, people on opposite sides of town sometimes see each other less than friends in different states—so don’t try to pack it all in.

Criss-crossing the city (even with rideshares) can get draining, fast. And no, you don’t need to check off every Instagram or TikTok spot in your bookmarks. It’s helpful to plan your itinerary locationally so you don’t have to drive all over.

What to Keep in Mind

The secret to enjoying your time and finding your groove in L.A.? Knowing your interests—and being intentional about finding community, says White. “You have to actively seek it out,” she adds.

“Black Los Angeles is sacred. It is a huge part of what makes Los Angeles special—it always has been, and it always will be,” says Chambers. “There are so many spaces curated by us and for us. Inglewood is being gentrified. Leimert is being gentrified... These Black spaces must be preserved. We want them to last.”

Where

Where to Enjoy a Meal at a Black-Owned Restaurant

Late-night bites that never miss. Chic restaurants that channel NYC’s cultural melting pot. Happy hour gems with real flavor. And cool, low-lit spots where the chef blends West African roots with bright California ingredients—you’ll find all this and more in L.A. There’s The Serving Spoon in Inglewood, which Phillips loves for what she calls a “classic Black breakfast”: Fried fish, eggs with cheese, and white toast.

The Serving Spoon @theservingspoon

Rusty Pot Café in Inglewood is one of White’s go-to’s for a soulful, satisfying breakfast. My 2 Cents LA in Mid City boasts “the best shrimp and grits I’ve ever had,” says Phillips. “I always like to time myself well—if I don’t want to deal with a wait, I’ll go really early.”

My 2 Cents LA @my2centsla

Two Hommés in Inglewood is a go-to dinner spot for Phillips and White. The restaurant blends West African flavors with California ingredients—expect menu gems like plantain sticky cake, root beer braised short rib, and a jollof platter with Ghanaian jollof rice, black beans, plantain, and arugula salad. Weekend brunch reservations are a hot commodity, so get yours in advance.

Two Hommés @twohommes

Little Los Angeles—an L.A.-based pop-up and culinary collective showcasing Afro-Futurist cuisine, helmed by Chef Tea—has “amazing food, best jerk chicken in L.A. for sure,” says White, who has teamed up with Chef Tea for past Suppa Club events. “And then she does this shrimp frites situation that’s so bomb.” Marathon Burger, which has locations in both the Fairfax District and Venice Beach, is a casual late-night bite that hits every time, with takeout and delivery until 3 AM. Chambers, a self-described burger aficionado, swears by this spot after a night out. Owned by Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom—brother of the late, beloved L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle—Marathon Burger is both a tribute to the musician’s legacy, it’s also a comfort food haven for milkshakes, wings, and fries.

Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant & Market in Little Ethiopia was featured on the HBO hit Insecure for good reason. It’s a longtime favorite of Chambers’s and has a restaurant on one side plus a grocery next door, stocked with spices, incense, and fresh injera. (She also recommends Messob Ethiopian Restaurant across the street for their sambusa.)

For dessert, check out Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood: “I love the lady!” says White. “She used to teach at Crenshaw High, then started her business, and now she’s just that girl.”

Where to Enjoy a Drink, From Coffee to Cocktails

The coffee shop ORA in Leimert Park is loved by both Phillips and Chambers. “It’s my favorite place in the whole entire world—everything’s great,” Chambers says. “I personally love the papaya and pineapple green tea, and their Soul Bowl is wonderful.” When Phillips needs a pick-me-up, she’ll walk to ORA for her favorite order: the black sugar cold brew with vanilla cold foam.

For Chambers, Obet & Del’s Coffee in Thai Town is a must-visit. “They serve a Filipino iced coffee with ube on top that’s rich, balanced, and not too sweet. I usually swap the coffee for matcha.” White also name-checks Alta Adams in Culver City, which she says is a great spot to grab drinks before heading to dinner.

Alta Adams @altarestaurant

When the sun goes down, Dot.dotla in Hollywood is “very loungey,” says Chambers. “It usually starts poppin’ off around 10:30 PM or 11:30 PM. Go after a bite to eat, have a drink, listen to good music, and be around beautiful people.”

When she’s in the mood for fresh air and a city view, Chambers adds that Lost DTLA in Downtown L.A. is the move. “It’s a great place to hang out with friends,” she says. “I’ve also had business meetings at the Lost rooftop.” Highlights: It’s owned by the same hospitality group behind Hilltop Coffee—one of Issa Rae’s many partnerships. “They have great quesadillas, Via Rae (Issa’s prosecco), and a DJ every night.”

Where to Enjoy Nature

Tucked away in L.A. County, Bloom Ranch in Acton spans 250 acres and is owned by podiatric surgeon and Inglewood native Dr. Bill Releford, making it the largest Black-owned ranch in the county. The farm hosts a wide range of events throughout the year—from guided tours and live music to community dinners.

Reuben Ingold Park is what Phillips lovingly calls “the Old Black People Track. You see older Black people getting their steps in, and the flowers are so pretty. It’s one of my favorite places to sit and look out over the land. I also love walking through the neighborhood—there are all these beautiful homes, and Black people live there.” For a chill, beginner-friendly hike, consider Eaton Canyon in Altadena. Depending on drought conditions, you might even catch a waterfall at the end.

Reuben Ingold Park Courtesy LA County Parks Department

Where to Give Your Hair TLC

Braided by Zhane at Tookie Did It Salon is where Phillips gets her hair done. “Right now I’m in my braids era,” she says. “I go to Braided by Zhane, her sister is Tookie Did It. The thing I love about Z and her sister is the homey-ness that I feel in their salon because they’re both Southern, Florida girls. [The shop] is so bright and colorful.” She appreciates how “protective of Black women” the salon is. “Sometimes people’s boyfriends will try to come in, or a dad, and they’ll be like, “no, you can’t be in here, Black girls are getting their hair done.”

I Love LuLu Hair Café in Inglewood is “a cutesy natural hair spa,” White adds. “I’m a natural girl. It’s a nice self-care moment so you don’t have to do your own wash-and-go situation.”

Where to Go Dancing

“L.A. has taught me that, for parties, it’s really follow the DJ, honey,” Phillips says. “Follow your favorite DJs and be a part of the parties they curate for themselves, not just their bookings. Support the Black queer DJs that you love.” She points to Ashley Younniä, creator of the Feelin’ Feelin’ series; Sevyn who curates a series called Beautiful Noise; and ChloëDees, who “spins vinyl, specifically at Neo Soul Lovers Club, a party curated by Black girls.”

Where to Meet New People

Romance and Dance in Inglewood is a Black-owned pole-dancing class that’s “cutesy,” according to Phillips. But one of the best things she’s done this year? Taking a class at Black Design Collective in the Fashion District. They offer everything from printmaking to sewing, and once you’re a member, you can access the space anytime. Phillips especially loved the intro to sewing class—free, fun, and deeply enriching. “You learn so much about clothes, quality, and history,” she says.

Where to Shop

Cultural Interiors in Windsor Hills is one of Phillips’s favorite spots to unwind. “It’s like a Black World Market—and it’s Black woman-owned,” she says, adding that she often shops here for teacups, napkins, serving trays, incense, teas, and runners. “[The owner] is always very nice. It’s one of those places where it takes forever for her to check you out but you’re gonna have a good conversation while you’re standing there talking.” Plus, she has birds in the shop, so you might hear them chirping.

Cultural Interiors Courtesy of Los Angeles Sentinel

One of a Kind Hats in View Park-Windsor Hills satisfies Phillips’s obsession with “church hat culture,” she says. “On Slauson, One of a Kind Hats is owned by another wonderful Black woman—you’ll go in and end up chatting with her. If my family was coming to visit or if you’re having a multigenerational hang—your mom is coming into town or a grandparent—these are the places I’d take them to.”

Black Market Flea and Black on the Block are “absolutely incredible,” Chambers says. “Both showcase over 150 Black vendors and highlight amazing artists like Doechii, Ravyn Lenae, and Jordan Ward. I always feel connected to the Black community when I’m there. I’m inspired by what people are wearing and creating. I get a lot of my jewelry, incense, candles, shea butter, clothes, and books from vendors at both markets.”

Black on the Block @blackxtheblock

When

Anytime of year is safe to visit Los Angeles—the weather is warm and pretty much pleasant year-round. March to May is the best time for ideal weather and fewer crowds; if you’re a beach lover, come from June to August, during the high season.

Getty Images

Why

Some of the city’s most special places, people, and experiences aren’t found through a Google search—they’re discovered by spending time in L.A., especially within its vibrant Black communities.

“The coolest thing about Black L.A. is the range,” White says. “There is really something for everyone. Black folks are not a monolith and L.A. really embodies this. So many different vibes, it’s really just about finding your people.”

“Black L.A. is the DNA of Los Angeles,” Chambers adds. “We are woven into the fabric of this city, from the music we’ve written, and the clothes we wear to the neighborhoods we’ve stewarded—L.A. is special because we’re here.”

There are so many meaningful skills and hobbies to explore—and learning in person feels completely different than watching a YouTube video, something Phillips has been reminded of in Los Angeles. “It’s a completely different experience learning it from someone who is there with you,” she says. “These Black folks who have been doing the work for so long—they are the instruction manual.”