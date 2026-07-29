Welcome to the Age of the Floating Five-Star Hotel

There’s yachting, and there’s cruising—and conventional wisdom says never the twain shall meet. One need only recall The Wolf of Wall Street or the season 2 finale of Succession to conjure up visuals of the former: Yachting is aquatic luxury reserved for tech billionaires (or, at the very least, Below Deck wannabes), staffed by obsequious crew members who outnumber passengers by an unreasonable ratio and take the classic your-wish-is-our-command adage to almost disconcerting extremes. Cruising, on the other hand, is, at its best, Titanic (minus the whole iceberg part), or, more realistically, a giant ship for the masses—sometimes numbering in the thousands—promising picked-over buffets, crowded land excursions, and cramped cabins that may or may not have a window.

The distinction has become especially important lately, as luxury hotel brands begin to make forays into the great wide world of floating accommodations. Some of the biggest names in hospitality are bringing their five-star service to the open seas for the first time—and all are claiming to offer the kind of experience Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg take for granted.

First to hit the water was the Ritz-Carlton, whose 623-foot Evrima officially launched the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in 2022. Since then, two more ships have debuted—the 224-suite Ilma and 226-suite Luminara—both dubbed as superyachts, offering what the brand calls “the freedom and ease of the yachting lifestyle.” The vibe checks out: The ships are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek leather furnishings, and impressive artworks; the suites have marble bathrooms with soaking tubs and private balconies. Of course, you’ll find hundreds of other passengers on board—a clear indication that this is not yachting. Still, having more people allows for luxuries even the richest of the rich probably don’t enjoy on their megayachts: for instance, the boutique selling Birkin bags, or the tasting menus designed by Michelin-starred chefs such as Michael Mina and Fabio Trabocchi.

The Luminara from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

In March, Four Seasons Yachts debuted Four Seasons I, a 95-suite “floating hotel” (another brand invention) where La Mer facials, a rotating roster of Michelin-starred guest chefs, and sleek Martin Brudnizki Design Studio interiors are all part of the sailing experience. Of note: Several staterooms include their own private plunge pools, a rarity even on the largest of private yachts.

The Loft Suite of Four Seasons I Courtesy of Four Seasons

This summer, Orient Express, best known for its luxury trains, is debuting Orient Express Corinthian, the largest sailing yacht in the world at 721 feet. It’s intimate compared to its competitors: The three-mast craft has just 54 suites, plus five restaurants, all helmed by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno. It calls on less-visited ports, such as Richard Branson’s private Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands.

A suite on the Orient Express Corinthian. Courtesy of Orient Express

Meanwhile, Aman, a favorite of ultradiscerning hotel junkies, is anticipating the launch of Amangati, a 600-footer whose style is said to take inspiration from the Japanese ryokan—extralarge spa and pared-back interiors included. Interestingly, all these newcomers will ply similar waters, with summers in the Mediterranean and winters in the Caribbean. (Four Seasons I is plotting a run in Egypt for 2027, and the Ritz-Carlton’s three yachts have already expanded to Asia, Alaska, and the Baltic Sea.)

Those who truly can’t stand the idea of being on the same sundeck with strangers but can’t quite commit to their own half-a-billion skiff have options too. Late last year, Dubai-based Jumeirah, whose properties are concentrated largely in the Middle East, locked down one of the most famous yachts in the world, the Maltese Falcon. Built in 2006 for American venture capitalist Tom Perkins, the 289-foot sailing yacht is the real deal, with six staterooms and an outdoor cinema. It’s available to only one group of 12 at a time, and a weeklong charter starts at $700,000. (By comparison, the top-tier Owner’s Suite on board the Ritz-Carlton Ilma is a steal, starting at $6,800 per night for a three-night stay.)

The Maltese Falcon Courtesy of Jumeirah

Other hotels are diving into the yachting lifestyle by offering localized excursions that remain close to their brick-and-mortar outposts. In Bali, Nirjhara resort’s 164-foot Vela offers four- and six-night charters that reach far-flung islands where Komodo dragons roam (tourists, not so much). Built to resemble Indonesia’s traditional phinisi vessels, the two-mast sailboat has been customized for the modern era with two suites and four staterooms, a host of water toys, and chic details such as Hermès Feuillage fabric on headboards, chairs, and throw pillows, as well as handwoven kimonos.

In Tuscany, Borgo Santo Pietro, a Relais & Châteaux hotel set within a 13th-century villa, sends its guests to Greece, Croatia, or up and down the Med on the 136-foot Satori. The handcrafted wooden schooner is a classic alternative to the sleek yachts of our tech-founder era, and that’s part of its charm. It’s hard not to channel Grace Kelly when you’re sipping champagne in the elegant low-slung lounge or donning your cable-knit sweater on the mahogany-lined bow.

The Satori Courtesy of Borgo Santo Pietro, a Relais & Château hotel.

Finally, Soneva in Aqua, offered by the Soneva resort brand in the Maldives, aims to prove that—at least in boating—bigger isn’t always better. Though the petite yacht measures just 75 feet, its luxury quotient is plenty high thanks to a glass-bottom bathtub in the primary cabin and a crew who might include a dive master, a surf instructor, or an astronomer, depending on guests’ interests. Exclusivity is the real differentiator here: While Four Seasons I and Evrima jockey for prime positioning in Monte Carlo with the rest of the boating crowd, Soneva in Aqua will be exploring secret surf breaks, remote islands, and other hidden Maldivian gems—just as only a private yacht can do.