The Insider’s Guide to the Maldives

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Taylor-Jayne Shearman and Laurie Michelle Nott, the respective directors of well-being and culinary at Joali Being; Ibrahim Nawaf, the rooms division manager at Joali Maldives and a Maldivian native; Adam Slama, a photographer who frequently shoots in the area and is the founder and director of Studio Khonsu; and Rabea Moeller, who works at the Luxury Collection Hotel Koenigshof in Munich as general manager but vacations in the island nation annually.

What

What to Bring

“The Maldives is all about the ocean, so being prepared to spend as much time in the water as possible is important,” says Slama. In short? You’ll definitely need a few swimwear selections on hand and, if you’re planning to snorkel and free-dive, it’s worth bringing your own mask, fins, and snorkel, too. This holds especially true if you’re staying on a local island rather than a resort (which will likely have equipment to rent).

Regardless of the activities on your itinerary, though, airy and breathable clothing is essential. “Keep it light and resort-casual,” Nawaf says. “For evenings, one or two smarter outfits will cover most resort dress codes.” He adds that reef-safe SPF and a good rash guard will also serve you well—and “a waterproof bag or dry pouch is worth its weight [in gold].”

What to Leave Behind

“After my first trip, I learned to bring only my travel shoes and no other footwear,” says Moeller. “It’s a barefoot island, and you hardly need shoes at all.” Slama keeps his packing list tight as well. “I spend most of my time in swim shorts, and travel as lightly as possible,” he says. “Even when I pack properly, I end up wearing the same few outfits repeatedly—life on the local islands is very simple and relaxed.”

What to Keep in Mind

Nawaf explains that the Maldives does not stand out for its beauty alone—it’s also totally geologically unique. “What sets it apart, even from other Indian Ocean destinations, is that it’s an archipelago of roughly 1,200 low-lying coral islands, formed over millennia as reef systems grew atop ancient submerged volcanic seamounts,” he says. This distinction impacts everything from the color of the water in the region to the way light flickers through the lagoons. Moreover, the scale of the country is staggering: it stretches over 500 miles from north to south.

Photo by AFP

“Each atoll [ring-shaped island with a lagoon] is its own world, its own ecosystem, its own pace,” says Nawaf. “You could visit multiple times and experience something genuinely different each time.”

There are, essentially, two different ways to take in the Maldives: either by staying at a resort that occupies an entire private atoll or in town on a local island. “This is a contrast that visitors often do not see immediately,” says Nott, who highly suggests trying both experiences. “Beyond the luxury resorts, there are local islands where people have lived for generations, with their own traditions, fishing culture, cuisine, and way of life.” However, if you plan to be out and about in one of these communities, be mindful that outside of the hotel scene, a modest, covered-up style of dress is customary in the Maldives.

What to Eat and Drink

“One thing that always stands out to me about the Maldives is the food,” says Slama, who describes the cuisine as simple but memorable. “I recommend trying local island restaurants rather than only eating at resorts. The Maldives relies heavily on seafood, coconuts, and imported ingredients, and the communities have become incredibly resourceful with what they have.”

Shearman adds that the country has access to some of the best seafood in the world—so why wouldn’t you take advantage? “Local reef fish, octopus, and lobster should be among your first choices,” she says. “And let’s not forget Maldivian yellowfin tuna: it’s some of the best in the world, and it is exported to many other countries.”

Photo by MOHAMED AFRAH/AFP via Getty Images

All our experts mention the traditional breakfast dish of “mashunia and chapatti” as a top pick; it’s made with tuna, coconut, lime, and chili mixed together and served with a local flatbread called chapatti on the side. Other dishes to try? Rihaakuru dhiya (a coconut-based soup served with rice), kandu kukulhu (tuna cooked in spiced curry sauce), and Maldivian-style BBQ (the food is cooked over coconut husks).

“Resorts across the Maldives also offer beautiful contemporary interpretations of local flavors alongside international favorites,” says Shearman, who cites coconut yogurt at Joali Being as an example. “It’s rich yet light, and made with exceptional vanilla; we serve it with homemade nut and seed granola, fresh Maldivian mango, and pomegranate, and a mango-passionfruit agave.”

Nawaf notes that on inhabited local islands, alcohol is not available—so if you plan to drink, it needs to be at a resort. “It’s also not something you can bring into the country or take out, so leave that duty-free bottle for another trip,” he says, assuring that these rules should not feel restrictive. “Maldivians are genuinely warm and welcoming people, and on top of that, resorts offer every indulgence you’d expect—so the balance is easy to strike.”

If you’re looking for a refreshing, booze-free alternative, Moeller suggests sipping on a freshly picked coconut. “It’s simple, authentic, and perfectly suited to the tropical surroundings,” she says.

Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Where

Where to Stay

There’s no shortage of staggeringly memorable places to explore, and choosing one (or two) comes down to the type of vacation you’re after. If you want to see as many underwater creatures as possible, Shearman points to the north. “For a blend of world-class fishing, stunning sandbanks, manta rays, and vibrant marine life, Baa and Raa Atolls are exceptional, especially as part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve,” she says. Nawaf agrees, pointing out that “there are few places in the world where you can reliably encounter manta rays and whale sharks in the same waters.”

Should you be seeking shark sightings in particular, Slama says to head south to the local island of Fuvahmulah, which is famously home to several varieties. “It has pristine reefs and encounters with multiple shark species, most notably tiger sharks,” he says. “Being able to dive with these animals in shallow, crystal-clear water is an unforgettable experience.”

Those simply looking for a relaxing getaway filled with quiet beaches and leisure diversions will not regret holing up at the luxurious Joali Maldives. Beyond offering activities like pottery, padel, snorkeling, and perfume-making, the property incorporates the art of local creatives in every corner of its campus. “It’s one of the few places in the Maldives where you can see art so intrinsically ingrained into the architecture and island,” says Nawaf. Those looking for a more wellness-minded trip should also check out the hotel’s sister property, Joali Being, which delivers similar amenities, but boasts programs and spa treatments with an emphasis on the mind-body connection.

Another top-tier choice? Robinson Maldives on the island of Funamadua, a favorite of Moeller’s. “It’s where to go if you’re looking for more than just luxury in the Maldives; it offers real seclusion,” she says.

And according to Nawaf, you’ll find even more hidden escapes at the southernmost points of the Maldives. “If you want to venture somewhere very few have been, Addu—which is where I’m from—is a great area,” he says. “There are some really underrated diving spots around there, and staying on inhabited islands in guest houses is the way to go.”

Where to Shop

The Maldives tends to be a destination better known for collecting memories than souvenirs; there’s not a huge shopping scene beyond resort boutiques. However, says Shearman, there are a few wonderful artisan-crafted gifts to be found in the capital city of Malé. A favorite is Island Bazaar, which was founded by two locals. “They combined their talents to create a series of homeware, apparel, and jewelry collections with a distinctly Maldivian touch,” she says.

Another go-to spot? Oevaali Art Shop, which was founded by two Maldivian sisters in 2015 to exclusively showcase art and design from their home country. It also sells jewelry, diaries, journals and other locally inspired creations. Shearman suggests getting a “manta ray pendant,” a popular and widely recognized style of necklace in the islands.

And should you need any last-minute water sports gear, Slama suggests Apnea Maldives, a free-diving store in Malé. “I would also recommend visiting the local fish market in the city if you have time,” he says. “Seeing the huge tuna being brought in gives you a real insight into local life and the importance of the ocean within Maldivian culture.”

Where to Relax Outdoors

“Whatever you do in the Maldives, visiting a sandbank is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon,” says Nawaf. “Nothing beats being out in the sun and having a small blob of sand to yourself, swimming and grabbing a bite with nothing but the sea around you.”

And while water sports like snorkeling and diving are a given in this oceanic paradise, Nawaf insists there’s plenty to do on land as well. “Padel in the Maldives is underrated,” he says. “Something about being surrounded by coconut palms and having a court in the middle of an island is so unique.”

When

Although the Maldives technically enters a period of monsoons between May and November, it can still be quite beautiful during this time—albeit with slightly less predictable weather.

“I don’t think you can plan a Maldives trip strictly around dry and rainy seasons anymore,” says Moeller. “Even during the rainy season, when it rains for one or two hours a day, it’s actually very pleasant.” Moreover, she continues, the period between late spring and midfall aligns with manta season. This means you’ll have a shot to see some staggering natural wonders—particularly in the Baa Atoll area. “This UNESCO Biosphere Reserve hosts the world’s largest known population of reef mantas,” she says. “From May to November, Hanifaru Bay turns into a feeding ground where one hundred-plus mantas can be seen at once.”

Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

If you’re looking for peak diving conditions, Slama recommends coming around March. “The ocean conditions are often excellent [at this point in the year],” he says. It helps, however, to have an expert on hand: He suggests an early spring free-diving trip to Fuvahmulah to see tiger sharks through the expedition company Blue Vagabonds, in close partnership with Shark Island Dive. “I highly recommend it to adventurous travelers.”

Why

It’s quite the haul to reach the Maldives from most anywhere on the western side of the world. But the effort, says Nott, is well worth it to soak up the nation’s unparalleled views. “The way each island seems isolated in the middle of the ocean creates a landscape that feels very different from most places on earth,” she says. “The combination of clear turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, and coral reefs is so unique.”

Photo by Jose Fuste Raga/Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

For Moeller, this serene atmosphere is the ultimate background to fully unwind. “What makes the Maldives truly special is the sense of peace and tranquility,” she says, explaining how it’s a place you can relish a slower pace and reconnect with nature. “Sometimes,” she says, “the greatest luxury is simply having the time and space to do nothing at all.”

You’ll also, notes Slama, have some incredible company while you’re unwinding in the Maldives. The country may be undoubtedly lovely to behold, but it’s the residents who make it singularly special. “They are some of the warmest, kindest, and most welcoming people I have met anywhere in the world,” he says. “That human connection is just as memorable as the beaches and the ocean.”