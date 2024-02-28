Can you believe it’s already March? It feels like just yesterday we were jotting down those New Year’s resolutions—and then promptly forgetting about them. But March is always a fascinating time in astrology, because it marks the transition from Pisces season to Aries season. This shift, tied to the spring equinox, heralds the start of a new astrological year. We bid adieu to the contemplative vibes of Pisces and welcome the energetic, playful spirit of Aries as the inner planets make their move.

Mercury zips into Aries on March 9th, followed by Venus slipping into Pisces on the 11th. With Mercury, the planet of communication, in Aries, get ready for a boost in mental activity. Thoughts may race, conversations might get fiery, and you’ll likely find yourself brimming with new ideas. Meanwhile, as Venus—the planet of love and creativity—glides into Pisces, our relationships take on a softer, more empathetic tone. It’s a time for dreamy connections and nurturing bonds, whether that means cozying up with friends for a wine night, getting crafty at a candle-making class, or indulging in some therapeutic art sessions. Mars will also move into Pisces on March 22, motivating all of us to connect to our spirits a bit more. Slow and steady wins the race—as long as you let yourself surrender to what naturally draws your interest. Don’t force action if you aren’t able to flow into the action easily.

As we journey through the month, the astrological landscape takes a more serious turn. On March 19th, we’ll encounter both the spring equinox and the looming shadow of Mercury retrograde. This equinox promises to be fiery indeed, marking the beginning of the new astrological year with clarity and momentum. With no planets in retrograde, it’s a good time to embrace autonomy while remaining open to the support of others. Remember, you’re the captain of your ship, but your crew is there to lend a hand when needed.

Now, about that Mercury retrograde... Don’t panic! These transits aren’t meant to derail us; they’re nudges from the universe to realign our course. Sure, there might be the occasional slip of the tongue or unexpected blast from the past, but think of it as a chance to prepare for the real deal in April. Take stock of where you might be stuck in your thinking, or acting impulsively. Patience and a level head will be your allies as you navigate these cosmic waters. Smooth sailing awaits!

The lunar events this month are really stirring up some drama. The Pisces new moon on March 10th sets the stage for deep healing and heightened awareness. As we kick off the lunar cycle, hit the brakes and reflect before accelerating into new beginnings. New moons are all about fresh starts and inviting new energies into our lives. With Pisces in the spotlight, it’s a perfect opportunity to delve into spirituality and creativity. This magical phase encourages us to surrender to the universe’s gifts, even those our egos might overlook. So, why not immerse yourself in an art gallery or catch up on the latest international fashion trends? Lose yourself in the beauty of the moment!

Toward the end of the month, brace yourself for a powerful lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25. Lunar eclipses have a way of illuminating the areas of our lives that we’ve been neglecting, but need to address. This time around, expect relationships to take center stage, with plenty of opportunities for release and transformation. While it’s important to approach confrontations with caution, don’t shy away from them, either. Setting boundaries will be crucial during this period of intense energy.

With all this context, let’s dive into a sign-by-sign look at what you might experience in March. Make sure to read your rising sign first to get the most accurate reading!

Aries

Aries, as you start the month, there’s a sense of nostalgia and mystique lingering around you. Before diving headfirst into the excitement of Aries season, take a moment to ensure you’ve laid the groundwork for understanding what it takes to become your best self. The astrology of the month is nudging you to embrace a slower pace and engage in introspection. By taking time to assess your emotions, growth, and evolution, you can shed distractions that may dampen your inner fire. There might be some relationships worth reevaluating at the end of the month, given the eclipse in your sister signs.

As we approach the month’s end, with Mars, your ruling planet, transitioning into Pisces, you’ll feel an added urge to deepen your spiritual connection and release energies that no longer serve you. March represents a significant period for focusing on spirituality and surrendering to the universe, so seize the opportunity. Make the most of this time to align yourself with your higher purpose and let go of what holds you back.

Taurus

This month is all about reconnecting with your people. Lately, you’ve had numerous opportunities to realign your professional life to better suit you. Now, as you emerge from the daily grind that may have kept you cocooned, it’s time to spread your wings like a butterfly and enjoy the company of those who support you most. With your grounded nature, it’s easy to stick to routines, but when Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Pisces, I urge you to embrace the deep currents that could lead you to new experiences and friendships.

This month presents a perfect opportunity to reengage with your environment. Consider joining a sports team, starting a book club, or diving into any hobby that fosters collective experiences. While you’ll always have the option to cozy up at home, spring is just around the corner, urging you to shake off the winter chill and step into the world with a renewed sense of enthusiasm for yourself and those who bring light to your life.

Gemini

As we gear up for an impending Mercury retrograde, this month presents an opportunity to strengthen your position in life. It’s a good time to reassess your professional life and long-term aspirations. The key theme for this month is aligning your current path with your goals. Are your actions in line with what you truly desire and deserve? It’s a period for some professional spring cleaning—consider shedding tasks that no longer motivate you, if possible. Passion for your work is crucial, and this month serves as a reminder of that. While there’s support for positive interactions and fresh starts, prioritize what brings you the most joy.

When the Mercury retrograde shadow looms, your ruling planet will begin to slow down, potentially throwing you off course. Brace yourself for the second half of this month to feel a bit funky. While it’s not the full-blown Mercury retrograde experience just yet, the shadow period serves as a warning from the universe about the challenges ahead and the need to realign your efforts. Stay vigilant and be on the lookout for any signs nudging you to adjust your approach.

Cancer

Cancer, you’re still riding the waves of a powerful growth journey. The path of learning, expanding perspectives, and personal evolution continues to unfold for you, and this month is no exception. With the impending Mercury retrograde on the horizon, it’s wise to hold off on any major career changes and instead focus on absorbing all the new knowledge and life lessons that come your way.

As a lunar-ruled sign, you’re especially attuned to the energies of the new and full moons, and this month’s lunations are poised to assist you in shedding the weight of the past. The new moon illuminates your path of learning, encouraging you to think beyond your usual boundaries. Meanwhile, the full moon lunar eclipse facilitates release and healing, particularly in relation to understanding the intricacies of your upbringing. Ultimately, it’s time for you to embrace the energy of mastery. Dive deep beneath the surface of life’s lessons, exploring not just the tip of the iceberg but the depths of the watery unknown. Each experience is an opportunity for profound understanding and growth.

Leo

Hey there, Leo! How’s life treating you? It’s been a while since Pluto made its move into Aquarius, so it’s crucial to check in with yourself and see how you’re evolving. This month, your ruling planet, the Sun, continues its journey away from the intense grip of the dwarf planet, transitioning into areas that are both profound and playful.

As we approach the spring equinox and the kickoff of Aries season, you’ll feel a shift in your energy. That familiar Leo desire to shine and bask in the spotlight will come roaring back. It’s time to start thinking about ways to break out of your routine. Whether that means planning a weekend getaway or a relaxing staycation, your fiery spirit is ready to reignite. Part of embracing that fire involves reconnecting with your passions, especially in matters of the heart. If you’ve been feeling stuck in your own head, consider opening up to the intimacy of a special connection. Don’t hesitate to follow those urges—it’s all part of embracing your Leo nature and living life to the fullest.

Virgo

It’s that time of year again, when you need to prepare yourself for another round of Mercury retrograde. You are ruled by Mercury, so this is going to be a walk in the park for you because you are used to the chaos. By now, you’ve become quite adept at navigating its twists and turns, but this upcoming phase will specifically challenge your views on intimacy and shared experiences.

The best way to brace yourself is to heed the lessons the stars have been imparting in the lead-up to this event—particularly those centering relationships. Take a moment to reflect: Are you embracing the new connections entering your life, or are you clinging to old habits and patterns? This is a beautiful opportunity for you to embrace love and connection by staying open and engaged with others. Release the need to worry about others’ opinions and beliefs, and instead, allow yourself to trust in the genuine connections you share. Embrace vulnerability, and let yourself receive the love and support that others offer you directly. Through these authentic connections, you’ll find growth and fulfillment during this period.

Libra

Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride this March, because eclipse season is on the horizon, and the eclipses are set to shake things up in your sign. As the month progresses, all eyes will be on you, especially with the eclipse at the end of the month. The energy is also focused squarely on your sister, Aries, prompting you to metaphorically weigh the scales and seek the balance you may have been lacking.

But before the eclipse takes center stage, the month will guide you towards establishing regularity in your routine and work life. You may feel the urge to break free from old habits and embrace new ones, which is a positive step forward. However, be mindful not to let others sway you too much. A significant release is on the horizon, offering you the chance to shed your old skin and emerge as a revitalized version of yourself.

It’s crucial for you this month to stand firm on your own two feet and set clear boundaries, allowing you to focus on what truly matters to you. Embrace a bit of selfishness and start a project that’s exclusively for your own fulfillment. By the month’s end, the pieces of the puzzle will start falling into place, illuminating what you may have been missing all along.

Scorpio

Love takes the spotlight for you in March, dear Scorpio. While your Valentine’s Day celebrations might not have been as lively as you hoped, fear not—this month offers a chance to reclaim lost time when it comes to matters of the heart. Playful passion sets the tone, so I urge you not to act your age—let yourself indulge in a bit of fun.

Consider shaking things up by planning a date that goes beyond the usual dinner-and-chat routine. Or dedicate extra time to nurturing your inner child through imaginative activities. Remember, aging doesn’t have to mean losing your sense of playfulness. With your ruling planet, Mars, shifting into dreamy Pisces this month, embrace the rose-colored vibe it brings. Lean into the whimsical energy and allow yourself to bask in the romance and creativity of the moment.

Sagittarius

March brings a shift toward spring cleaning and focusing on your home life. As a naturally free-spirited and adventurous individual, the past few months have been about embracing your true self and finding a daily rhythm that suits you. Now, it’s time to turn some attention towards your living space.

The new moon at the beginning of the month kicks off the encouragement to freshen up your home—dust off those shelves, swap out old artwork, and nurture relationships with your family. This doesn’t mean you should confine yourself indoors, but rather spend a bit more time than usual ensuring that your home feels like a sanctuary when you’re there. Ruled by Jupiter, which is still in Taurus, you continue to receive cosmic blessings, particularly in the realm of the material world. Remember, your home is more than just a place to sleep—it’s where you should feel safe and comfortable. While you dream big, make sure your surroundings reflect the warmth and security you deserve.

Capricorn

To my steadfast and hardworking Capricorns, March is poised to bring some changes into your life. The key to navigating these shifts lies in practicing effective and honest communication. With Mercury retrograde looming on the horizon and eclipse season approaching, you might find yourself feeling a bit disoriented toward the end of the month. This can be challenging for someone like you, one who always has a plan and executes it effectively.

But here’s the good news: you’re a Capricorn, and you know that whatever life throws your way, you can handle it. However, it’s important not to shoulder everything alone. This month, I encourage you to be honest with yourself and those around you. Rather than internalizing stress and anxiety, open up about the challenges you’re facing and surrender them to the universe.

As the month progresses, you can expect some tension to arise both at home and at work. Lean on the support systems you have in place by opening up and sharing your burdens with them. Remember, you don’t have to face these challenges alone.

Aquarius

My dear Aquarius friends, as you continue your journey of transformation and evolution on an internal level, March brings opportunities for financial growth. The new moon in your money house signals a prime moment to assess your finances and explore new avenues for increasing your cash flow. The good news is that this favorable energy will persist throughout the month, supported by other planets.

However, it’s important not to become complacent or lackadaisical with your spending habits. Remember, money flows in and out, so while it’s okay to treat yourself occasionally, avoid going overboard. Additionally, stay focused and attentive as the month progresses. March tends to bring a bit of distracted and aloof energy, particularly toward the end of the month, so be mindful not to veer too far from your intended path.

Ruled by both Uranus and Saturn, which are currently working to stabilize your material world in new ways, embrace your inner rebel and challenge the norms. Explore unconventional approaches and see what magic happens as you navigate this period of financial growth and personal evolution.

Pisces

Pisces, as March unfolds, your season draws to a close, but there are still plenty of opportunities to make the most of it by honoring yourself and your unique identity. Pisces individuals often have a tendency to prioritize supporting others, sometimes at the expense of their own needs. However, this month, it’s important to focus on self-care and self-awareness.

Take a moment to reflect on your life and ask yourself if you’re truly enjoying it to the fullest. Towards the end of the month, it’s wise to exercise caution with your spending habits, as there may be some potential for buyer’s remorse on the horizon. Focus on essentials from the spring equinox going forward to avoid overspending in unnecessary areas. I know it might seem contradictory to rein in spending while also embracing fun, but remember, your natural creativity can inspire new ways of finding fulfillment without breaking the bank. Stay true to yourself and embrace your truth, both with yourself and with others. This month is about celebrating who you are and finding joy in the journey.