It’s time, once again, for eclipse season. Emotions are running high, eyes are open, and those space-age glasses for viewing the sun hit the shelves. The next month is going to be filled with intense revelations and dramatic shifts. There are two eclipse seasons every year, with each of them consisting of a lunar (full moon) and solar (new moon) eclipse. On March 14, we have the first of this year’s eclipses—a lunar eclipse in Virgo.

Eclipses occur when new and full moons align with the lunar nodes. The lunar nodes represent our destiny and where we are going (north node), as well as the gifts we have in our back pocket and our comfort zones (south node). With a lunar eclipse, the full moon becomes a deep, bright-red color. Meanwhile, the sun shines through it, revealing all of the hidden emotions and subconscious desires that have been tucked away. This can cause our emotional triggers to feel more sensitive, our intuition to heighten, and externally, cause us to deal with a lot of impulses to make dramatic changes in our life.

Think of it like a spiritual purge—anything that no longer serves your higher self is going to become increasingly apparent (and more of a nuisance to you). It feels chaotic because we are creatures of habit and the eclipses upset the norm by throwing you unexpected experiences or ideas that feel too strong to be just a fleeting thought. Eclipses reach deep inside of us and yank out any emotions that have been hiding—which makes them extremely emotional times. It’s better to reflect rather than act during this cosmic event, so you can be fully aware of all the messages you are receiving.

With the lunar eclipse in Virgo, we will experience a combination of deep emotional upheaval with a desire for intellectual processing. The head and the heart are attempting to hold hands and guide you through this next chapter of life—however, they are sprinting to the next rest point, when you’d rather go for a leisurely stroll.

The Virgo lunar eclipse aims to help get us on a path where we are letting go of bad habits and the need to be perfect. The Virgo full moon normally is when we realize how the inner saboteur has been leading us astray—typically by forcing us to feel like we “should” navigate through life in a particular manner, or through those pesky “you’re not good enough” thoughts. So naturally, this eclipse is going to bring all those feelings to the forefront, hopefully to help you move past them and realize there is no such thing as a perfect way to live.

When dealing with this energy, you may find yourself poking holes in your life, trying to hastily find solutions for all your emotions. But take a breath before making any firm decisions. I want to remind you that firstly, Virgo energy is best expressed through a well-executed plan. Before you can make a plan you need to gather all the necessary information. So spend the few days surrounding the lunar eclipse reflecting and receiving.

Secondly, the sister sign of Virgo is Pisces, which is the current astrological season. This lunar eclipse is a balancing act between Virgo and Pisces: where Virgo tips the scale toward having a refined and precise strategy, Pisces favors a fluid and compassionate approach to working. Give yourself some grace to take these changes at a calmer pace and don’t let yourself get consumed by the impulsive urge to act.

The lunar eclipse is also in tight opposition to Saturn in Pisces—Saturn being the planet of karma, achievement, and tradition. In a sense, you are rewriting the playbook through this lunar eclipse. You are realizing that the game plan you’ve been holding yourself to for the past several years, the habits you’ve created, and the impression of what you are and aren’t capable of is changing.

The connection to Saturn definitely raises the stakes, and adds a level of emotional restriction, but it also provides the opportunity to create a new foundation for living your life. It may feel scary and as if there is a lot of work to do, but keep in mind that Saturn likes to work on projects slowly, over time. So consider working on these changes little by little once eclipse season passes.

The next few weeks will definitely feel a bit bonkers, so grab yourself a glass of wine and a box of tissues when needed! Remember that the messages coming through right now are meant to get you back onto a path where you and your higher self are aligned. For more specific details, read your rising-sign horoscope below. Wishing you all the best!

Aries

During this lunar eclipse, there will be a heavy emphasis on health, your work, and daily routines. You might feel as though you are making some breakthroughs coming out of a several monthslong standstill while your ruling planet, Mars, was stationing retrograde. It will be important for you to spend time reflecting on what habits that affect your well-being and productivity need to get the chop, and which ones you should be more serious about nurturing. Through this, there is potential for a health-related transformation or realizing you need to get out of a toxic work environment.

Taurus

Revelations around your creative projects or romantic relationships will be coming forward—and perfect timing too, since your ruling planet, Venus, just stationed retrograde. You may notice that you are letting go of overly high standards that may be preventing you from enjoying life. Or you might be raising your standards in places where you are being taken advantage of. You will need to reflect on any unhealthy attachments in love or creative pursuits—which can be hard for the likes of a change-resistant Taurus. Overall, this eclipse will provide emotional clarity about what truly makes you happy.

Gemini

The lunar eclipse will unearth a lot of emotions, especially surrounding your family, home life, and upbringing. There may be changes or endings related to family matters or your home life, so make sure you are spending time addressing those underlying tensions. The eclipse is aiming to help you release any emotional baggage from your childhood—particularly, releasing the parts of your experience that made you feel as though you needed to live your life a certain way, or you were “doing it wrong.”

Cancer

The lunar eclipse is bringing all the mental blockages to the forefront, helping you realize the important shifts you need to make in your perspectives and in your communication style. There is the possibility that you will realize you’ve been holding onto certain thought patterns and modes of expression that are getting in the way of your relationship-building. The internal and external judgments you have about the way you (and others) speak, think, and share stories is changing—so be open to letting go of any preconceived notions and practice those active listening skills.

Leo

Financial changes are on the horizon. But you need to revisit what brings you a feeling of self-worth, and what your personal values are. Explore how you allow materialism to guide your life, or consider any possessions you currently have that may limit you. Because this is a time of reassessment regarding your values and material wealth, you will want to consider how you use your resources. Do you invest time, money, and emotions into what you value the most? Do you use your resources to gain external validation? There’s potential for a sudden financial change, so watch out for any impulsive purchases.

Virgo

Themes of identity, self-judgement, self-criticism, and self-image will be strong during this time. You’ll likely experience feelings of wanting to change how you express yourself outwardly; come up with a plan to be more compassionate to yourself and hold yourself to personal standards as opposed to the standards of others. Realign your ambitions so they are connected with the person you see yourself growing into. Personal transformations or shifts in self-perception will help you release old habits or behaviors that no longer serve you. This eclipse will be intense, so make sure you give yourself time to process on your own, and find the true path you want to be walking.

Libra

The lunar eclipse will send you into a world of dreams, mysteries, and deep emotional patterns. You are typically a rational person, but this cosmic event is asking you to blend conscious rationality with subconscious influences. This means taking a critical look at those knee-jerk reactions and gut feelings that lead you through your days. You will want to spend time doing deep inner reflection, so that you can find closure on past spiritual matters. There is potential for a spiritual awakening or release of long-held fears or secrets, but that will come through the lens of Virgo, which means: expect it to show through ideas or Freudian slips.

Scorpio

The lunar eclipse may be quite revolutionary for you and your social life, because you will start seeing revelations in your friendships and group affiliations that lead you to make more meaningful shifts in your life. You may feel inclined to let go of social connections that no longer align with your path it’s becoming clearer that some people in your life are holding you to expectations you don’t wish to be held to. In all, focus on your place in the larger community and collective goals.

Sagittarius

Get ready, because your professional world and public reputation are about to go through some massive changes that will hopefully be part of the glow up you’ve been seeking. You will go through some emotional moments that leave you saying “why am I doing this work in the first place?” or events that might challenge you to reflect on why you allow yourself to be received a certain way by the world. This is the perfect time to release outdated career goals or public roles—so that could mean endings in professional life, or a shift in your ambitions.

Capricorn

If you needed an excuse to whip out your middle school diary and start journaling, the lunar eclipse is exactly your answer. This eclipse will be a time for revisiting or releasing old belief systems or philosophies, so any way you’re able to get your thoughts about life out will be helpful to process the eclipse’s energy. You may even feel the compulsion to go on a trip, go back to school, or start listening to a new podcast—but I would say hold off on anything that feels rushed or part of an impulsive desire.

Aquarius

The eclipse is going to feel heavy, but it will be a powerful time for transformation or deep emotional healing. The Virgo lunar eclipse will force you to retreat to your personal sanctuary to reflect on how you are holding onto emotional baggage that’s restricting your ability to form bonds, with levels of deep intimacy and trust. This could look like examining how your prioritization of shared resources vs. personal resource influences your life. It may lead to a potential financial resolution—or, at the very least, better boundaries.

Pisces

This lunar eclipse will air out any drama or emotional baggage in your relationships, Pisces. You could be looking to end things with a significant other, or changing a business relationship because you’re realizing it’s no longer serving your growth. You’re going to want to let go of dynamics that aren’t working or that have been pestering you because you never received closure. Expect shifts in how you approach partnerships and what you need from others: make sure you don’t bottle everything in. Allow others to understand what your needs are and where you are coming from.