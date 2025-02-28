Venus is one of the most interesting planets because she is often pigeonholed astrologically as the “planet of relationships.” This is true; Venus influences our partnerships by shifting how we express and receive love. However, Venus has such a profound expression beyond simply romantic endeavors. Venus connects us to art and creativity—the beautiful things that sparkle and shine in this world. She is the goddess of love, but not just love of another; Venus connects us to love of the self and self-worth. On top of that, Venus helps us fill our wallets (or drain the bank account during a retail therapy excursion). She is the planet that helps us define what we value and desire to feel secure—and she is preparing to have us reflect on all of the above themes because Venus will be stationing retrograde from March 1 until April 12.

During Venus retrograde, you might notice that relationship tension increases, your wallet feels out of whack, and those daily affirmations in the mirror don’t hit the same way they usually do. Before panicking, remember that Venus is one of the benefic planets, so even in a retrograde motion, there is still potential for good vibes. Venus retrograde happens about once every eighteen months. It is a reminder to step back and reflect on what you value, how you honor those values, the status of your relationships, and your creative expression.

This Venus retrograde is a double dose of drama because it begins in Aries and ends in Pisces. Venus is not the happiest in Aries. Venus in Aries loves the chase, and needs to feel like there is a challenge to creative and romantic endeavors. The heart rate is always pumping fast—leading to impulsive action and self-focused pleasure. Venus is happier in Pisces, so the latter half of this retrograde season will feel a bit easier. Venus in Pisces is giving hippy realness, screaming free love! All while allowing themselves to dissolve barriers that would typically restrict the flow of creative energies and intimacy. The retrograde influence, however, can make the less flattering side of Aries come out—and could bring forth the more emotionally draining side of Pisces as well.

From March 1 until March 27, Venus will retrograde through Aries. Venus retrograde in Aries is incredibly self-conscious. A usually confident Aries energy becomes bitter and upset that they aren’t “the best,” “the prettiest,” or “the richest” person in the room. Remember, Venus is self-worth—so the self-esteem could drop, which can lead to defensiveness and argumentative behaviors, especially when your lover or friends aren’t giving you what you want. Rather than put your frustration on loved ones, try going to a rage room instead. It is easy to assume that they are ignoring you (or perhaps plotting your demise), but remember, this is retrograde, so reality will differ from how it seems.

Venus retrograde in Aries will make it painfully obvious whether you have been caring for yourself. Venus in Aries is youthful, wanting things immediately rather than waiting for delayed gratification. You may find yourself thinking, “Damn...I’ve been ignoring my desire to have what I love?” Before you go on a shopping spree or buy a plane ticket to somewhere halfway around the world, Venus rules finances, so major purchases should wait; otherwise, you might have buyer's remorse.

During the Aries portion of this retrograde, it is essential to reignite your self-love and reconnect with whatever makes you feel proud. But err on the side of caution, because Aries’s influence on retrograde energy is impulsive and frantic. Reflect on your relationship patterns, embrace new values that align with your current sense of self, and remember that bangs aren’t for everyone. Patience is of the utmost importance right now. Although you may think you need to experience something immediately, remember that you are going through a period of awareness, not action).

From March 27 until April 12, Venus will finish her retrograde in Pisces. This transit is like living at the corner of delusion and martyrdom. Nostalgic can feel more maladaptive than celebratory. You may find yourself stuck in a connection from the past, and there is potential to be more impressionable than usual. It’s like we are all looking at the world through rose-colored glasses, but it’s also raining…and we forgot an umbrella, and you just stepped in a puddle, and…well, you get the idea.

You might feel the urge to sob into a pint of ice cream at 4 AM (probably because your barista doesn’t want to go on a date), Pisces encourages letting go. During Venus retrograde in Pisces, there is an opportunity to free any Venusian strongholds that provide more anxiety than excitement. In the simplest of terms, this might look like the old adage “If you love someone, let them go.” But it can also manifest as purging anything you are hoarding, cutting back on little treats to save up for something bigger and better, and unlearning what has kept you from holding space for others.

We must refine and reexamine the why and how of our actions surrounding our self-esteem, relationships, and finances. With this Venus retrograde starting in Aries and ending in Pisces, it makes me think about how Aries wants for themselves, Pisces wants for others, and where we can find the balance between them. This might look like reflecting on how your ego drives action and where that may lead to selfishness and envy. As part of this reflection, ask yourself what your ego can let go of to honor the Pisces side of this retrograde.

This Venus retrograde may stir the pot in your love life and leave you begging various retailers for a refund, but the crux of this time is ensuring you are investing in what you value. You may find that by the end of this period, you are reassessing how you use your emotional and material resources to hold space more effectively for yourself and your loved ones.

Read your rising sign for more specific insights on how this Venus retrograde will impact you. I know you’ll survive this, because you always do!

Aries

This Venus retrograde will hit you hard, Aries. With Venus retrograde in your first house of self, you may feel your self-worth and confidence take a hit. You’re usually full of energy and drive, but during this time, you might feel more self-conscious, defensive, or even overly focused on how others perceive you. Reflect on your relationship with yourself and what you truly value. Now is a time to nurture your self-love, not make impulsive decisions that might lead to regret later. As Venus moves into Pisces, the retrograde’s influence softens, allowing you to reconnect with a more compassionate side of yourself. Take time to heal and release any attachments that aren’t serving you.

Taurus

Venus retrograde will bring up deep, subconscious patterns for you, Taurus. With Venus moving through your twelfth house of hidden things, your past relationships and repressed emotions may resurface. This period could bring moments of solitude, allowing you to reflect on what you truly value in your spiritual life and your sense of self-worth. Be cautious about going after past loves or rekindling old habits that no longer serve you. The latter half of the retrograde in Pisces allows you to find closure and release emotional baggage, making space for healing and growth.

Gemini

Venus retrograde will stir the pot with your friendships and group dynamics, Gemini. As Venus retrogrades through your eleventh house, expect issues related to your social circle, network, and future goals to surface. You may find yourself reassessing your values around community and belonging. Once easy, relationships may feel strained, and you might reconsider your friends or peers’ role in your life. As Venus moves into Pisces, the energy softens, allowing you to find deeper meaning in the people around you—and possibly rekindle once-important connections.

Cancer

For you, Cancer, Venus retrograde is all about your career and public image. Venus will retrograde through your tenth house, highlighting your professional relationships and how you express your value. You might feel overlooked or undervalued, and it’s essential to take this time to reflect on how you want to present yourself moving forward. Are you aligning your career path with your actual values? The Pisces portion of the retrograde helps you reconnect with your intuition, reminding you to balance ambition with compassion and nurturing for yourself and others.

Leo

Venus retrograde in Aries will shake up your belief systems and personal philosophy, Leo. Venus retrogrades through your ninth house, which governs higher learning, travel, and spirituality. You might feel like you’re questioning your purpose or the values that have guided you thus far. This is a great time to reconsider what you genuinely believe and whether those beliefs still serve you. Venus in Pisces will prompt you to let go of rigid ideas and embrace a more fluid, compassionate understanding of the world. You may feel a pull to reconnect with your spiritual or philosophical roots and find healing.

Virgo

This Venus retrograde will deeply affect your shared resources and intimate connections, Virgo. With Venus retrograding through your eighth house, expect your finances, joint assets, and emotional bonds to come under the microscope. Issues related to power dynamics and intimacy may surface. Reflect on how you merge with others—emotionally, financially, or sexually—and what you truly value in these deep connections. Venus in Pisces helps you release any unhealthy attachments, offering the opportunity to transform your relationships and your relationship with money.

Libra

Venus retrograde will likely bring up relationship issues, Libra, especially in your seventh house of partnerships. Venus, your ruling planet, will retrograde through your one-on-one relationships, highlighting areas where you may feel undervalued or unappreciated. This is a time for honest reflection on the dynamics in your relationships—romantic, platonic, or business-related. Are you honoring your true needs and values in these partnerships? Venus in Pisces allows for healing, encouraging you to relinquish unrealistic expectations and find deeper, more compassionate connections.

Scorpio

This Venus retrograde will affect your daily routines, health, and work life, Scorpio. As Venus moves through your sixth house, you may notice a shift in how you relate to your day-to-day activities, from your job to your wellness habits. You may feel less motivated or question your work-life balance. Reflect on whether your daily life aligns with your values. Venus in Pisces invites you to nurture yourself with more compassion and self-care, allowing you to make healthier choices and find joy in your routines again.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, Venus retrograde focuses on your creative self-expression, romance, and children (if applicable). Venus will retrograde through your fifth house, bringing up love, passion, and fun themes. You may rethink your desires and how you express love or creativity. This is a time to reflect on what brings you joy and whether you’re fully honoring your creativity. Venus in Pisces will encourage you to let go of expectations around love and pleasure, helping you reconnect with your softer, more imaginative side.

Capricorn

Venus retrograde will bring up issues related to your home, family, and emotional foundations, Capricorn. Venus will retrograde through your fourth house, making it a great time to reflect on how you nurture yourself and what makes you feel secure. Family dynamics, past emotional wounds, and home life may be revisited. Venus in Pisces encourages emotional release and healing, allowing you to let go of old patterns and create a more nurturing, compassionate environment for yourself.

Aquarius

Venus retrograde in Aries will influence your communication, thought patterns, and immediate environment, Aquarius. As Venus retrogrades through your 3rd house, expect past conversations, siblings, or neighbors to come up for review. You may find yourself reassessing how you communicate and how your ideas reflect your true values. This is a time to revisit old thoughts and beliefs, ensuring they align with who you are today. Venus in Pisces helps you soften your words and connect empathetically with those around you.

Pisces

This Venus retrograde will affect your finances, self-worth, and personal values, Pisces. Venus retrogrades through your second house, prompting you to reflect on your material resources and what you value most. You might question your self-worth or feel unsettled about your financial situation. Venus in Pisces encourages you to let go of limiting beliefs about money or value, allowing for a deeper understanding of your worth. By the end of the retrograde, you’ll be ready to embrace a more compassionate and abundant view of yourself.