March Horoscope: The 6 Zodiac Signs Unlocking New Beginnings With the Pisces New Moon

Now that eclipse season is over, we can all get back to our regularly scheduled manifestations and cleansing without fear that something unruly might happen. Cue the Pisces new moon on March 19! Just before the spring equinox, this new moon is filled with magical potential. Think of new beginnings, letting your inhibitions drift away, and allowing the universe to support your wildest dreams.

Pisces energy is very complex. It’s a bit of everything, everywhere, all at once. You’ve got its glamorous side, the emotional side, the creative side, the spiritual side, the service side… you get the picture. And new moons are opportunities to invite new opportunities that align with the energy of the sign.

On paper, this Pisces new moon is the perfect opportunity to go big. Get your dream journals out, make a manifestation/vision board, go on an enlightening journey, and open yourself up to all of the different paths awaiting you.

During this new moon, take some time to reflect on the most ideal version of yourself. What are you doing? Who are you surrounded by? Where do you envision living, working, or having fun? What is your community like? Spend time with that image by journaling, meditation, tarot pulls—whatever helps you connect to your soul. Once you have this vision, consider what is getting in the way of that version of yourself. Who or what is holding you back, and why do you still have that block in your life? Any Pisces transit requires a bit of sacrifice, so in order to make sure you’re allowing yourself the fullest potential, you might need to cut ties or de-prioritize.

That’s the hard part of Pisces: while it is a magically effervescent sign, it also represents endings, since it is the last sign in the zodiac cycle. As one door closes, another will open. And by doing the work to home in on the vision of yourself you wish to become, you now have the intention you’ll want to set for this new moon.

While it’s good to have a set intention, it’s important to note that the new moon doesn’t want you to force anything. Pisces is mutable water—it’s the divine lazy river, so trust that as long as you hop on the ride, it will take you where you need to go. You can always steer the ship ever so slightly, but if you’re getting waterlogged or trying to swim upstream, that’s your cue to lean into the shift. The heavens have something juicier and more aligned in store for you.

Keep in mind that during this new moon, Neptune and Saturn are in very close proximity to each other and the luminaries. Neptune dissolves and Saturn builds. Together, this is another reminder that letting go and releasing control (or an outdated dream you’ve been chasing) might just be the key to unlocking your dream life. The sun and moon are quite literally moving toward Neptune in the sky, and they must pass over the watery giant before reaching the security of Saturn. So we too will have to move through a moment of choppy waters and unsettled ground before finding our footing.

Ultimately, the Pisces new moon is an invitation for personal and collective renewal. For a more in-depth look at how this new moon will impact you, read your rising sign below! Enjoy this last dash of Pisces season energy before aries season, and let the magic flow through you.

Aries

The Pisces new moon is going to open the door for new spiritual endeavors. You might feel a bit of nostalgia as one door closes and another opens. Be prepared to release in order to let the light come in. Exploring new spiritual habits like meditation, yoga or journaling would allow you to finding grounding moments in this hectic life. A regular practice could also lead to deep healing, allowing you to recognize the ways you can rid yourself of toxins (whether spiritual or material).

Taurus

This time is about building a nourishing community and new connections. This means finding your soul group—the people who are aligned with your vision of the world. Finding new social groups of people who are supportive of your dreams should be one of your main intentions under this new moon. Dream up a magical utopia and start taking practical steps toward having that dream become a reality. A bright future is within your grasp.

Gemini

Gemini, get ready—because you’re getting the green light to go after your dream career with this new moon. This period will require a bit of reflection on what really matters to you. What work satisfies your spiritual and material needs? What fulfills you after a long day? Letting go of control or a desire to be seen a certain way might help you maneuver the upcoming changes. Be open to changing your path, or being more direct about what you actually wish to work toward.

Cancer

The theme of this period for you will be: “Oh, the places you’ll go!” You might be imagining a glamorous adventure or booking your next dream vacation. What’s stopping you? What might you learn about yourself or the world around you by stepping out of your comfort zone? Get philosophical and imaginative. Start viewing the world as a blank canvas and your experiences as the paint that colors the world.

Leo

The Pisces new moon is a moment for deep transformation. As you emerge from the astrological winter, springtime promises growth. Live and let live is the motto. Embracing an era of letting go and sharing your most vulnerable parts will serve you well. What scares you the most about sharing your whole self? Who does it serve to keep your truth bottled up?

Virgo

Expect a new perspective on relationships around March 19. You might notice that some of your relations with important people in your life are ending or taking new shape. In the same moment, new ones are starting to burst out from the ground. Don’t get caught up putting others on a pedestal, or romanticizing what was/could have been. Embrace the connections where you can release control and don’t feel the need to show up in a certain way. If you feel tense around someone, take note of that fact.

Libra

The Pisces new moon is about healing work. This means finding the routines that align with your circadian rhythms and adding in spiritual practices that balance you out. Daydreaming, getting lost in meditation, or consulting your tarot cards will come more naturally right now—and that’s good, because they have important messages for you! Accept new ways to nourish your physical and spiritual health, and be willing to let the nonsense fade away.

Scorpio

Scorpio, get ready for creativity galore! The Pisces new moon is asking you to see the world through a rose-colored lens, embracing the freedom of a childlike POV. Creative and romantic pursuits will become your magic and lead you toward your muse. What is the art you wish to consume? What kind of love do you want to receive? The answer is what you need to create and give right now.

Sagittarius

Some much-needed TLC is coming your way. However, before it does, you need to answer some questions. Do you treat your home like a sacred space? Do you regard yourself as a precious gift? Are you taking the time to nourish your inner world? Look forward to ways to connect with your family and relate to those you allow in your inner circle. There’s so much potential for you to refresh your roots right now.

Capricorn

The Pisces new moon is full of new ideas and tools to use at your disposal. Your everyday life is going to become more magical. Plenty of déjà vu-type moments could give you clarity. Stay imaginative and be willing to brainstorm, but don’t keep those good ideas to yourself. Listen to what the universe is whispering, find the synchronicities, and share them with the people around you whom you trust.

Aquarius

This period will bring luck and good fortune to your finances and material world. What you need is coming right to you, and what you value most will help you grasp it with both hands. It’s important right now to ask yourself “what matters the most to me?” Making sure that you use your resources in a way that aligns with your values will bring you plenty of gifts from the universe.

Pisces

New year, new you! The upcoming spring equinox on March 20 means you are setting intentions to grow into the most magical version of yourself. How do you see yourself? Who do you wish to become? Are you expressing yourself authentically? Set the intention to be unapologetically you! This is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe, get a haircut, or indulge in a facial, or a renewing body treatment. Reward yourself for all the work you’ve done—for yourself and others.