March Horoscope: The 7 Signs Taking Major Leaps of Faith This Month

March has arrived—and we’ve put together a breakdown of all the key dates of the month, plus what they mean for each zodiac sign.

On March 2, Mars enters Pisces. This is like moving through life with a wet floor sign everywhere. Our actions become watery, and intuitively motivated. Pisces is all about surrender, so any forced action will have you slipping and sliding all over the place. However, if you let this transit float you down the lazy river of life you’ll notice what’s worth fight for. Mars wants us to go for it, so blending that with the mystical vibes of Pisces means trusting your gut to know when to leap and when to let things be.

On March 3, we are graced by the total lunar eclipse in Virgo. This is when all that weird Pisces witchiness tries to find footing in the material world. However, this is still an eclipse, so everything is a bit… much at the moment. The inner critic—which Virgo loves to bring out—could be a bit louder at the moment, and you might have the urge to Marie Kondo your life overnight. On the other hand, you might be resisting the call from the universe as you shake your fist furiously at the sky screaming, “I have all the answers! What do you mean my life isn’t working!?” During any Virgo lunation, the goal is to identify what works and what doesn’t for you. Clock your bad habits and put more intention into the systems that support your long-term success.

On March 6, Venus enters Aries. Venus does not love her yearly stint in Aries. Relationships could struggle over the next few weeks if you don’t feel like you are getting the love you so rightfully deserve. That said, this is a perfect transit for pouring back into your own cup. Self-love is the name of the game, and going after what you desire is the cosmic task.

On March 11, Jupiter retrograde ends! Since November 11, 2025, the planet of growth, expansion, and wisdom has been doing its yearly retrograde, giving us an opportunity to slow our forward momentum to make sure we are nurturing the right things. Jupiter is in Cancer until July, so the next four months will be filled with opportunities to nourish your heart center and figure out how you can support the things that matter most in your life. Until July, it’s a great time to explore new ways to emotionally regulate, redecorate the home and garden, and spend more time with family and friends to sustain your well-being.

On March 19, eclipse season is officially over, and we’ll be blessed by the Pisces new moon. This is the final new moon of the astrological calendar, which means this is where we set all of the intentions for our dreams and aspirations that will start budding up in the spring. There’s a saying in theater: “Start big, and we can rein it in later.” That is exactly the prompt for this new moon. Pisces is the dreamer, glamorizing and floating with their head in the clouds. Now that we are able to safely manifest without eclipse chaos, consider what dream you wish to make a reality. Allow yourself to keep saying “yes, and” to your own desires and allow new spiritual practices, healing rituals, and selfless service to inspire your actions.

On March 20, the spring equinox marks the start of Aries season and a new astrological year. The astrological new year is the best time to set resolutions for the next 12 months. (Granted, there is really no time but the present to get started on bettering yourself.) Aries season helps propel us forward—this is Mars’s domain, which motivates and inspires us to make things happen. On the heels of the Pisces new moon, the astrological new year is looking like the moment to go for your dreams. No second-guessing, no questioning whether you will get it right, just forward momentum. As Aries season progresses, expect to build new habits, and let go of that inner voice that wants to hold you back.

Also on March 20, Mercury retrograde ends. For the past three weeks, Mercury has been throwing us curveballs, which include but are not limited to: your ex sliding into your DMs, showing up late to an important meeting, forgetting an essential (keys, phone, wallet, etc.) at home, oversleeping, undersleeping, and so much more. Now that Mercury is back on track, we can all breathe easier and expect our daily lives to get back to status quo. That said, take some time to reflect on what went wrong over the past three weeks. Mercury retrograde wants us to slow down and assess how we might be moving through life a bit too aggressively and how we can start moving with more intention.

And last but not least, Venus moves into Taurus on March 30. The majority of this month, Venus has been doing the most, causing unnecessary tension in our lives. Thankfully, with Venus moving back into her home sign of Taurus, everything calms down. With this transit, you’ll be able to take a more practical approach to your values. Your relationships become less combative; your finances are handled less haphazardly; and your creative expression has longevity. The real beauty of this transit is the natural urge to slow down and appreciate the simple things, reminding us that filling your cup could be as simple as an extra five minutes every morning with a mug of hot tea, no distractions—just peace and quiet.

For a more in-depth look at the influence of this eclipse, make sure to read your rising sign below. March is a fresh start and a new era, so embrace change—but don’t do anything too hastily.

Aries

March has the potential to be liberating for you. You might at points feel frustrated or defeated, like you aren’t “doing enough” or you’re falling behind the pack. However, the universe is giving you a chance to identify your shadow and tame it. If you have to confront anyone, make sure it is yourself. Look inward at the actions and ideas that are causing you distress. That said, with Aries season approaching, the light grows brighter and brighter. This is going to renew your sense of self and give you the confidence to face your inner saboteur. Keep in mind that Saturn and Neptune both recently moved into Aries, so these next few years are about rebuilding yourself and leaning into your potential.

Taurus

This month will be a time of release and recovery. You’ll notice the urge to fill up your cup and support yourself more. Simultaneously, you’ll be able to approach certain situations with tactful selflessness, giving what you know others need to them as an expression of gratitude. By doing this, you are helping yourself lift a weight off your own shoulders that has been there for too long—the weight that tells you to be the rock for others and take on everyone’s burden. Simple actions will guide you toward a more balanced life. Make sure you are spending time investing in your passions and desires, because March plans to make it painfully obvious what you’ve been missing in your heart center.

Gemini

All March long, you’ll be navigating the fine line of work-life balance. Perhaps some professional roadblocks keep popping up, causing unnecessary stress in your life. Around the time of the eclipse, you might realize that you’ve been investing way too much time in the external world, and you need to bring things back to basics: your inner world. Take this month easy, don’t overdo yourself or make any finalized decisions (if you can avoid doing so). This month wants you to take it slow and appreciate the lessons you’re learning along the way. Don’t stress too much about what may or may not happen—focus on what you need to resolve what is currently happening.

Cancer

You should feel extra energized (or drained) going into this month. Don’t fret though, because once eclipse season passes, you’ll be able to fill your cup with plenty of passion and career growth. This is good because you Cancerian types tend to take care of the needs of others and tend to forget about yourself. However, the stars are aligning in such a way that you can’t ignore what you want. Your personal and professional goals are going to naturally start aligning with the world around you. So keep yourself open to opportunity and welcome indulging in what makes your heart sing, even if it means taking a risk or trying something new.

Leo

March is going to have you emerge from the shadows and step onto a new path. You’ve been spending (and probably still are spending) a good deal of time mulling intimacy, and what lies in the depths of your psyche. This is good, because it’s giving you an understanding of how you can effectively transform. As the month progresses, be careful of finances and letting every new and shiny endeavor cause some buyer’s remorse. Over the next few weeks, you’ll start taking leaps of faith and embracing the changing paths on the horizon.

Virgo

This will be a big month for you! There’s a Mercury retrograde going on, which is already stirring up some relationship drama, and a powerful total lunar eclipse is on the horizon. March is ushering in an era of transformation, and while you might want to make sure everything is happening systematically, it’s important you let the chips fall where they may. Change doesn’t happen perfectly, and your personal development this month will be a bit messy. Enjoy the ups and downs, because they will teach you things about yourself you might not have realized to be true.

Libra

This month could be a bit tense. You might find that you’re feeling frustrated with the give-and-take of relationships. Perhaps there’s a sinking feeling, like you aren’t getting what you deserve from your partnerships. This could lead to unnecessary conflict and ego-driven action. March will be a test of patience, trying to help you realize what battles are worth it, what you don’t need to rely on others for, and what you can release to the universe. Think about the serenity prayer all month long—accepting the things you cannot change, finding courage to change the things you can, and having the wisdom to know the difference.

Scorpio

March is going to be a great month for you, Scorpio. Your efforts will be best spent investing in passions and pleasure, looking toward experiences that will help uplift your spirits, connect you to interesting people, and find consistency in your joy. That said, don’t overdo it. There is some intense energy this month, so make sure that when you exert outward energy that you are also taking time to exert inward energy. You may find yourself drawn to new people and new experiences that reignite a flame in your heart that has been dulled for too long. Say yes to what you know you deserve and love the little things.

Sagittarius

After several months of moving through life like an NPC, you are back in the driver’s seat. You might feel a bit of tension at work or at home—yep, that pesky balancing act is coming up once again to test you. That said, you’ll also regain a sense of awareness on what sustainable habits you need to follow to keep much-needed consistency in your life. Work or career choices could be impeding your ability to keep a sense of consistency—be willing to accept new paths coming toward you that will help you achieve your goals.

Capricorn

You had a big February, so you might still be feeling the dregs of an intense month going into March. As you move through this month, focus on what you can continue to build internally. What are the systems, structures, and processes you need in place to make sure you are taking care of your emotions, home, and spiritual needs? The spring equinox will help shine a light on what that can look like, but in the meantime enjoy the Pisces influence in the sky, which will guide you toward a slower and more meditative approach to moving through life. Building up your inner world is imperative, so don’t let your past comforts keep you from doing the necessary (and potentially) hard work.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this month is going to be a big one for resources. Take some time to reflect on what you have and what you use. What are the emotional, spiritual, and financial resources you seek out to keep yourself grounded? What are the tools that support your values and efforts to create a consistent life? March is a time for you to realign daily efforts with core values to ensure that you aren’t slipping on what matters the most to you. You might have to reconcile with letting go of certain experiences or habits, but that will give you the space to hold onto the most important parts of your life.

Pisces

March is your time to shine. The sun is still beaming down upon you, and there are plenty of planets in the sky that are helping you focus on yourself. Nonetheless, you might feel a bit distracted and overwhelmed with the sheer amount of cosmic energy coming your way. If there was ever a time for you to unplug from the world and retreat into yourself, it is now! Focus this month’s intention on self-discovery and expression. You’ll want to find the confidence to be yourself. During the eclipse, be careful about projecting your own experiences onto those around you. Don’t let martyrdom stop you from progressing forward, because that’s the only direction you can go.