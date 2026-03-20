March Horoscope: The 4 Signs Starting a Complete Transformation With the Spring Equinox

Happy New Year! Well, kinda—happy astrological New Year. Whether it’s the Julian calendar, the Lunar New Year, or the astrological New Year, many of us have a tendency to romanticize the idea of a fresh start—new opportunities that promise to guide us toward a new life. We think, “perhaps the grass is greener on the other side.” I, for one, never say no to a clean slate.

The astrological New Year on March 20 is aligned with the spring equinox, which is also the start of Aries season. So, Aries—this is your time to shine. Still, we all might start feeling a bit of a spring awakening during this celestial celebration. Aries is the cardinal fire sign, embodying the essence of the ram: forward momentum; acting first, thinking later; proving “them” wrong; and fighting for what you desire are all phrases that likely resonate with every Aries.

Aries energy wants us to initiate. Take a leap of faith, do something risky, and be willing to scrape up our knees as we go. Consider this the season of the fire starter. Like Jeff Probst says on Survivor, “fire represents your life,” so this is when you start your life back up, after nearly losing your marbles all winter long. The lesson of Aries season is that there is no time but the present to make something happen.

What makes the spring equinox so special is the exact moment the sun moves into Aries. This reveals the tone of the next 12 months, astrologically speaking—and this year is going to H-O-T. For starters, there are five planets and one asteroid in Aries at the peak moment of the equinox. An Aries stellium is sure to put some pep in your step, or light a fire under your butt.

Neptune is the closest planet to the sun, so the ego is dissolving and any competitive inclinations are starting to become less necessary. The energy in the air is urging us to live less individually. Take note how being supportive of other people’s dreams can help you achieve your own goals. And next to Neptune is Saturn, which is perfect because that means we will reap what we sow. Yes, you will have to get off the couch and do the work—but it also means you will soar to incredible heights if you are willing to build up your life brick by brick.

The real kicker of the spring equinox comes from the moon, which is moving fast. Changes will happen rapidly. Make sure you fill up your tank along the way (i.e. do your spiritual practices, eat good food, arts and crafts, exercise or walking, etc.). And the moon is moving toward Chiron, the asteroid of healing. So that wound you’ve been dressing, individually and as a collective, is getting ready to be fully patched up.

With all these Aries vibes, the next year could be a bit feisty. The ram doesn’t like to be pushed into a corner, so there could be more conflict that stems from disagreements. However, the saving grace to all this is that Mars—the ruling planet of Aries—is in Pisces at the moment of the equinox. Mars in Pisces will temper that aggression, but could lead to some passive-aggressive martyrdom over the year. Remember that you are in control of your life. And if you aren’t happy with something in your life, you are allowed to make changes.

For a more in-depth look at what this astrological new year has in store for you, make sure to read your rising sign below! Wishing you the best of luck as you take plenty of leaps of faith over the next twelve months.

Aries

Aries, the spring equinox ushers in a year of healing—of building yourself back up, and working hard to become the version of yourself you know you can be. Consider this your all bark, all bite era. Put your money where your mouth is and back up your words with actions. Be willing to dissolve old habits and replace them with ones that celebrate you. This is an era of rebirth, so welcome the growth.

Taurus

Get ready to break free from negativity and toxic patterns. This equinox is going to set you on a path where you can let go of the blocks that are keeping you in toxic cycles. Facing your fears and allowing old patterns to fade away is imperative to make sure you can embrace this new chapter. Build yourself up by exploring new spiritual structures that keep you grounded and help maintain your peace of mind.

Gemini

The spring equinox is a wake-up call for your dreams and your social circles. You might find that this year, you’re stepping into more leadership roles—it would serve you well to let go of groups that don’t align with your aspirations and explore building stronger connections that do. Consider the ways you can move toward mutually beneficial experiences rather than trying to fight for progress alone.

Cancer

This next year is about dissolving structural frameworks so you can re-establish yourself. That means exploring new professional opportunities. Move past the smoke and mirrors nonsense and stand on business! Let your authentic self come forward. And even if honesty causes tension, know that your ability to take up space will help you solidify new pathways toward achieving your goals.

Leo

Leo, the astrological New Year is prepping you to embark and new journeys of self-discovery! Over the next year, you might start realizing your belief system has shifted. That’s good—use it as an opportunity to explore new ideas and philosophies. Perhaps you enroll in higher-education or certification programs that level up your understanding of the world. Ultimately, get ready for an adventure because the horizon is looking bright.

Virgo

A year of transformation and healing is ahead of you. The spring equinox wants you to face your shadow self head-on. Prepare to start being honest and real about what you need from your support systems and most intimate connections. The trick is finding the balance between going at it alone and relying on others. You’ll be able to build yourself up by letting go of who you think you need to be and start being who you know you are.

Libra

Prepare for a dynamic relationship year. Some connections will dissolve like dust in the wind, and others will become a stronghold for you. There will probably be a bit of conflict along the way, whether that’s internal or external resistance to this change. That said, focus on the connections that heal you. Explore accountability through honest actions and conversations.

Scorpio

Scorpio, over the next year, your work and routines are going to undergo a complete transformation. This is your chance to really break free from bad habits and go full steam ahead on building a life of your own design. You might encounter some hard times with work and your health if you dig your heels in and resist exploring new things. Going cold turkey might be the best thing for you, so you can fully cut ties with your old patterns and step into a new sense of power.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, expect a creative evolution—this is your renaissance year. The spring equinox is going to usher in an era of discovering new hobbies and passions. This is a time for you to get committed to joy. What a great year for you to discover the healing powers of art and how some of your passions may just be distractions from pain, as opposed to restoring your energy. Be willing to let go of indulgences that don’t serve a higher purpose and are just a mindless dopamine kick.

Capricorn

It’s time to rebuild your inner world. Your emotions are going to be a bit hot this year, so don’t hide them from the world. You’ll have to do some deep introspection to understand why you hold onto some emotional patterns. Perhaps there’s some generational trauma you can now heal. You might move, or redecorate to build your house into more than a home. It’s a sanctuary, where you can flourish and flow comfortably.

Aquarius

This next year is going to be bold and big-brained. You might have to do a good deal of unlearning and exploring new ways to share your ideas. Be open to healthy debates and jumping from one topic to the next. Don’t worry, though—this will be a piece of cake. The days will zoom by with plenty of things to keep you stimulated. The goal of the year should be understanding your voice, and making sure it is heard.

Pisces

Pisces, the next year is about putting your values first. Reprioritizing your efforts and how you use your resources is going to be the main lesson. Spend some time reflecting on where your money comes from and where it goes. Does cash flow effortlessly to and from things that fulfill you? This will be a good year for finances if you do the work, stand your ground, and explore new structural avenues that will help stabilize you.