March Horoscope: The 4 Signs Seeing Massive Shifts With the Virgo Lunar Eclipse

On March 3, the Virgo full moon is supercharged by the lunar nodes giving us a total lunar eclipse. Eclipses are new/full moons on steroids. They’re jacked up with cosmic energy, giving us unavoidable revelations and lessons. These are the periods every year when some of the most dramatic but necessary shifts happen in our lives. The veil is lifted and everything we need to know (but might not want to) comes pouring into our lives.

Like any Virgo full moon, this total lunar eclipse is a balancing act between Virgo and Pisces energies. That means we are focusing on healing—emotional, spiritual, physical, financial, you name it. In an ideal world this will look like a beautiful a ha moment that helps you identify what is working and what isn’t in your life. That way you can do like Pisces does and surrender all of the excess holding you back, while simultaneously do like Virgo does and keep a consistent flow of healthy effort in the mix.

That said, eclipses are extremely sensitive times. The fact that it’s Pisces season and we have a Mercury retrograde going on (which rules the moon at the moment), makes it imperative for you to keep your nervous system regulated. You might start feeling like you need to Marie Kondo your life, immediately. Or you could experience a sense of urgency to throw the baby out with the bathwater and start fresh, because the mistakes have grown too big and might take over.

While this is probably raising some alarm bells, I want you to take a big deep breath and remind yourself that nothing needs to be finalized right now. Eclipses are, truthfully, some of the worst times to make binding decisions. If you can control an outcome, it’s better to postpone it until after the eclipse chaos has passed. And with all the Pisces energy in the sky right now, it’s best that you go with the flow and don’t rush something that is coming out of the “how to be anxious” handbook.

Working with this eclipse means identifying what needs to be healed, and what practical actions will patch up that wound. Perhaps you have a bruised ego at the moment, and you need to spend some time reflecting on whether or not your anxiety is self-imposed or serving someone else’s benefit. You could be going through financial or career troubles because you’re holding onto the potential that things will sort themselves out, rather than taking the necessary steps to make things better. You might be facing a crossroads in your relationship, where you are trying to patch up a wound without asking the recipient what their symptoms are. What are the patterns and habits you keep falling back into, and what do you need to do to go with the flow of where the universe is guiding you?

Virgo wants the answers, but to get them there must be a willingness to do research and gather the facts. This eclipse will most definitely shout out some of the answers through a megaphone, but others will require stepping inward (again, thanks to Pisces) and listening to what your soul is telling you. During this eclipse, meditation, yoga, art/talk therapy, journaling, etc. are all going to be fabulous tools to help you make sure that you don’t get overwhelmed by all the chatter going on around you.

For a more in-depth look at the influence of this eclipse, make sure to read for your rising sign below. Keep in mind that eclipses are chaotic, so if you feel overwhelmed at the moment, that is understandable. Still, do your best to go with the flow, identify what is and isn’t working with your habits, and be willing to surrender for the support you need.

Aries

This eclipse is a habits-and-health wake-up call. You might overextend yourself, causing physical or emotional pain around the eclipse, so make sure you take some time to pause. There is potential for you to realize how you can move through life with more intention so you aren’t flying by the seat of your pants. Do you have a stable routine that keeps you grounded? Don’t make a hasty move, though—ensure you are observing how you move through each day, so you can effectively implement changes after eclipse season.

Taurus

Taurus, the eclipse is a burst of exciting energy for you. Your passions and pleasure are the focus. While you may—stubbornly—believe that you have a perfect grasp on what brings you joy (I’m sure you do), who says you can’t revisit and explore engaging with a simple pleasure? Do your indulgences provide you more than just momentary happiness? Are you isolating yourself when you engage with your passions? Is there a consistency to your hobbies and creative pursuits? Let this eclipse teach you how to harmonize your happiness.

Gemini

This total lunar eclipse hits your home, family, and emotional core. This isn’t to say you should worry about something chaotic happening. No—you are meant to focus on the disorder happening in these specific areas of life. Is there a solid support system at home? Have family differences been resolved or are they stewing so much it’s about to bubble over? Are you carving out the time to take care of your emotional needs? Don’t let a superficial or judgmental energy take over right now; think about what the problem is and what is the most effective solution for you and those who wander around your sanctuary.

Cancer

Expect a mental awakening. Your daily life, mental flows and functions, and the tools you use to help maneuver through life are all the focus of this eclipse. What kinds of ideas have been coming to you lately? Which conversations are inspiring or irritating you? Are there certain skills or gadgets you want to spend some time refining? Consider this period an organizational opportunity. You are able to realize what is sort of just floating around aimlessly, and how you can potentially create a better mental system for keeping everything in line.

Leo

Leo, the eclipse is a refinement of your resources. What do you have currently? Does your spending align with your values? Are you being overly critical of yourself, or allowing some societal standard to diminish your self-worth? This eclipse is the universe trying to remind you of your priorities. As you move through it, pay close attention to what you start to realize what deserves more of your time and energy. Don’t stress about making it the number-one focus, but start to consider what is getting in the way of prioritizing your precious time.

Virgo

A focus on your identity will likely occur. Who are you at this present moment and who do you wish to become? Is there anything in your life that feels as though it is dimming your light? Are you holding yourself back from doing what feels authentic to you? Is your inner critic running the show more than necessary? While you might feel inclined at times to tell yourself that you “could be doing more” or be “doing it better,” you are about to undergo a rebirth. Allow that person to show up and flow naturally without criticism—even if it means going against the grain.

Libra

This eclipse is the start of a big release, and you’re going to let go of the pressure you’ve been holding onto. What feels as though it is coming to a natural end right now? Are there particular dreams or visions or signs that keep popping up? The Virgo side of this eclipse might make you feel like you need to cleanse or release in a specific way, but the other side of this eclipse is letting it flow out naturally. Don’t let judgment creep in, accept what you know to be true and don’t try and overrationalize your experiences right now.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Virgo eclipse is a shock to your social systems. Your community and long-term aspirations are about to go through some massive shifts. Are you surrounded by more critics than comrades? Is there a place where your goals can be uplifted by like-minded individuals? Under this eclipse, you might feel yourself being more judgmental of yourself and others, but life is not about comparing and contrasting with others. We are all on our own journeys, acting as main characters in our own stories. Your job is to find those who serve you as much as you serve them. The give and take is necessary.

Sagittarius

Expect some serious energy around your career and reputation to be stirred up. You might say, Enough is enough! And furiously start planning to quit your job and follow your dream career path. On the other hand, you might realize that you’ve been letting someone else take charge or credit for your hard work and it’s time to speak up more. What is the professional path you are on right now? Do you have a clear goal in mind that you are working toward? Are there fluctuations in your efforts that are causing you to get distracted or discouraged by the idea of pushing forward?

Capricorn

This is going to feel like a beautiful a ha moment. Your mind might feel a bit overwhelmed and overstimulated, so be careful that you aren’t putting too much on your plate. That said, expect plenty of ideas about what you believe and what you wish to explore in this life. Do you have outdated ideas about how the world works? Have you given yourself the chance to go on an adventure recently? What would you like to see or experience that will help you refine the way you move through the world? Say yes to the future!

Aquarius

The eclipse will bring forth the truth. This is one of those turn-and-face-the-music kinds of transits. Don’t be scared, though—this is good astrology because it is helping you not just face the shadow, but to also accept it. The Virgo energy might bring up your inner saboteur, which criticizes where you are now. But in the same breath, you’ll realize that is permission to change anything you aren’t happy with in your life. What are you holding onto? What are you hiding? Are you sharing enough, or letting fear cloud your connections? Be willing to transform and the universe will do the rest.

Pisces

We’re looking right at your relationships here, dear Pisces. How are you being supported right now? Are you collaborating with good people? Do you feel safe and supported in your relationships? Under this eclipse, there is going to be some potential for disagreements and scrutiny from both ends (you and others). What’s important is that you don’t allow anyone to impose negative ideas on you, and you don’t hold onto someone else’s idea of who you are. This eclipse wants you to make space so that you are surrounded by the right people. So while it may hurt, you may need to let go of some of the folks in your circle.