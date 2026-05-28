It’s no coincidence that May is bookended by full moons. The universe is practically screaming at us to take a leap of faith. The path is cleared, the plan is made, and all that’s left to do is to simply go for it. If the work’s been done, is there anything preventing you from starting the journey? On May 31, the Sagittarius full moon points out the pieces of the puzzle we’ve been missing. Sagittarius’s fiery spirit moves through life with an almost blind fury—however, the archer is on a constant mission to uncover what has yet to be discovered. The full moon will show us the way to stay curious, take the path less traveled, and how to take in the bigger picture.

Full moons bring awareness to the themes associated with its corresponding sign. This Sagittarius full moon might feel like a giant lightbulb turning on above you. Sagittarius and Gemini sit on the axis of knowledge, making this a time to reflect on what you know, what you don’t know, what you want to learn, and who can teach it to you. They say curiosity killed the cat, but I believe curiosity keeps us alive. If there was nothing else to add to the encyclopedia of your life, you’d be a closed book, collecting dust on the shelf. But if you open yourself up to new things, you might realize an old dog can learn new tricks. There just has to be a willingness to accept that you don’t know everything, and you will grow by taking the time to learn something new.

Additionally, the Sagittarius full moon is an opportunity to consider new ways to move through life. Taking the road less traveled is one of the best ways to learn something new. Perhaps there’s a cute café in your neighborhood you never knew about, or even a community garden you can join. Do you know where you want to go and what you need to do to get there? Did you perhaps start moving without prepping enough? Remember not to rush the journey. Carry out the necessary preparations ahead of time.

Finally, you’d be remiss not to take in the bigger picture. The image of solving a puzzle often comes to mind during the annual Sagittarius full moon. Gemini season can feel like all the minutiae of life is piling up, and the honeymoon phase of a project or an idea is gone as quickly as it started. This full moon helps us balance the mountain and the molehill; it’ll also make sure we aren’t underestimating a hurdle in the distance. By tapping into your community, new information sources, traveling a bit, or even stepping back to consider all the pieces splayed out on the table, you might feel a jolt of inspiration.

Ultimately, the Sagittarius full moon is a lesson in perspective. Under this full moon, we want to remove the blinders keeping us from seeing the big picture. Sagittarius is, whether we like it or not, a serial optimist. The natural state of the mutable fire sign is to keep moving forward with a smile (it’s probably why so many comedians have strong Sagittarius placements). Taking in the whole picture will help you get the perspective you need to move forward with confidence and optimism. Gemini season can make us all a bit antsy with a microscopic POV. However, the Sagittarius full moon reminds us that there is a beautiful horizon of endless possibilities ahead of us. As long as the sun rises in the morning, there is another opportunity to learn something new.

For extra astro guidance, read for your rising sign below! These are sign-specific reflections to help you look deeper at your current situation—and to help you navigate the next phase of life after this beautiful Sagittarius full moon.

Aries

Oh, the places you’ll go—and oh, the places you’ve been! A journey in your life is about to come to an end. What have you learned along the way? This Sagittarius full moon is asking you to ponder your own growth, and how your ability to say yes to new experiences is what continually keeps that growth coming. Take some time to reflect on what you believe. These ideas or belief systems are coming into question now, to make sure that you’ve actually retained the lessons of your most recent journeys.

Taurus

Do you have the freedom to give and take? The Sagittarius full moon is pushing you toward finding balance between what you need to feel safe enough to explore, and what those who rely on you need. This is a good time to clear the air, have honest conversations, and clear any debts (karmic or otherwise). Let this full moon remind you of what you and those closest to you need to feel open enough to share.

Gemini

It’s still Gemini season, but that doesn’t mean you’re the only one who matters. The Sagittarius full moon comes in hot to get you focused on your relationships. Perhaps right now you need to clear house and let some relationships end to make space for more fulfilling ones. Or you might look at them from a new perspective—spend a minute or two in the others’ shoes. What kind of people are you attracting and do they give you the freedom to be yourself?

Cancer

The full moon will shake off the dust that’s been settling in your life at the moment. You could feel a huge urge to make a drastic change in your daily life, or even start the new routine you’ve been eyeing. A bit of reflection on work-life balance and healthy habits is essential right now. How can you stay consistent but have the flexibility for fun and new experiences?

Leo

Summer is almost here, and this full moon reminds you of what will bring you the most joy over the next few months! This Sagittarius full moon will lend you a passion-filled wave of inspiration—and that should encourage you to explore all of your pleasure centers. That said, you could be ending a creative project (or a romantic fling) that no longer tickles your fancy. Just trust that as long as you love what you’re doing, you’ll find fulfillment.

Virgo

Perhaps this full moon will feel like a wake-up call. There could be some emotional crisis or feelings of abandonment arising with the Sagittarius energy. Have you been running from your problems or facing them head on? Take some time to reflect on how you’ve been taking care of yourself. Have you learned the lessons from your past about what does and doesn’t truly regulate and refresh your emotional core?

Libra

There will be plenty of a ha moments with this Sagittarius full moon. You could have a few moments of overwhelming ideas, messages, conversations, etc. swirling around you all at once. This full moon energy is bringing forward a bit of the daily life chaos that throws you out of whack. But it’ll help you realize what is simply an unnecessary distraction so you can close those loops and make more time for adventure and play.

Scorpio

As the full moon approaches, you’ll probably notice you’re feeling a bit uncomfortable. The universe isn’t trying to throw unnecessary drama your way, so don’t worry. Rather, the Sagittarian energy is asking you to question whether you’ve dug your heels in too deep, and now you’re living in a false sense of comfort. Could it be high time to make some changes on how you use your resources and where you place the most value in your life?

Sagittarius

This is your full moon! It will remind you of who you are, and it will help wash away fears, anxieties, or stress that’s keeping you from sharing your full self with the world. The lesson here is reflecting on how you may shift yourself from time to time based on the feedback of others. Perhaps you show a heightened variation of who you are to impress, appease, or clap back. That’s restrictive and unnecessary—be your genuine self and know that those who are meant to celebrate you will stick around.

Capricorn

As the full moon approaches, you might feel an overwhelming need to retreat into your inner world. Alone time is good: it will help you reflect, process, and learn more about yourself. The Sagittarius energy is drawing you toward what you believe, which dreams keep you alive, and how you can look toward a brighter future. Something that has been resting deep within you is bubbling to the surface. It will allow one era to end so you can embrace the new one that’s beginning.

Aquarius

With the Sagittarius full moon, you might have to reflect on a situation that requires you to play nicely with others. This lunation could feel like you need to start surrounding yourself with a community that encourages your free spirit to run wild. Who are the people that make you feel alive and give you the confidence to pursue your dreams? Right now is a perfect moment to find the balance between your passions and what brings joy to others.

Pisces

The Sagittarius full moon could be the beginning of a new chapter in your professional life and legacy. You might be feeling a bit restricted at the moment, like you aren’t able to flourish and grow in your current position. What are some ways you could start exploring new opportunities that give you the freedom to play? Under this full moon, give yourself the chance to explore wide-open spaces to find fulfillment.