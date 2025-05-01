Pluto is about to whip up some cosmic introspection. Over the next six months, starting May 4, Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius—the planet of transformation and rebirth. Pluto transits indicate something is ending, allowing one door to close so another one can open; however, with Pluto stationing retrograde, that door could be a revolving one that smacks you in the face as you slam it shut.

Before you panic, Pluto stations retrograde every year for about six months, so this is a slow but intense energy we will all be working with until mid-October. You’ll likely find yourself pondering questions like, “How have I grown?” “Am I being totally real with myself?” and “Why am I still doing the same-old, same-old, expecting a different result?” Keep in mind that all planetary retrogrades are about reflection. Whenever a planet stations retrograde, the forward momentum of its lessons slows down, especially with the outer planets, which often tend to have drawn-out and dramatic impacts on our lives. This Pluto retrograde allows us to breathe and assess how we have evolved since mid-November 2024, when Pluto moved into Aquarius.

When Pluto stations retrograde, it is the perfect time to dive deep below the surface of your psyche and confront everything that you might generally brush under the rug or tuck away in the corner of your closet. Pluto is atomic, though—make sure you have a strong regulatory practice for your nerves and emotions, so you don’t feel like you are getting trapped in your undoing. Pluto wants to unravel and break down what no longer works in our lives.

Under the lens of Aquarius, this Pluto retrograde will have us looking critically at all of our social surroundings and society. Aquarius transits connect us to community groups that support us, humanitarian efforts that allow us to help others, friendships that give us a sense of joy during hard times, and utopian ideas of what will make the world a better place. Also, how you show up in these public spaces—Pluto embodies power dynamics, so asking yourself “am I showing up as 100 percent my authentic self?” will also be necessary.

Since November of last year, you have probably been outgrowing some connections and seeking more profound ones for where you are in life. Pluto retrograde will remind you what relationships bring you the most enthusiasm for life, allowing for alignment with your long-term goals. During the next six months, if you’ve been feeling like you’re in a social rut or you’ve plateaued professionally, this is the time to explore new communities, unconventional careers, and other experiences that expand your worldview.

Because this is a long transit, you will want to work with this energy progressively, so check the rising sign readings below to know exactly what to expect.

Aries

The next few months are going to shake up your social life. If you feel stuck or unsure of where you stand in your social circles, now is the time to explore a new community or friendships. Pluto retrograde in your eleventh house will make it more apparent which social connections work for you and which do not. Embrace the unconventional Aquarian energy and try something new that feels like you are breaking the rules you made for yourself. Extra points if you do this IRL—though Aquarius is techy, we could all use a bit more in-person interaction, don’t you think?

Taurus

I hope you are ready for a career transformation, because Pluto retrograde will encourage you to consider taking a leap of faith. I know that sounds scary for a stability-loving Taurus, but with Pluto in your tenth house, ask yourself if what you do aligns with who you are. Are you contributing to the greater good through the work you do? Are you just clocking in and clocking out to get a paycheck? Pluto urges you to find purpose in your profession and a working routine that leaves a lasting legacy. Explore new careers or work with mentors who can help nudge you along the best path.

Gemini

It’s time to embrace the idea of being bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. The next few months will push you to embrace new ideologies that expand your worldview, thanks to Pluto retrograde through your ninth house. This is a fabulous time for a curious spirit like yourself because you have complete permission to travel, read books, listen to podcasts, have healthy debates, or even sign up for a course or two. The key to this transit is to explore what you believe now and which belief systems are holding you back more than propelling you forward.

Cancer

Pluto retrograde has the potential to be transformative but turbulent for you, Cancer. Pluto is in its home for you, the eighth house of transformation, death, and rebirth. The following six months will see you diving deep into your emotions, helping you better understand what you hold onto. Pluto retrograde will encourage you to face the skeletons in your closet to freshen up your energy. Embrace the intensity, expect the unexpected, and know that this is the time for you to take back control.

Leo

Your relationships are about to take a turn, Leo—but not necessarily for the worse! With Pluto retrograding through your seventh house, you can expect that your more intimate, one-on-one connections will start shifting. You’ll want to re-evaluate the power dynamics in your romantic, platonic, or professional relationships. Setting clear boundaries and addressing unhealthy patterns is imperative to breaking karmic cycles and prioritizing relationships that allow you to shine like every Leo needs to.

Virgo

With Pluto retrograde in your sixth house, it is time to get serious about your daily life. It may seem redundant to tell a Virgo to examine their routines, mental and physical health, and daily habits, but I will do it anyway. It can be easy for the perfectionist within you to feel compelled to abide by “the best possible plan.” Still, with Pluto in Aquarius, you must explore all possible options regardless of how outlandish they may seem. Right now, you need to ensure that you aren’t just going through the motions but are actively living intentionally! Embrace the change in your daily habits!

Libra

Celebrate good times, c’mon! That is the anthem of your Pluto retrograde. But the question is… what are good times to you? With Pluto retrograde through your fifth house, passions, hobbies, and romance are the main themes. What brings you joy? What tickles your fancy, romantically speaking? What experiences make the hours pass like minutes because you are having so much fun? This is your chance to explore new ways to stimulate your senses. Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing, though the people-pleaser in you wants to. Follow your passions and prioritize your happiness above all else.

Scorpio

It’s time to rethink how you emotionally regulate and hold space for your family. With Pluto retrograde through your fourth house, you might be more aware of emotional patterns, generational trauma, and unnecessary baggage you’ve been carrying from childhood. The following six months will require you to go deep and be willing to explore the who, what, when, where, and why of your emotional body. There may be some tense moments with your family during the next few months, but remember this is a healing time to redefine what your most sacred spaces and relationships can look like.

Sagittarius

Get ready for a mental revolution, Sagittarius! Pluto retrograde through your third house will flip a switch and turn on the metaphorical lightbulb in your mind. During the next six months, you will not only want to explore new ways of communicating and sharing ideas, but you’ll also be revisiting your conversations and thoughts. You may subconsciously spend a lot of time in dialogue with yourself, discussing what you believe to be accurate and how you can be more honest and intentional with your voice.

Capricorn

The next few months will require taking a good look at your values and bank account. With Pluto retrograde through your second house, you can expect that your material world and personal values will shift. You’ll feel empowered to ensure that your self-worth is not defined by what you have, and what you have is not there to impress someone else. Reflect on how you define your value to the world and why you see it that way.

Aquarius

Baby, with Pluto in your sign, this is a deep, transformative time that is pushing you to a total metamorphosis. With Pluto retrograde in your first house, your identity and public persona will start evolving into a beautiful masterpiece of your design. Who are you, and how do you share yourself with the world? You might find that exploring a new wardrobe, hairstyle, or makeup is the best way to start soft-launching the shifts you’re feeling internally. Make sure you celebrate your rebellious spirit by unapologetically showing up, even if you aren’t completely sure who you are becoming yet.

Pisces

Deep healing and spiritual insights are coming your way, Pisces! With Pluto retrograde through your twelfth house, there will be dynamic shifts to your psyche, excavations to your subconscious, and the need to address the fears that keep you from being authentic. You might find that the next few months feel like you are slowly realizing that your internal iceberg goes much deeper than you expected. Meditate, journal, explore therapy, or any other resource that allows you to tap into your feelings and how your intuition guides you. Remember: let go of the past and embrace the future.