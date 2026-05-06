Once a year, for about half of the year, the generational baddie of the solar system, Pluto, stations retrograde. Before you start sounding the alarm, let me reiterate that Pluto stations retrograde for approximately half the year. And thankfully, this is nothing new to us. We’ve been experiencing the culture shifts provided by Pluto, the society-ruling sign, since 2023. From May 6 to October 16 of this year, Pluto will retrograde through the revolutionary, innovative, and forward-thinking sign of Aquarius. This retrograde gives us the chance to review how we’ve been changing socially, what tools are moving our lives forward, and our aspirations.

Aquarius is deeply connected to society and social lives. This is the trendsetter sign, after all: finger always on the pulse, keeping the rest of us from getting lost in the Stone Age. Over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed the way you connect with others is shifting—or, at the very least, your respect for these social interactions has changed. Pluto in Aquarius marks a social upheaval. In a digital age, where over half of the global population is on social media, we are more connected than ever. However, there is a trend bubbling up involving “dumb phones,” analog items, and the return of IRL house parties. While they’re all valuable ways to stay connected, Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius encourages us to think about which social experiences lead to the most genuine human connections. Over the next few months, it’ll become apparent not just how you can build these connections, but also which connections hold the most value for you. Who are your people, and how will you continue to grow with them?

In addition to support from people, you’ve also got a few months to think about the gizmos and gadgets that will aid in your goal-chasing journey. Aquarius is the inventor of the stars, constantly thinking about what makes our world function and how to make life easier through innovation. That said, not all inventions stand the test of time. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try out new tools, or ways of problem-solving. We just need to be a bit more conscientious about it for the next few months. While Pluto is retrograde, there might be some technical difficulties in your life. These are moments you’re being called to ask “Is this the most efficient way to get what I need to get done? And on top of that, is this process actually progressing me forward, or is it just cutting corners?” Pluto in Aquarius seeks innovation, but also wants you to know when to cut through the slop that is cosplaying as progress.

Pluto in Aquarius is an aspirational time, and the next few months will help us remember where we are going. With the changes to culture and contraptions happening, it’s important to reflect on the life you want. Aquarius archetypically holds onto utopian ideals, with a humanitarian flair that understands progress requires a village. What does that dream life look like for you? Who and what will help you build it into a reality?

While it’s normal to expect the unexpected with any Aquarius transit (i.e. expect the end goal to change over time), it’s essential to have some kind of end goal in mind. Aquarius is dually ruled by Saturn and Uranus, which means this sign knows better than any other how to build upon what already exists. For you, that looks like the universe constantly taking what you want to do and naturally shaping it into something better. So do what Pluto requires of you and start making deep, fundamental changes to the things that aren’t working and are no longer aligned with your vision. Trust that whoever or whatever is pulling the strings will keep you on the right path.

For extra astro guidance, read for your rising sign below! These are sign-specific reflections to help you navigate the next few months of Pluto retrograde.

Aries

Expect a shake-up in your social life soon. Start exploring new ways to connect with the world around you—this is a good time to join a community or team-based club/organization. The airy energy of Pluto in Aquarius will only fan your flames higher and higher, so look forward to the inspiration that comes from others. Be cautious of falling into old social habits or patterns. Let these six months be a period of social rebirth.

Taurus

Pluto retrograde gives you the chance to revisit your legacy. You are a stability-loving sign, but you could be feeling an itch for something new. What aligns with who you are? Who can you work with to carve out a professional path that is perfect for you? There’s no more time to clock in and out without feeling a gust of inspiration. Take these few months to revisit your long-term plan of action.

Gemini

Pluto retrograde will push you to continue being curious. You might find yourself revisiting some old ideas of the world, or filling in the gaps of how you understand this place we call home. Close the loops over these next few months. Use this period of time to go as deep as the iceberg will allow you. No longer are you a jack of all trades, but rather you are becoming a master of all.

Cancer

Pluto retrograde will help you dive deep and shed your skin, metaphorically speaking. You will be experience a greater understanding of yourself and your most intimate relationships by the end of these six months. The manner in which you share who you are continues to evolve, so if there are any boundaries you feel like have been crossed recently, go ahead and re-establish them now. Embrace the intensity, expect the unexpected, and know that this is the time for you to take back control.

Leo

Pluto retrograde will be a moment to assess your relationships: professional, plutonic, passionate—all of ‘em. You might feel particularly like there are some power struggles going on, or a feeling that one party is trying to push the other to bend to their will. Compromise is key, but that doesn’t mean you should compromise on your values. How and with whom you choose to connect will change over the years, so let these next few months be a lesson in who should stand the test of time.

Virgo

It’s time to get serious about your work. These next six months, you might feel like life seems a bit more mundane, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes moving on autopilot is necessary to focus on inner work, or to chip away at a goal. That said, if you’ve been slacking at all you could experience a bit of tension. Reflect on how you want your life to operate and start making the changes slowly, over time, so that life can start being a reality.

Libra

Oh, how special this retrograde will be for you! During the next few months, you might notice an urge to explore former passion projects, reignite old flames, and find ways to reconnect with your inner child. Pluto in Aquarius is a spark of inspiration that shifts how you express yourself, and shine in the world. People-pleasing should go out the door, because right now is your chance to prioritize your happiness. Trust the fact that, if you make changes from within yourself, you will inspire others to do the same.

Scorpio

Pluto retrograde could be a bit tough, so get ready to do some of the hard work these next few months. You might have to revisit some tense conversations, or wash the salt out of any re-opened wounds. The lesson here is to focus on how you emotionally regulate yourself. What needs to change so you can feel more at ease, day in and day out? If there is something to get off your chest, or a hatchet that needs to be buried, take action.

Sagittarius

The next six months will be a bit of a mental whirlwind with Pluto retrograde. You might have moments of déjà vu in conversation, or you could feel as though you can’t get an idea out of your head. Revisiting how you consume information, and what you choose to share is important right now. Rather than getting caught up in an inner monologue, make sure you are sharing what is on your mind and perhaps someone else’s perspective could help you piece together the answer to the deep questions you’ve been asking.

Capricorn

Pluto retrograde is a great time for you to realign financially. You might have noticed that money is feeling a bit tighter than you’d like. There is only so much you can do about the global economy, but there are steps you can take. Revisit your budget and where you are spending your hard-earned cash. Doing this in conjunction with some reflection on your values will help you pinpoint what to prioritize. There’s no need to change what works, just find ways to be more conscientious about how you use your resources.

Aquarius

Pluto retrograde in your sign is both a celebration and a mourning period. On one hand, you will probably feel like you are disconnected from the person looking back at you in the mirror. You might question yourself, wondering who you will be at the end of this long transit. However, it is also a celebration of your growth and how much you’ve been able to overcome. Don’t stress about having it all figured out, or trying to force yourself into a box. You will continue to evolve, so be grateful for the person who got you here, and welcome in the person who will get you through the next phase of life.

Pisces

The next few months will be filled with healing and spiritual insights. Pluto retrograde will aid you in understanding more deeply your beliefs and your dreams. Additionally, you’ll find that these next six months will be filled with natural endings, both internal and external. Remember: when one door closes, another one will open. Be patient, and let yourself surrender to the changing of the seasons.