May Horoscope: The 6 Signs Taking Major Leaps of Faith With the Scorpio Full Moon

It’s that time of the month again: the full moon is right around the corner. You might see it as the light at the end of a tunnel—or, it could feel like the paparazzi trying to catch you in the act of something nefarious. On May 1, what has been hiding in the shadows is coming to the light, courtesy of the Scorpio full moon. Scorpio tends to work in the shadow realm, going where others won’t dare to venture, emotionally speaking. This sign teaches us about transformation, mastering one’s craft, and the fact that sharing is caring.

Full moons bring awareness, like a giant, cosmic spotlight shining upon whatever you’ve been hiding away or avoiding. Under this Scorpio full moon, you might find yourself becoming aware of what’s been causing the kind of comfort that turns into complacency. Perhaps there is a plateau that’s a faux oasis, stopping you from progressing on your journey. Taurus season wants us to stay comfortable, but the Scorpio moon forces us to question whether or not a certain situation or experience is causing more trouble than it’s worth. Full moons allow us to let go, and the Scorpio full moon is urging you to rid yourself of any shackles. The good news? Now is a great time to rally the troops—your support systems will help you during this upcoming transitional phase.

Additionally, any Scorpio transit teaches us about operating with precision—the scorpion homes in on one spot and strikes when the time is right. What have you been working on? What have you been developing? Who have you been hoping to become, through tireless hours of effort? The full moon culminates as a completion of something you’ve been working toward. As individuals, and as a collective, we are realizing we have what it takes to be the best version of ourselves. We’re also realizing that it takes effort and time to make change. A bit of reflection on where you started and where you are now is what you need to help add a bit of motivation for the next phase of your mastery.

Finally, the phrase “sharing is caring” is at the forefront of this full moon. Taurus and Scorpio sit on the axis of values. Taurus is a lone bull, grazing in his favorite part of the meadow, while Scorpio is like a flock of doves, flying high and in mesmerizing unity. When is it time to be the bull and/or the dove? Is there a middle ground between standing on your own and joining the flock? What disrupts either of them in their natural state? The full moon will provide balance between our non-negotiables and shared connections. It’s a lesson in knowing when to stick to your guns, and when to phone a friend (or 30).

Ultimately, the May 1 Scorpio full moon is a lesson in trust and renewal. Change is necessary to grow, even if it disrupts your current situation. It’s scary, I know. No one likes to feel as though the ground beneath them is unstable. However, there is a message from the cosmos: trust you will land on solid ground. The Scorpio full moon doesn’t just usher in a monthly cleanse to help us transform, it reminds us what we’re capable of when we dig deep, fully commit, and ask for support from trusted advisors. Growth requires challenge. That’s why they call them growing pains. However, they also say diamonds are made under pressure—we’re hitting all the clichés today, people!—so the reward is worth the effort.

For extra astro guidance, read for your rising sign below! It’ll give you a deeper look at your current situation—and help you navigate the next phase of life after this beautiful Scorpio full moon.

Aries

Who are the people helping you to stand on your own? Your independence is a gift, but that doesn’t mean you have to shoulder everything by your lonesome. Are you holding onto anything that’s preventing you from letting others in? This full moon is a lesson in sharing, and it wants you to let go of any fear keeping you from asking for the help you need to move forward. Focus on supporting yourself, and opening yourself up to receiving support.

Taurus

Who are the current power players in your life? Right now, you might be noticing your relationships shifting. Perhaps there are some connections that are growing and some that are dwindling. Have you possibly grown out of any connections? Do you need to create space for new connections? This full moon is a lesson in how you allow people into your circle. Even the simplest of relationships should be built on trust, so what is stopping you from establishing that expectation?

Gemini

Right now in particular, you should feel like it’s time to make a change to your daily life. Are you giving yourself the opportunity to switch things around or are you digging your heels in deeper? You’re in a big healing phase at the moment, so switch things up to allow the healing to take full effect. Don’t stress so much about the minutiae—if you do, you will get caught up in the same cycles. Start looking for a new normal, and cleanse yourself of the habits that are perpetuating anything uninspiring.

Cancer

What are you willing to give in order to create a life filled with joy? Are you committed enough to yourself? During this full moon, your lesson is about finding the passion and diving headfirst into the fire that fuels you. What will set your heart ablaze? Start spending time getting creative, exploring different outlets to express yourself, and making passion a priority. Now isn’t the time to get complacent or comfortable with making excuses as to why you can’t indulge a little bit.

Leo

Is your inner world bursting at the seams? This lunation is a strong one, and it wants you to find balance between your inner and outer worlds. Perhaps the perfect exterior is starting to show some cracks on the surface. Are you tired of holding everything in so tightly that you feel like you’re going to explode? It’s tough always trying to come off as the most polished version of yourself. What do you need to feel safe enough to allow your inner world to express itself in the outer world?

Virgo

Is there a lot of mental noise going on right now? Perhaps a slew of ideas, experiences, and interactions have left you equally inspired and exhausted. How can you simplify your daily life and the constant stream of messages coming through? Focus on the trustworthy information—anything that is coming from reliable sources and doesn’t trigger your BS radar. Additionally, if there is anything you want to get off your chest, now is the time to do so.

Libra

Money talks, but is talk cheap right now? You might be feeling as though you need to make some changes when it comes to your resources—and possibly hold onto your wallet a bit tighter. There could be an outside source guiding you to make ill-advised decisions as well. Ask yourself if you are living under the guise of false stability. Make sure you are investing your time, energy, and money into facets of the material world that align with your values before prioritizing someone else’s.

Scorpio

This is a metamorphic full moon for you, Scorpio. Who is emerging from post-winter hibernation? Are you letting people see you as you see yourself? Now is a good time for a little TLC—maybe a spa day or a long sauna session to detox and cleanse the old so you can allow the new to shine more brightly. If you are still living as someone you’ve thought you laid to rest, let this full moon be the moment when you truly close the door on one chapter and accept that there is a new story for you to write for yourself.

Sagittarius

Do you feel like there is something in your life coming to its natural end? This full moon is a spiritual awakening, of sorts, and wants you to embrace the lesson of surrender. Allow yourself to celebrate the beauty of the unknown, and all the ways you imagine a dreamy future for yourself. This will take trust, however. Trust in yourself to keep what you need, and trust that if you let go of what you don’t, new energy will naturally flow into your life.

Capricorn

Are you ready to step out of your lone wolf era and join the pack? There’s a lesson in community coming your way, and learning how to place trust in others. Take the time to consider what community looks like in your life right now. Are the people you surround yourself with a reflection of who you wish to become? Maybe you need to give yourself the space to explore a more robust network of friends that you (and they) can contribute meaningfully to.

Aquarius

How do you wish to be remembered? Is there something going on in your professional life that is putting the spotlight on you (whether or not it’s wanted)? During this full moon, you might feel a bit of a disconnect between external validation and inner desire. What will help you balance these two? Do you need to explore new paths for yourself? Are you stepping up to the plate when asked? Now is your chance to invite in a new beginning by remembering that nothing in your life is set in stone—if you don’t want it to be.

Pisces

Is your worldview changing? Perhaps you’ve learned something new that has you questioning what you believe, and whether you’ve been looking at things through too small of a scope. To grow, you need to challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone. There is a lesson in accepting you don’t know it all, and you can’t rely solely on a “vibe.” Whatever journey you are on, know that it is about to take on a new path and it’s your job not to lead with assumption.