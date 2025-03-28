The Insider’s Guide to Montreal

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

We spoke to three Montreal locals—fashion stylist Amanda Lee Shirreffs; Byron Peart, one of the cofounders behind Goodee; a leading sustainable marketplace; and Andres Barrios, the cofounder of Estudio Niksen, an independent lifestyle brand—to uncover the best spots to visit in this character-rich, creative hub.

What

What to Bring

Bring layering pieces if you visit in winter, and be prepared for cold temperatures. Lee Shirreffs suggests packing base layers to wear under outfits to keep warm and also recommends fur. “We love our fur here, especially vintage fur, so if that’s your thing, bring it along,” she says.

If you prefer summer, a park visit in Montreal is a must. Lee Shirreffs recommends packing a picnic blanket, while Barrios suggests a bottle opener for wine to be enjoyed amid the greenery. Park culture is vibrant in the city, so don’t forget a tote bag for your essentials (and the SPF).

The beauty style here resembles the French: minimal, yet dewy skincare and clean-girl makeup looks. It’s not uncommon for people to go to a bar without any makeup at all.

If you can’t find a dog sitter, Peart points out that Montreal is a very dog-friendly city with parks and outdoor patios permitting pets. It’s a truly walkable place, and having a furry companion is nice; however, a comfortable pair of shoes is essential, and he suggests the Montreal-based brand NORDA.

What to Leave Behind

“Montreal has a European sensibility; everyone is on the terrace at five, so I would say leave the bad vibes and stress at home,” Lee Shirreffs says. “After five, you don’t need to look at emails or deadlines; it’s about living in the moment and enjoying a glass of natural wine,” says Amanda.

Similarly, Barrios reminds us that Montreal is not a pretentious city. “Don't feel pressure to look the part,” he says. “Comfort is key.”

What to Keep in Mind

Montreal is one of Canada’s most bilingual cities, with French as the official language. However, residents often speak both French and English. You may be surprised to find street signs in both languages and shops greet you with “bonjour” and “hello.” Don’t worry if your French is rusty; English is widely spoken, and you can easily request an English menu if needed. “Google Translate is only a tap away,” Lee Shirreffs says.

Barrios also reminds us of Canadian hospitality: “We pride ourselves on good food, customer service, and a positive atmosphere, and we appreciate it when it’s reciprocated.” Politeness is deeply embedded in Canadian culture, so don’t forget to express your thanks and merci.

Where

Where to stay

All three creatives agree that the Old Port, a historic and culturally rich area along the Saint Lawrence River, is the best area to stay. Beyond major Montreal landmarks such as the Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal, an iconic Gothic-style church, and Place d’Armes, a 17th-century plaza, cafés, restaurants, and nightlife are sprinkled throughout the area.

Peart and Lee Shirreffs recommend William Grey, a luxury boutique hotel that perfectly blends contemporary and historic charm. The hotel offers diverse amenities: spas, restaurants—like Perche and Maggie Oakes—and a rooftop terrace loved by locals for its breathtaking city views (including a vista of Habitat 67, a residential complex part of the Expo 67 World’s Fair).

Hôtel Willliam Gray Courtesy Hôtel Willliam Gray

Barrios recommends the W Hotel Montreal, which is similarly located in the Old Port, for another luxury, upscale experience.

W Hotel Montreal Courtesy W Hotel Montreal

Where to start the day

With a convenient location in Old Montreal, they all recommend Olive et Gourmando. It serves classical breakfast options, including panini, pastries, and coffee.

Olive et Gourmando @olive_et_gourmando

Meanwhile, a casual French café, Larry's, is also a good option. Lee Shirreffs describes it as an institution in Mile End, the city’s eclectic, artistic neighborhood—where you can find St Viateur Bagels, a local institution renowned for its world-famous Montreal-style bagels.

September Cafe, which has recently developed a notable cult following (and transforms into Stem Bar by night), is recommended by both Barrios and Lee Shirreffs. (The latter suggests the avocado toast.)

September Cafe @september_surf

Where to eat

Peart recommends the newly opened Le Violon, created by celebrity chef Danny Smiles. “This is a great place for group sharing plates, or even a romantic dinner date with fresh Canadian seafood—like oysters, scallops, fluke—alongside pasta and meat dishes,” he says. Smiles is also one of the founders behind Doubles, a buzzing local sports bar.

Restaurant Le Violon @leviolonmontreal

Meanwhile, Mano Cornuto, an Italian spot, also came up a few times for having consistently great food, a good atmosphere, and reasonable prices. But be sure to book in advance because walk-ins are hard to snag (especially around dinner time).

Fleur et Cadeaux is a Japanese fusion restaurant in Chinatown, known citywide for its great drinks and staff (and the atmosphere and exterior are Insta-friendly).

Where to shop

Montreal is an unexpected fashion playground. As the birthplace of SSENSE, the flagship store is an obvious visit, but be sure to book an appointment in advance. Montreal is also a thrifter’s paradise; you’ll find Seconde, Vestibule Vintage (which Lee Shirreffs deems perfect for vintage designer rarities), and Featherstone Vintage, an online platform focused on pieces from the ’60s and ’70s, with appointments available upon request.

Where to see art

Peart highlights Bradley Ertaskiran in Saint-Henri, which features contemporary works by both emerging and established talent. Andres recommends Foil Gallery, a new art gallery and café, while also noting the Musée des Beaux-arts for established exhibitions—it’s wise to check the calendar and book tickets in advance.

Bradley Ertaskiran @bradleyertaskiran_

Lee Shirreffs praises Pangée, a cozy women-owned gallery showcasing emerging local talent—the space gives off the vibe of a friend’s apartment—and the McCord Museum.

Where to unwind

An obvious choice for all is Bota Bota, which, as the name suggests, is uniquely located on a repurposed boat with water circuits and a series of thermal hot and cold baths—all while offering an enchanting panoramic view of the city. Lee Shirreffs also recommends Etiket for facials or Enso for hot yoga, barre, or pilates.

Where to get fresh air

“Montreal's glory can be found in its parks,” Peart says, with all agreeing that Mount Royal, a mountain overlooking the city, is a perfect mini-workout and must-do for its views (from here, you can even spot the Leonard Cohen mural).

The view from Mount Royal Getty

Lee Shirreffs and Barrios also recommend the bustling Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park, which is typically packed out in the summer months with sunbathers, BBQs, runners, and more. An esteemed spot for people watching, “here you will witness what Montreal is really about,” the stylist says.

Where to have a drink and stay up late

Montreal’s booming nightlife scene is known as one of the best in Canada. If you’re in the mood for a rustic-chic wine bar, Peart points to Vin Papillon. It is run by the same owners behind the Anthony Bourdain-approved Joe Beef and offers a great selection of organic wines.

Vin Papillon @vinpapillon

Barrios suggests Big in Japan, a speakeasy hidden away on Saint Laurent Boulevard, for anyone seeking a good whisky. For a late-night vibe, check out Le Bar Baby, with a disco ball illuminating the room, or Système, a restaurant, bar, and nightclub.

Downstairs from Fleur et Cadeaux, you’ll discover Sans Soleil, where you can indulge in fantastic cocktails complemented by a DJ spinning on vinyl. Alternatively, if you’re seeking more local gems, Lee Shirreffs recommends Kabinet or Datcha (right beside one another) for a lively atmosphere featuring new DJs almost every night.

When

It all depends on your preferences. “Montrealers really take advantage of the seasons,” says Lee Shirreffs. For a wintry, ski-filled getaway, winter is best, but be sure to pack well, as temperatures can drop below -20°C (-4°F). “Heavy snow can make traveling and getting around the city a bit difficult,” Barrios shares. “Fewer activities are available during the winter unless you’re a fan of winter sports like ice skating and cross-country skiing.”

Rue St. Paul, Old Montreal Getty

However, they all affirm that spring and summer are the seasons when the city is at its liveliest and most vibrant, with Peart indicating that between June and October are the best times to visit. He also nods to the countless festivals across these months, like OSHEAGA, MURAL, Piknic Électronik, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, and more. “What makes the city so alive in the summer is that we go through really long winters and like to rejoice in sun. The winters are for the strong at heart,” Peart says. Barrios agrees, saying, “people are in the best mood as winter fades away.”

Why

Montreal is the perfect mix of a European city and a North American vibe. The energy—one that can only be lived and experienced to be truly understood—is what distinguishes it. “In North America, finding this middle ground between Europe and the States is unparalleled. I think that Canada, in some ways, looks like that, but Montreal is truly that,” Peart says. “This is a city to get lost in and just discover.”

Barrios echoes that sentiment. “It’s easy to get around and isn’t overwhelming, yet full of things to do.”