The Insider’s Guide to Napa Valley, California

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Six Napa Valley insiders familiar with the hospitality and viticulture scene: Carlo Mondavi, fourth-generation vintner, co-founder and head of winemaking at RAEN Winery; Christina Turley, vice president at Turley Wine Cellars; Erin Martin, artist, interior designer, and owner of Martin Gallery/Showroom in St. Helena; Kashy Khaledi, proprietor and owner of Ashes & Diamonds; Jade Cunningham, The French Laundry alum and chef/owner of Carabao, a new Filipino restaurant in Napa; and Peter Chiang, co-founder of Kanpai Wines.

What

What to Bring

“Depending on what time of year you visit, it might be hot in the afternoon, but it will always get cool in the evening. Temperatures swing by as much as 40 degrees from day to night,” explains Turley. “It’s one of the reasons—along with the low humidity—that we can grow such exceptional grapes for winemaking. It also means packing a cardigan or even a light jacket is essential.”

In Napa, you’ll be spending plenty of time outdoors, often walking through vineyards with dusty, gravely terrain and uneven slopes. Mondavi recommends boots—something durable and easy to clean. “If you really want to lean into wine-country style, remember we’re still a farming community. Riding or cowboy boots paired with a wide-brim hat for shade will always do the trick.”

Khaledi insists visitors pack swimwear, stating that “the weather is generally warm between April and November, and most high-end hotels have an outdoor pool.” Even in cooler months, a swimsuit comes in handy at the spa, whether taking a dip in the indoor pool or unwinding in the hot tub.

What to Leave Behind

Don’t waste space in your suitcase on formal attire. “Whether you’re wine tasting in the afternoon or having dinner at The French Laundry, the vibe is consistently casual, California chic,” notes Khaledi.

From a fashion and function perspective, stilettos are a bad idea. “Winery and vineyard grounds tend to be quite varied, and often include gravel, grass, sandstone, and dirt all on the same property. We want you to be safe while you explore,” says Turley. Even at Napa’s most upscale restaurants, a pair of spike heels will feel out of place.

Another thing she wishes people would leave at home? Perfume and cologne. “We want you (and everyone else) to be able to focus on experiencing the aromas and flavors of the wines as much as possible.”

What to Keep in Mind

All the local experts we chatted with are firmly in agreement that Napa Valley is a destination that’s meant to be savored slowly. Cunningham urges travelers not to show up with a jam-packed itinerary. Martin echoes her sentiments. “Especially if it’s your first time, fight the impulse to overschedule or hold tight to a rigid itinerary. So much of the magic happens in the unplanned moments—meeting a vineyard owner in a coffee shop, stumbling onto an art installation, or being invited into a private barrel room.” That’s not to say reservations don’t have a place—on the contrary, they’re required at many wineries and restaurants—but “so much of the real joy comes when you let the Valley lead the way.”

Some practical advice from Chiang is to pace yourself. “Please know that requesting a spit bucket at a wine tasting is totally acceptable and not considered rude at all.” Turley’s advice? Book one tasting appointment in the morning, have lunch, and maybe do one or maximum two tastings in the afternoon. “Also, most wineries will waive tasting fees if you purchase bottles. This is always the best option, both financially and from a souvenir standpoint.”

Where to Stay

Cunningham’s top pick, Auberge du Soleil, a Napa Valley classic, has a Michelin star restaurant, sweeping valley views, and a tranquil sculpture garden.

Khaledi touts Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection as the latest in the high-end hospitality brand’s takeover of Napa Valley, “the embodiment of the modern era of Napa Valley hospitality.” Martin adds that “the design-driven property blends a sense of place with modern luxury—harmonious architecture tucked into the vines, incredible food, a restorative spa, and staff who make guests feel like family.”

For travelers looking for some up-valley R&R, she suggests Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection. The fresh air, mineral pools, spa, and unhurried pace make it the perfect place to recharge. “It’s all easy and beautiful, without ever feeling staged.” Also in Calistoga, the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Napa Valley earned praise from Mondavi for its “five-star service, relaxed wine-country style, and sweeping vineyard views.”

Meadowood Napa Valley is close to Turley’s heart. “It’s where I learned how to swim, how to play tennis, and how to catch tadpoles. These days, it’s even swankier than when I was growing up, but the resort hasn’t lost its charm. Plus, who doesn’t love a room with a fireplace? The soon-to-open Le Petit Pali St. Helena is already stirring up buzz around the Valley.

If you want a more intimate experience, Napa Valley has an incredible collection of B&Bs and inns, many of which are family-run. Chiang recently opened Okaeri Calistoga, a Victorian mansion turned six-suite, adults-only retreat that leans into Japanese aesthetics.

Where to Start the Day

“Under-Study serves the best breakfast in Northern California—full stop,” Martin insists. “The coffee is perfect, the pastries are works of art, and it’s got a great vibe.” If you need something heartier before a day of tasting, Turley is a fan of the sandwiches at Back Door Bakeshop.

Khaledi enjoys starting the day with a famous yeast bagel with whitefish spread from Loveski Deli. “The chef/owner is Christopher Kostow of three-Michelin-star Meadowood fame.” Cunningham proposes trying a few different spots in Oxbow Public Market. “I’m partial to the bagels from Loveski Deli, but also The Model Bakery for English muffins. Ritual Coffee Roasters does great pour-overs and espresso drinks. You can’t go wrong with the juices and smoothies from Hudson Greens & Goods.” Mondavi touts Bouchon Bakery in Yountville as “a must for perfect pastries.”

Where to Eat & Drink

For many food-focused first-timers, a reservation at The French Laundry, the three-Michelin-star restaurant helmed by Thomas Keller, tops the list. The legendary chef is also behind Bouchon Bistro, which Cunningham equates to a slice of Paris in Napa Valley. Charlie’s in downtown St. Helena is another one of her favorites for elevated American classics with a French twist. “It’s run by Elliot Bell, who spent over a decade at The French Laundry—and it has a great bar, too.”

The French Laundry Courtesy of The French Laundry

“At Press, chef Philip Tessier has reimagined the steakhouse into one of Napa’s most exciting kitchens,” notes Mondavi. Martin loves Kenzo, a Kaiseki-inspired restaurant in downtown Napa. “It’s intimate and elegant with the highest level of attention to detail—every dish is a quiet revelation.” It’s well worth mentioning that Cunningham’s new reservations-only Filipino restaurant, Carabao, has already won rave reviews from diners, critics, and the culinary crowd.

Kenzo Courtesy of Kenzo

The Charter Oak is Tuley’s go-to haunt for fresh, rustic farm-to-table fare as well as craft cocktails and a great wine list. “Either sit at the bar, or, my personal favorite spot, outside in the brick-lined ‘secret garden.’" She’s also a regular at Bistro Jeanty. “The francophile in me utterly adores the classic French bistro cooking and atmosphere.” When you want to hobnob with locals, Cook St. Helena is a place where “you’ll likely run into a winemaker or two.”

Looking for something more low-key? “Ciccio’s in Yountville is a warm, glowing spot with a menu that Martin describes as a love letter to Italy, but with California produce at its peak. Mondavi favors A16, the well-regarded pizza spot originally from San Francisco that recently opened in Napa. “If you want to get your hands on some of our exclusive dry-farmed, organic sauvignon blanc, your best bet is Hog Island Oyster Co in Oxbow Public Market. You'll likely run into my father, since oysters are his favorite food! He takes the shells home after lunch and sprinkles them amongst the vines,” says Turley. “If you're looking to build a cheese plate fit for Tour d'Argent—whether for a picnic or apero hour—Sunshine Market is your one-stop shopping spot.”

A16 Courtesy of A16

While all the best restaurants in Napa pour excellent vino and cocktails, that’s not an excuse to skip the growing bar scene. Turley’s top pick is Goose & Gander. “The downstairs bar stays cool in the summer and feels cozy in winter with the fireplace.” Decant and Cadet are industry-favorite, women-owned local wine bars.

Where to Taste Wine

Mondavi encourages travelers to visit family estates where beyond organic farming leads the way. He highlights Continuum (his family’s estate), Lola in Calistoga, Ashes & Diamonds, Matthiasson, and Harlan Estates as producers doing things right—and making exceptional wine in the process. Khaledi’s favorite high-elevation, hillside winery is Continuum, which he calls “a continuation of the great Mondavi legacy carried forward by Carlo, Chiara, Carissa, and Tim Mondavi. Perched high atop Pritchard Hill, you’ll have a beautiful view of the entire valley.”

Turley plugs Frog’s Leap for a lovely outdoor tasting with gardens. She also loves Di Costanzo, “a tiny operation with exceptional wines for an intimate, very personal experience, hosted by the owner, Erin Di Costanzo.”

“Pott Wine is a must,” Martin declares. “Not just for the exceptional wines, but for the experience. You’re invited into the property, shown the land, told the stories, and poured vintages by one of the most gifted winemakers working today. It’s personal, it’s rare, and it’s unforgettable.”

Chiang gravitates toward wineries that “provide unforgettable experiences rather than just brand reputation.” His favorites are Hess Persson Estates and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.

Where to Unwind

“Think of Napa as a national park with a wine scene,” says Mondavi. “You can unwind by hiking the ridges, strolling vineyard paths, or simply lounging by the pool.” For deeper relaxation, he recommends Meadowood Spa and Halehouse Spa at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Halehouse Spa @stanlyranchauberge

Spa Alila offers a unique crystal massage, which Khaledi states “uses black obsidian and rose quartz gua sha tools to improve peripheral circulation and straighten you up just in time for dinner.” He describes the space itself as “one of the most profound environments for relaxation and wellness” adding it also has “sound healing, late-night astrology sessions, and new moon yoga.”

Spa Alila Courtesy of Hyatt

Turley points out that Calistoga has long been known for its mud baths, thanks to natural hot springs and volcanic soils. Visitors can take a dip in the mineral pools and do mud treatments at The Spa at Solage.

Where to See Art & Architecture

The first stop for any art lover, according to Turley, should be di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, a 217-acre art park complete with an art museum, statue-studded grounds, a lake, and vineyard-framed trails. Martin invites visitors into her showroom. “We curate pieces from artists all over the world in a space that blurs the line between gallery and living room.”

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art @dirosaart

Beyond museums and galleries, wine cellars across Napa Valley are beacons of creative expression. “Architects, artists, and winemakers work together to create something lasting both in the architecture, on the walls or in the gardens, and with the alchemy of wine, which these buildings help realize,” says Mondavi.

Many estates have beautiful private art collections. “At my family’s estate, Continuum, you’ll find original works by my sister, Chiara, who is both the winemaker at Sintium and artist behind the Continuum, Sintium, and RAEN labels.”

Chiang calls The Hess Art Collection at Hess Persson Estates “unbeatable.” Donald Hess began collecting art in 1966. Over the last six decades, his passion has developed into a world-class gallery at the Mount Veeder winery. For sculpture enthusiasts, The Donum Estate, in nearby Sonoma, is very cool with large-scale contemporary works.

The Donum Estate @donumestate

Howard Backen is a beloved local architect who has shaped many of the Valley’s most stunning wineries. “His work includes Continuum, Harlan Estate, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Dana Estates, and Ovid Napa Valley—each a master class in blending natural materials with modern forms,” explains Mondavi. He also appreciates the midcentury aesthetics of Ashes & Diamonds.

When

When to Visit

Napa Valley is beautiful year-round, so when to visit really comes down to personal preference and what you hope to experience. “Harvest season (August through late October) is the most popular time with buzzing energy, long sunny days, grape picking, and fermentation happening,” says Cunningham. Khaledi has a different perspective. He likens early fall to July in Paris (busy and expensive) and prefers the spring. “Visitiors can take in the beautiful bloom of mustard flowers, enjoy the temperate weather, and spend more time with the vignerons touring the vineyards.”

For Martin, there’s a particular magic from November through April. “The air is crisp, the vines are sleeping, and everything feels a little more intimate. It’s when you can really connect with the people who live and work in Napa Valley, without the peak-period hubbub.”

Why

Napa may be Northern California’s most well-known and flocked-to wine region, but it’s easy to avoid the crowds and choose craft and character over mass appeal. Mondavi wants people to remember that the Valley is, at its heart, an agricultural community. “The best producers are farmers first. Nearly every restaurant sources directly from local growers. That gratitude for the land really infuses every meal, every glass, and every visit with a special rhythm.” Even the most luxurious hotels and resorts are grounded with a down-to-earth charm. Napa retains its authenticity, staying true to its roots and sharing its slower pace and soul with visitors.