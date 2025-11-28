Diehard fans have long made pilgrimages to Nashville to bow at the altar of country music. But just as it would be a shame to define Manhattan by Times Square, it’d be equally shortsighted to assume Nashville is solely a hot spot for honky tonks and bachelorette parties. Music City is home to a vibrant creative community, featuring art galleries, independent shops, and plenty of live music and restaurants to keep your calendar full and your stomach happy.

Ahead, four local business owners, artists, and tastemakers dish on how to make the most of your time in Music City: Libby Callaway, founder of PR and Communications company, The Callaway, (which recently organized the Hermès store opening in Nashville); Rebecca Moon, owner of The Green Ray Books, a must-visit store in East Nashville that offers unique novels, art books, and wares; Cody Belew, former The Voice contestant and a Southern glam-rock singer turning Nashville’s music scene on its head; and Bree Sparks, owner of Paloma Vintage Goods and Galeria Paloma, a showroom brimming with one-of-a-kind furniture, home goods, and baubles.

What

What to Bring

Layers

When it comes to weather, Nashville is a fickle lady. One minute she’s steaming hot, the next she’s blasting cold air down your neck. “You’re going to want layers because it’s not uncommon to have temperature swings,” says Belew, who recommends packing a chunky jacket. Similarly, Moon suggests a packable scarf that can double as a hood in case the sky opens up.

Comfortable Walking Shoes

While you may be tempted to break in your new pair of cowboy boots (more on that below), it’s best to bring at least one pair of shoes that won’t have your feet plotting revenge by the end of the first day, says Sparks.

Classic Blue Jeans

Callaway points out that Nashville is a relatively casual town. “It’s a jeans, not a dress city,” she says.

A Film Camera

Whether you’re hopping down to Music City to commemorate the Grand Ole Opry’s centennial or a special birthday, chances are, you’ll want to capture some memories along the way. “If you need to re-up on film, stop by our friends at Safelight Imaging,” says Moon. “Green Ray hosts their East Nashville Dropbox if you want to unload your film before you leave town and get your scans emailed to you—the most fun thing to receive after a trip.”

What Not to Bring

“My theory is that people come to Nashville and put on drag,” Callaway says. “It’s the cowboy boots. It’s a western hat, and in the case of bachelorette parties, a boa or denim cutoffs. It’s like people come here to wear a look that’s not authentic to this city, either.” The look often considered “Nashville” or more broadly, “country,” heralds from cowboys in Southern California and “rodeo stars” in Texas, she explains. Resoundingly, all the experts recommended—nay, begged—to leave your white cowboy boots at home or for a costume party. Oh, and that wide-brim hat? That can stay home, too.

What to Keep in Mind

While you may think of Nashville as a quaint Southern town full of Hey y’alls and lemonade stands, the place is decidedly grown up. Boasting several Michelin star restaurants—Bastion, The Catbird Seat and Locust—it’s not uncommon to encounter a wait at popular spots. Try to grab reservations in advance, especially if you’re traveling with a party larger than four, says Belew.

What’s more, Nashville is home to a professional football team, the Tennessee Titans, and Vanderbilt’s football team, part of the SEC football league. With the city divided by downtown (and the Cumberland River) where the Titan’s stadium is located, Callaway suggests heading off to East Nashville “before they play or after they play, because neighborhoods get cut off by the traffic to downtown. Same thing for CMA Fest. Any time there’s something that’s concentrated downtown, avoid downtown.”

Speaking of traffic, Moon recommends renting a car, as the city’s public transit is unreliable. “If flying into BNA, you can rent your ride at the airport and you’ll have a much better stay and more flexibility with where you want to go and how quick you can get there,” she says.

Where

Where to Stay

The Drift is centrally located and well-appointed, ensuring you’re immersed in beautiful surroundings while still being able to bop around the city in just about any direction.

The Drift Courtesy of The Drift

Urban Cowboy, a boutique hotel nestled in the heart of East Nashville, allows guests to delight in access to restaurants, shops, and bars.

Head to Soho House for a reliable, consistent experience, Callaway says. It’s ideal for those on the go or traveling for work.

Soho House Courtesy of Soho House

The Hermitage Hotel is an ideal option for those attending events or concerts downtown, visiting for a wedding, or simply want to relish classic Southern hospitality.

Hermitage Hotel Courtesy of Hermitage Hotel

Where to Eat

Though plenty of city guides will direct you to scald your tastebuds off on one of the town’s hot chicken sandwiches (if you must, always always err on the side of caution: the mild option), Nashville has much more to offer, no matter if you love a good dive or fine dining.

One of the newest East Nashville darlings, Mamabread is located across the street from Urban Cowboy and offers fresh pastries, bread, sandwiches, and salads, if you can score one before they sell out. Sparks especially enjoys the morning bun.

For a caffeine fix, Moon swears by Horn Coffee, “a family-run Somali café with the best chai in town and quick and delicious sambusas—I recommend the breakfast sambusa, make sure you grab the sauces to try with it.” If you’re itching for a pick-me-up while shopping, she also recs the maple latte at Earl Espresso, which is located within Sparks’s own Galeria Paloma. Sparks herself suggests ordering a hot blanc. “Thank me later,” she says.

Earl Espresso @earlatpaloma

For those who might be nursing a hangover or hungering for a down-home breakfast, Belew reveals long-trusted, local haunt, Nashville Biscuit House, also in East Nashville. “It looks like a total dump from the street, but that’s where you’re going to go for homemade biscuits and gravy,” Belew says. “They’ve got sausage gravy or without sausage country gravy. You get fried potatoes and the whole bit.”

When lunchtime rolls around, swing by award-winning Kisser, which recently received the Michelin Bib Gourmand title for its contemporary take on Japanese comfort food. Alternatively, Belew loves Monell’s in Germantown for its classic Southern cooking, especially if you’re with a group. It’s not the best spot for any vegans, however, as every meal is served with a plate of its legendary fried chicken. Speaking of classic Southern cooking, Callaway says to go to Arnold’s Country Kitchen, one of Nashville’s last meat-and-three cafeterias, for an authentic experience.

On the dinner front, Callaway can’t get enough of newly opened Junior from the team between two other trusty favorites, Folk (get the seasonal pizza) and Rolf & Daughters (any of the pastas will keep you in good stead). Junior offers a more intimate setting than either of its siblings, seating only 50 (make a reservation) and specializing in Basque-style grilling with a French twist. If you’re even considering going to Nashville, book a table at Peninsula, whose chef and co-founder, Jake Howell, just earned the 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast. “The hype is real,” says Moon. “He knows his onions.”

Where to Soak Up Culture

While country music may not be everyone’s glass of sweet tea, it does reflect the “story of American music,” says Callaway. With that, she suggests braving downtown traffic and visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame. While you’re in the area, go to the nearby National Museum of African American Music, too.

Country Music Hall of Fame Courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

Art lovers will delight in the abundance of galleries Nashville has to enjoy. Callaway says it’s paramount to “go where the artists go,” calling out Red Arrow Gallery for a look at some of the rising names in contemporary art. Julia Martin Gallery in Wedgewood Houston, one of the city’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods, is always a good time, says Sparks, and is conveniently near several other galleries, she adds. Parking in Wedgewood-Houston can be rough, so opt for an Uber if you’re heading in that direction. On the west side, Moon likes Random Sample, “a multidisciplinary arts space and home to Renascence Books and The Nashville Radical Library.”

Renascence Books @renascencebooks

Of course, when visiting Music City, it would be criminal to miss some live music. To discover the next big thing, stop by Basement East in East Nashville or the OG location just outside of downtown, Callaway and Belew say. Part of Jack White’s Third Man Records shop, the Blue Room “houses special performances, poetry readings, speed dating, and chess nights. Look up the schedule while you’re in town,” Moon says.

Have a taste for some honky tonkin’? Try Honky Tonk Tuesday at Eastside Bowl, say Moon and Belew. “Live music and dancing,” Moon says. “Nashville at its best. Show up early to get a dance lesson from Laura Mae so you know just what to do when the bow hits the fiddle and your boots hit the floor.” For even more line dancing, Belew says that National Palace, adjacent to Opryland Hotel, also hosts dance classes and live music. Just be sure to check the schedule before making the trek. Want to try your voice with some of Nashville’s best singers? Go to the Lipstick Lounge. “It’s one of the last great lesbian bars in the country,” says Belew. “They do a mean karaoke pretty much every night of the week.” On any given evening, you might happen upon Brandi Carlile doing her thing or another iconic singer blowing off steam after an intense day of recording.

Nashville Palace @thenashvillepalace

To get in some laughs, “Go see a Third Coast comedy show,” says Callaway. “They have this [improv] group called Cherry Bombe that’s great.” Or, if you’d like to multitask, she says that, while generally carrying a certain level of cringe, a NashTrash tour will not only show you all the sights—you’ll have a good time doing it.

Where to Shop

With plenty of vintage shops to fill up your itinerary, Belew says to start at Starstruck Vintage in East Nashville, which offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, with a decidedly Seventies feel. Try Torres Vintage, “an expertly curated vintage store just a stone’s throw away from The Green Ray,” Moon says. “If you need a new look before your night on the town, make Torres your first stop. It’s easy to find something fantastic without much digging.” Meanwhile, if you’re more into antique furniture, Sparks says she “can’t not” go to Gaslamp Antiques and Decorating Mall.

Torres Vintage @torres_vintage

In 12South, one of Nashville’s busiest shopping districts, Imogene & Willie “put modern Nashville style on the map and changed retail here,” says Callaway. The shop specializes in men’s and women’s denim and occasionally hosts public events in its intimate backyard, which are also known to be magical.

Imogene & Willie @imogeneandwillie

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect leather jacket, Callaway calls out Savas, founded by Savannah Yarborough. The designer behind custom pieces for Jack White and Keith Richards also crafts sharp leather boots and accessories.

Left home without a book? Head to The Green Ray Books on the east side, Moon’s indie bookshop, says Sparks. Or Rhino Books, where “you can grab a new-to-you used book and see the shop cat on your way out,” Moon says.

The Green Ray Books @thegreenraybooks

Where to Have Fun After Hours (and Recover the Next Day)

First, grab a drink at The Fox Nashville, Moon advises. “Dimly lit cocktail bar serving some of the best drinks in town,” she adds. For a low-key dive vibe where you’ll rub elbows with locals, stop by Wilburn Street Tavern, Moon says. Or, soak up the skyline at TallTales, the rooftop bar at Waymores Hotel in East Nashville, says Sparks.

Waymores Hotel @waymoresnashville

Once you’ve indulged, go to Dino’s, the ultimate east side dive, for a burger, says Sparks. Or, mosey over to Duke’s, Moon says. “The best sammie slingers this side of the Cumberland. Get The Italian or Be-Hive, if vegetarian, and Tricked Out! Chips.”

The next morning, stay on the east side and “Grab a matcha and morning bun from Mamabread and walk the loop at Cornelia Fort Air Park. It’s an easy trek, and you could do with the fresh air and cute dogs,” Moon says. Or, if you need to wash away the previous night’s debauchery, go to Holiday Bathhouse, say Callaway and Sparks. “Their line is ‘sweat out your sins.’ You can schedule for one or a group,” Sparks says, just be sure to book in advance.

Holiday Bathhouse @holidaysalonandbathhouse

On the west side, Belew lauds Cheekwood Estate and Gardens as a must. “It’s so unique here,” he says. “And they do great work as far as keeping those gardens alive.”

When

Unless you’re coming to catch a once-in-a-lifetime concert, skip the summer. All the experts resoundingly recommended coming in autumn. “Fall in Tennessee is like a siren song to a sailor: draws you in and makes you wonder why you’d ever live anywhere else,” says Moon. If you can’t make it in fall, late spring—specifically May, Callaway calls out—is a wonderful time of year to visit Nashville. “Everything is green. It’s the brightest green and just gorgeous.”