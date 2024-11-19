Mercury retrograde is back, back, back again! This time of year happens to be one of my favorites (does that make me a masochist?). Living in New York City, I’m constantly on the move, dealing with a cacophony of stimuli daily. When Mercury retrograde rolls around, I always plan to do a little less to avoid overwhelming myself. Knowing I’ll be dealing with scheduling snafus, miscommunications, forgetfulness, and general confusion, I think it’s essential to look at what’s on your plate during a retrograde—and to ask yourself what you can offload.

The good news is this celestial period of chaos doesn’t kick off until November 25, lasting through December 15. And before you start panicking, remember that Mercury retrograde is a regular astrological event that happens three to four times a year, each lasting two to three weeks. There’s also a shadow period (like a pre-game show) that gives a preview of what’s to come (we enter this period on November 6).

This time, Mercury retrograde is in Sagittarius. Mercury is usually ruled by Gemini, Sagittarius’s sister sign, which gives it mental sharpness and attention to detail. But in Sagittarius, everything is exaggerated—not necessarily a bad thing. Mercury in Sagittarius helps us see the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the details. Think of it as an expansion of the mind.

However, Mercury retrograde messes with this expansive quality, twisting it into…well, messier vibes. Expect to bite off more than you can chew, make impulsive decisions, forget the fine print, or even get a bit escapist. The usual Mercury retrograde wonkiness will now come with a dose of Sagittarius’s impulsive and unpredictable energy. This retrograde will push us to tap the brakes on our racing minds and take small, deliberate steps to stay focused on bigger goals.

Since Sagittarius rules travel, remember to add extra buffer time for your holiday travels. If you’re like me and like to arrive at the airport three hours early for a domestic flight, you’ll be fine. But if you’re like my boyfriend, who relies on TSA Pre-Check to glide to his gate 15 minutes before takeoff, you might want to rethink that strategy for the next few weeks. Also, with family gatherings around the corner, practice patience—retrogrades can stir up potential for letting the wrong thing slip, and with Sagittarius’s famously blunt energy, words can hit harder.

So, what’s the best way to tackle this Mercury retrograde? First, accept that things may go awry—but approach these moments with a Sagittarian sense of adventure. Sagittarius learns through experience, so in this case, the more mistakes, the better (as long as you acknowledge what you’ve learned). Be as patient as you can, and if you feel overwhelmed, don’t force yourself to push through the stress. Sagittarius, as a fire sign, can make decisions feel urgent, but that can add pressure—especially with a racing mind. Take a page from Sagittarius’s book and step away; revisit when you’re calm and clear-headed. Just because it’s Mercury retrograde doesn’t mean you won’t have moments of clarity!

As always, read for your rising sign to get the most accurate insights on how the next few weeks will impact you. Sending you all the best—stay safe out there!

Aries

As Mercury retrogrades through your ninth house of wanderlust, expect potential hiccups in travel or education plans. Maybe your luggage gets diverted to Bali when you’re heading to Boston, or you have a philosophical clash in a group chat. It’s all about recalibrating your big-picture dreams. Let the detours inspire new paths, but pack an extra charger—things may get lost in translation, literally and figuratively!

Taurus

For you, Mercury retrograde hits the eighth house of shared resources. It’s not the time to make big investments, but it’s prime for revisiting old debts or renegotiating terms. If you’ve been eyeing a designer item, hold off on swiping that credit card—it may go on sale post-retrograde! Take this time to reorganize your finances and set some luxe-but-attainable financial goals.

Gemini

With Mercury retrograding in your seventh house, exes may reappear, and communication with loved ones might feel like navigating a fashion sale on Black Friday—chaotic but worth it. This retrograde asks you to reflect on past relationship patterns. If your partner isn’t quite “getting it,” give it some time; clarity will come when Mercury goes direct, and you’ll be glad you didn’t send that impulsive text.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde is strutting through your sixth house of routines and health. Revisit your wellness goals and work projects; maybe that juice cleanse wasn’t the vibe after all? If you feel sluggish, re-evaluate your routines, but skip new health regimens for now. And at work, double-check emails before sending them out, since this is a classic time for miscommunication with colleagues.

Leo

Mercury retrograde in your fifth house puts the spotlight on old hobbies and past creative projects. Did you start a blog or side hustle that got left behind? Revive it! This is also the house of romance, so don’t be surprised if a past fling comes sliding back into your DMs. Just remember: retrogrades aren’t the best for new love interests, but they’re perfect for a playful stroll down memory lane.

Virgo

Mercury, your ruling planet, retrogrades through your fourth house of home and family, making it the perfect time to revisit old family photos, rearrange furniture, or even consider a home renovation (just wait until Mercury goes direct to start any major work). Conversations with family might get confusing, so keep things light-hearted and avoid deep talks until the cosmos clears.

Libra

With Mercury retrograde in your third house, communication takes center stage. Expect potential misunderstandings with siblings or neighbors, and double-check all social media posts (especially captions). It’s an ideal time to revisit old journals, blog drafts, or creative writing projects. And if you’re thinking about a little road trip, plan for delays—this retrograde loves a good GPS mishap.

Scorpio

For you, Mercury retrogrades through the second house of money and values. This is your moment to review finances—do you really need every streaming subscription? It’s also a good time to revisit past budgets or rethink your shopping habits. A little retail reflection could go a long way, especially if you want to stay stylish without going overboard.

Sagittarius

With Mercury retrograde in your first house, you’re in for a personal style check. How do you want to show up in the world? Past fashion faux-pas might resurface in photos, but hey, it’s all part of the journey. Use this retrograde to re-evaluate your image, but hold off on major changes until Mercury goes direct. Maybe create a Pinterest board for future transformations instead!

Capricorn

Mercury’s retrograde in your twelfth house brings hidden thoughts to light. It’s a great time to reflect on your inner world and revisit old spiritual practices. If past memories bubble up, take note—it’s your intuition speaking. Stay cozy, journal it out, and don’t worry if you’re feeling a little reclusive. Post-retrograde, you’ll feel ready to reemerge and tackle the world again.

Aquarius

This retrograde shakes up your eleventh house of friendships. Old friends might reach out, or you could find yourself rethinking group dynamics. Are you aligning with people who reflect your values? Before launching any new collaborations or group projects, consider revisiting old connections. And if plans with friends keep shifting, don’t stress—it’s just the universe’s way of reshuffling your social deck.

Pisces

With Mercury retrograde in your tenth house of career, it’s time to revisit old job goals. If you’ve been eyeing a promotion, take this time to review your achievements instead of pushing forward just yet. There might be some miscommunications at work, so clarify any instructions. Dream big for post-retrograde moves—your career glow-up is just around the corner!