November Horoscope: The 4 Signs Finding Passion Amid the Chaos of Mercury Retrograde

After a rather chill month of October, the chaos is returning for November. Everyone’s problematic fave, Mercury, is back on its bullshit. Mercury retrograde has arrived as of November 9, so we all should prep for miscommunications, technological turmoil, and scheduling snafus that’ll surely come. Until November 29, you’ll want to try your hardest to find moments of mental stillness, so you can reflect on communication patterns, daily life, and all the tools you use to make your life easier.

This can be a confusing time; some call it “Mercury in the microwave” because you feel like everything is heating up while your mind spins round and round. During Mercury retrograde, the main thing to focus on is patience—patience with yourself, with others, and with the world around you. Most of the mishaps you’ll encounter are circumstantial, or the result of impulsivity, so take a deep breath anytime you feel like you’re ready to pop off.

Over the course of this month’s Mercury retrograde, the planet of communication, mental function, and short trips will dance between Sagittarius and Scorpio. While it isn’t uncommon for Mercury to retrograde between signs, it is important to work with the energy of both signs. From November 9 to November 18, Mercury will retrograde through Sagittarius before spending the rest of the retrograde in Scorpio.

Mercury isn’t a big fan of being in Sagittarius. When it does happen, expect to be more distracted by big-picture problems, forgetting about daily tasks and what is right in front of your nose. Your mind will wander more, and you can expect to be more prone to making impulsive decisions. And honestly, this isn’t the best time to travel.

While in Sagittarius, Mercury retrogrades push you to reflect on your personal philosophies and how your experiences have shaped you. Look back at your past mistakes—like the time you cut your own bangs at 4 AM—so that hopefully, you don’t relive them. Keep one eye on the horizon and one eye on the path directly in front of you.

Once Mercury shifts into Scorpio, the focus shifts toward honesty and how to build trust. Expect people to be either more blunt, or completely shut you out. This is a time when you should avoid assumptions at all costs, so ask questions—but also be respectful of people’s boundaries.

Work with this period by journaling, getting into spiritual practices (tarot, meditation, consulting the stars), and being 100 percent with yourself and those around you. Keep in mind that if you have nothing nice to say, it’s best to keep a lid on it. Mercury retrograde through Scorpio wants you to look for answers, go deep, and speak your truth. This may require you to transform the way you give and receive information, so be willing to do the hard work.

For a more detailed look into how Mercury retrograde is going to stir the pot in your life, check your rising sign reading below! Wishing you all the best, and stay safe out there.

Aries

Over this Mercury retrograde, you’ll want to go deep into your mind and ponder ideas. Let these next few weeks be a time of deep reflection, and don’t shy away from revisiting books about philosophy or psychology. Mercury in Sagittarius will make things move fast, so watch out for impulsive actions—but give yourself permission to explore (cautiously) to help expand your perspective. Then, once Mercury moves into Scorpio, you’ll take the lessons of adventure to help you conquer any fears that have been keeping you up at night. Transforming your mind right now comes from letting your experiences influence your internal actions.

Taurus

The next few weeks are all about your relationships. You can expect your most intimate connections to struggle, especially if you aren’t willing to get honest with yourself about what you’ve been holding onto that might not serve you anymore. Mercury in Sagittarius reminds you not to let fear hold you back, and that you’ll find freedom in honesty. Then, once Mercury moves into Scorpio, you’ll have the chance to revisit some misunderstandings by approaching your relationships with more patience. This isn’t a time for stubbornness, it’s a time to change how you share with others.

Gemini

Mercury retrograde is always a tense period for you, and the start of this one will probably feel extra frustrating. People will get under your skin, there will be a desire to run away from everyone you know, and don’t even get me started on the delays in business deals. While Mercury is in Sagittarius, make sure to remember the big-picture items, even if the little things feel like they are piling up. This will help you not feel so trapped by semantics. Then, once Mercury dips back into Scorpio, you’ll have time to reflect on your daily habits and how shifting them could help you approach your relationships with greater patience and understanding.

Cancer

The lesson of this Mercury retrograde is: find your passions among the chaos. While in Sagittarius, Mercury is reminding you that a little variety to your daily life is good, but too much could throw everything out of whack. What are those staple routines that keep you on track and what needs a bit of freedom to help you refresh? Then, Mercury’s journey through Scorpio will serve as a reminder of the simple pleasures that make stressful days less of a drag. Reconnect with what brings you the most joy, even if it is just for you.

Leo

This Mercury retrograde will go right to the heart, remind you of what you need. During the first few days, while Mercury is in Sagittarius, it would be best to reconnect with old passion projects to bring a bit of color back into gray skies. Then, once Mercury dips back into Scorpio, start focusing on the essentials—your home, your family, your emotions. Together, this dual Mercury retrograde energy reminds you of what you need to find joy and peace.

Virgo

You’re no stranger to the chaos of Mercury retrograde, but this one is going to be a great return to form. The focus should be reflecting on how you allow your inner world out. While Mercury is in Sagittarius, there will be some frustrations at home, and you might find it difficult to ease your worried heart. Remember to step away to cool off before returning refreshed and ready to deal with any underlying issues. Then, once Mercury moves into Scorpio, you’ll be reconnecting with your voice, worrying less about how the words come out and focusing more on sharing them so you can be supported.

Libra

Mercury retrograde will leave you thinking about what matters the most. You might find that, while in Sagittarius, this retrograde causes you to overbook yourself and miss important moments by daydreaming. Keep plenty of reminders on hand, because once Mercury moves into Scorpio you’ll be deeply mulling your values. This is a great time to make sure you are focusing on the most important things in your life, rather than getting bogged down by all the excess.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde ends in your sign, so these next few weeks are going to be pivotal in helping you reassess your sense of self. The first part of this retrograde, while Mercury is in Sagittarius, will help you keep an open mind to shifting values and understanding how your values are growing over time. Then, once Mercury moves back into your sign, the universe nudges you to start thinking about how you can share your most authentic self in ways that honor your growth.

Sagittarius

The start of this retrograde is all about you! Mercury moves through your sign, so expect plenty of late nights thinking about “who am I?” These inner monologues will help you understand the personal shifts you need to make in order to express yourself more authentically. Then, once mercury moves into Scorpio, expect vivid dreams and a mental preparation to let go of what no longer serves you. Trust your gut—the more you try to intellectualize this journey, the more frustrating it will be.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde is a closing of chapters—you’ll be shutting one door and thinking about the next one you want to strut through. The beginning of the retrograde will be the hardest part, navigating the balance between listening to your intuition and not overprocessing the messages the universe is sending you. Whatever isn’t serving you will become grossly apparent while Mercury is in Sagittarius. If you accept this fact, the Mercury in Scorpio portion of this retrograde will help you discover the next big goal you want to achieve and who can help you get there.

Aquarius

These next few weeks, I want you to focus on what’s next—and with whom do you want to embark on your journey of life? Your long-term goals, community, and career are all the focus of this Mercury retrograde. You will find that, while Mercury is in Sagittarius, you’ll be a bit overwhelmed by the push and pull of your social circle and society. And when Mercury dips into Scorpio, you could start having second thoughts about where you want to end up professionally. Keep in mind what your legacy is and how you want to be remembered, this will help you prioritize the right people and professional path.

Pisces

Mercury retrograde can feel like a big release if you manage to keep your head above water. The start of this retrograde might bring work frustrations, thanks to a flood of ideas and distractions from Mercury in Sagittarius. But in the second half, you’ll begin putting together all those scattered puzzle pieces. Take a moment to reflect: Are you on this path for yourself, or for someone else? And why are you going down this particular road? Could it be to prove something? Reconnect with your core beliefs and personal philosophy, and you might find that the picture you’re building looks very different from what you once envisioned.