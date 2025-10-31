Can you believe it’s already November? Welcome to the last phase of 2025. November is filled with twists and turns, from the fiery inspiration of Sagittarius season to a topsy-turvy Mercury retrograde. Expect lunations that’ll help you purge to make space for your New Years resolutions.

On November 4, Mars enters Sagittarius, which will be a big shift in the way we move over the next two months. Mars, the planet of action and aggression, is quite erratic when in Sagittarius. Think of a college kid on spring break: there’s an increased desire to go on adventures, try new things, and oftentimes get into trouble. While Mars in Sag will lead you to a place you’ve never imagined, what’s beautiful about this transit is that it reinforces the importance of learning through doing. So say yes to more activities.

On November 5, the Taurus full moon graces us with an emotional a ha moment. Taurus full moons bring awareness to what you value and what brings you stability. This full moon encourages you to let go of the clutter you may have been hoarding recently—simplify your life and invest in what matters most. Think of this act as your fall filtering (the less-glam sister to spring cleaning), helping you shed whatever might be collecting dust and dragging you down.

On November 6, our relationships become more intense and passionate with Venus moving into Scorpio. While Venus, the planet of love, values, and beauty, is in Scorpio, romantic demands want to be met and sensuality is on the rise, but the energy is a bit of a brutish dominatrix. Honesty and trust are key—you wouldn’t want to be tied up and gagged by a stranger, right? Set clear boundaries and have the necessary conversations to bring you closer to your loved ones.

On November 7, Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus. From now until late April, when Uranus moves back into Gemini, think back on how the past few years have challenged your perspective on the material world, money, and value systems. Uranus in Taurus wants us to innovate the physical, change the financial, and revolutionize what we define as important. Reflect on what you’re holding onto that feels outdated.

On November 9, Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius. Thankfully, this is Mercury’s last retrograde of the year. Unluckily, it lasts the majority of the month. Do you feel like you’re being constantly spun around, often distracted by what-ifs? From now until November 29, it’ll be time to slow down, assess the ways we share information, schedule our days, and how we rely on the various tools and technologies to make our life easier. Mercury will dip back into Scorpio on November 18, which will shift the focus from big-picture ideas and philosophies to honesty and how to build trust.

On November 11, Jupiter makes its yearly retrograde, this time in Cancer. Start thinking now about what you have grown and nurtured since June. Expect mood swings and feeling overwhelmed by emotions and responsibilities. It is a good time to reflect on your support systems and the give and take of your experience. Revisit old ways to care for yourself and loved ones. This is a fabulous period of time to remind yourself of the best ways to nurture what matters.

On November 20, the Scorpio New Moon sets the stage for us to commit to going all in. This is the moment in the movie where the main character has an emotional montage, quits their dead-end job, and pursues what they love. Scorpio loves honest, intimate, and intense decisions. You can expect new bonds that encourage trust. This is your chance to manifest opportunities to commit to transforming into the best version of you.

On November 21, Sagittarius season starts, whereupon the sun will take us on a wild ride! Things might get a bit reckless and chaotic, but there is so much wisdom that comes from experiencing life, and that is what you should do for the next four weeks while the sun is in Sag. Go out and do something that excites you. Let your hair down!

On November 27, Saturn stations direct in Pisces, which means we are closer than we think to fast-moving changes come early spring. This is the last big cleanse before we embrace a new cycle of challenging ourselves to grow and mature. Accountability is key right now. Bad habits and escapism need to be checked at the door. New life lessons are knocking, and the challenges we’ve faced from May to mid July are going to pop back up—get ready to close out the chapter of learning and start preparing to take action.

On November 30, Venus enters Sagittarius and all the Venusian themes of love, values, and creativity become playful, adventurous, and philosophical. Venus in Sagittarius loves deep pillow talks with strangers, PDA, and flings with people from foreign lands—anything that helps you step out of your comfort zone. An increased interest in international affairs, arts, and culture is waiting for you, so use this as your permission slip to do all the things you wish you did in 2025 before the new year rolls around.

That’s all the major astrolo-tea of November. Make sure to read your rising sign for the most accurate look at what is coming your way this month. Have a lovely month!

Aries

November is your playground, Aries, with Mars charging through Sagittarius and lighting up your house of adventure and learning. You might feel the urge to go feral. But with Mercury retrograde urging you to slow down and double-check your plans, don’t be the full bull in a china shop. Focus on saying yes to new experiences, but keep your phone charged and your calendar handy. The Taurus full moon on November 5 asks you to simplify your finances and values. What’s worth keeping, and what’s just cluttering your mental wallet? Make sure you are putting your money where your mouth is and align your actions with your values.

Taurus

Taurus, November’s spotlight is on you, with Uranus retrograding back into your sign and the Taurus full moon illuminating who you are. It’s prime time for a personal purge. What old beliefs or possessions have been weighing you down? Are there any things you have, or ideas of who you are, that feel stale? Toss ‘em out or transform them. Venus entering Scorpio on November 6 stirs your love life with intensity and honesty—time for those real, heart-to-hearts, no BS talks. With Mercury retrograding into Scorpio on November 18, you’ll have plenty of time to assess how the people around you might even perpetuate these outdated senses of self. November says, “Less is more,” and you’re here for it.

Gemini

This Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign, Sagittarius, is like a cosmic reminder to pause and reflect on your partnerships. Communication might get messy, so double-check texts and listen twice before replying. Your ruler’s retreat invites you to rethink how you connect and share. Once Mercury moves into Scorpio, you can get ready to stop living haphazardly and realize that some strict routines could serve you well. Thankfully, the Scorpio new moon on November 20 will help you plant the seeds for new daily habits and practices that embody what you’re learning about how you move through life.

Cancer

Cancer, Jupiter’s retrograde in your sign starting November 11 is your cosmic cue to nurture yourself with extra care. You might feel like your emotional cup is half full, half empty, so instead of pouring out endlessly, take a moment to refill. Old self-care rituals that once worked could be your saving grace now. The new and full moons this month will help clear out unneeded connections for what you really love. Dive into your hobbies or start that side hustle you’ve been dreaming about. November is your month to focus on your needs—emotional, creative, and social.

Leo

November shakes things up for you. You’re the life of the party, but Mercury retrograde warns not to overpromise or get caught up in the drama. Keep your communication clear, and remember that sometimes less is more. The Taurus full moon asks you to evaluate your career. What do you want to achieve, and are you overcomplicating how you can get there? By the time the Scorpio new moon hits on Nov. 20, you’ll be ready to commit fully to new ways of holding space for your emotions and who you allow in your sanctuary. Let go of old grudges and make space for the new.

Virgo

Virgo, November is a month for you to get your head and your home in order. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius might have you second-guessing your plans or schedules. Take your time and avoid rushing decisions. Once Mercury moves in Scorpio, then you will really have to practice patience. The smallest of details could send you off the rails. Set clear guidelines for yourself ahead of schedule, and try not to deviate from the plan. Trust me, you’ll be better for it than trying to wing it. It’s time to go all in on your well-being, even if that means shaking things up. November’s mantra for you: refine, release, and reset.

Libra

Libra, November’s cosmic energy is calling your name, with a big focus on communication and learning. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius gives you the chance to rethink how you share your ideas and express yourself; it’s the perfect time to rewrite that email or polish your pitch. Venus entering Scorpio amps up your emotional intensity and desire for deeper connections. The key is thinking about what matters the most to you, and ensuring you make that clear to whoever you allow into your life. When Venus moves into Sagittarius at the end of the month, expect your ruling planet to shower you with great ideas on how to be better understood.

Scorpio

November is your time to shine, with the new moon in your sign on November 20 setting the stage for transformation. Who do you wish to become? What do you want to accomplish? And how will you make it happen? Before that, though, Mars in Sagittarius energizes your material world and self-worth—but challenge yourself to question whether what you’re purchasing aligns with your values so you don’t have any buyer’s remorse. Mercury retrograde will dip into your sign as well, which invites you to slow down on big-picture thinking and focus on trust and honesty in communication. Also, with Venus entering your sign on November 6, make sure you get what you want from your relationships. Don’t settle, go for gold.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius season is your time to shine! Mars entering your sign on November 4 is like turning the volume all the way up. You’re ready for adventure, new ideas, and maybe a little chaos. Mercury retrograde in your sign might make you feel like your thoughts are on a merry-go-round, so slow down and avoid big decisions until late November. Once Sagittarius season comes around, you’ll feel any stale energy from the earlier retrograde dissipate. That will be your time to really put the pedal to the metal. And Venus entering Sagittarius on November 30 makes your love life playful and adventurous—expect flirty vibes and spontaneous connections. November is your chance to run wild and free, but remember to check your surroundings.

Capricorn

Capricorn, November is a balancing act between career focus and emotional reflection. Time to prepare for a powerful new chapter. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius encourages you to revisit your long-term goals and how you communicate them. No need to rush, clarity will come. The Taurus full moon pulls you to evaluate your creativity—thinking about what really makes you feel secure, and how to allow inspiration to flow more consistently. The Scorpio new moon on November 20 challenges you to shed old structures and commit to transformation. Saturn going direct on November 27 reminds you to own your growth and step up to new responsibilities. Get ready, because from here on out you are back in the driver’s seat.

Aquarius

Aquarius, November’s cosmic cocktail asks you to blend social energy with introspection. Mars in Sagittarius sparks your desire for connection and exploration, but Mercury retrograde advises caution in communication—double-check plans and be ready to adapt. The Taurus full moon urges you to declutter your home, focusing on what truly supports your emotions. Venus entering Scorpio on November 6 deepens your professional collaborations and offers a potential raise or promotion in the new year. The Scorpio new moon on November 20 is your cue to dive into long-term planning, making it clear what you want to achieve and starting the necessary conversations to make it a reality.

Pisces

Pisces, November asks you to get real with your dreams and boundaries. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius might slow your usual flow, but it’s a chance to rethink how you communicate your needs. The Taurus full moon encourages you to simplify your emotional world and focus on stability. Jupiter stationing retrograde will help you reconnect with your passions—which you may have left on the back burner for the sake of someone else. The Scorpio new moon on November 20 invites you to commit to transformation and leave behind old habits. November is your month to mature spiritually and step boldly into the future. Saturn stationing direct in your sign on November 27 is a wake-up call to stop escaping and start owning your growth.