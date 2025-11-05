When the start of the month lines up with the full moon, it’s like the universe is saying, “Let’s leave the past in the past and start fresh.” And November is no different than the past two months, because the Taurus full moon has graced the stage as of November 5.

Objectively speaking, the Taurus full moon is a blessing. The moon is exalted in Taurus, which means she’s working overtime and not breaking a sweat. We all feel more grounded emotionally and understand more clearly what material changes are needed to stabilize our internal and external foundations.

And the Taurus full moon, which is all about heightened awareness and a ha moments, will bring us a deeper understanding of our values, the material world, finances, creativity, indulgences, and the need for simplicity. Truthfully, this is the autumn equivalent of spring cleaning (fall filtering? We can workshop the name), helping us pinpoint what we’ve been hoarding so that we can slowly start to release it as the year comes to a close.

While Taurus typically loves things, this is a moment to reflect on non-attachment and cultivate inner security by strengthening your spiritual support systems. That may seem like a lot of witchy woo-woo jabbering, but what Taurus ultimately wants to teach us is gratitude for what we have—and the restraint to know when you have enough.

During the full moon, the Sun is directly opposite in Scorpio. Our emotions are saying, “Right, let’s stick with what we know,” while our ego is saying, “Something needs to change, though.” Scorpio encourages transformation, so the balance between these two comes with being honest with yourself about what actually provides you the security you’re looking for, and whether or not the energy you exert aligns with your core values.

And because Taurus is ruled by Venus, we can look to the planet of love and beauty for extra guidance on how to make sure we are focusing on what matters. Venus will be in its other natural ruler, Libra, during the full moon—which is good, because the moon and Venus will be in cahoots, doing their best to ease any tension that inevitably comes with full moons. Venus in Libra reminds us that support arrives in many forms. Be on the lookout for relationships (emotional, social, and with inanimate objects) that can keep our sensibilities in check.

However, Venus is opposite Chiron, which could make any necessary separations feel like they’re causing you to lose a part of yourself. Chiron is the wounded healer, so this is a “rip the Band-Aid off” sort of situation, allowing you to clean and redress the wound. Additionally, Venus square Jupiter adds a layer of what if—which could lead you to dig your heels in out of fear that you may not be able to discern what does and doesn’t nurture you. To work with this, rely on others to help spark inspiration.

This full moon is a perfect way to kick off November and set yourself up for a fresh start as you move into the New Year. For more specific guidance, read your rising sign below. Sending you all the best, and happy full moon!

Aries

With the full moon in your second house, this is the time to get your money right. Your naturally fiery personality is headstrong and impulsive, so while you know who you are and what matters to you, consider whether you do things just to prove a point at times. Perhaps you’ve bought a bag recently simply to prove you could, even though you don’t love the look. Take time under this full moon to reflect on what you value and whether or not the ways you use your resources align with those values.

Taurus

With the full moon in your first house, this is your return to form. You may feel like you’ve woken up from a long hibernation of hiding from yourself! And while you love your comforts, the cosmic question is whether or not your comforts love you. Do they give you the chance to shine bright like a diamond, or have they become so habitual that you’ve forgotten what makes you you? Take this full moon as a moment to look in the mirror and acknowledge the ways you can be more authentic.

Gemini

With the full moon in your twelfth house, this is your chance to clear out any mental fog and hesitation. You may feel like you are navigating through uncharted waters, worried about what may or may not happen if you let go of something you’ve been holding onto. Let this full moon be a reminder that most of your magic comes to you when you are living freely. Allowing yourself to ebb and flow between one experience and another. Take this opportunity to start anew!

Cancer

With the full moon in your eleventh house, this is when you get to make sure that you are supported as much as you support those around you. You can expect that some of those less grateful friends might start getting on your nerves, and you may even decide that you’re putting in more effort than you should be. This full moon is helping you realize the role you want to play in your community, and how you can achieve that by making adjustments in the way you allow yourself to hold space for others.

Leo

With the full moon in your tenth house, it’s time to prepare for the next big career move. Even if you love your job, perhaps you are hoping to get more recognition, or even a pay raise. Think about what your long-term goals are and how you can easily achieve them. Though it is in your nature to go big, this is a time to bring it back to basics in order to help you launch your next professional endeavor. Be clear, concise, and direct about what you want, and the universe will help you accomplish it.

Virgo

With the full moon in your ninth house, you may be itching to get away from the regular grind. This would be a perfect time to go on vacation, or plan a weekend getaway to help you unplug. While you unplug, however, remember why you are stepping away from the hustle and bustle. Everyone deserves a break to clear their mind and refresh their soul. By doing this, you’ll be able to lighten your load and approach your days with a more optimistic perspective.

Libra

With the full moon in your eighth house, you’ve got to face your fears and get ready to transform! While you love to maintain the peace, you will need to find ways to be comfortable with breaking from the status quo. This full moon is asking you to prepare for a 360º transformation, both psychologically speaking and when it comes to your relationships and finances. Take this full moon as a chance to get honest with yourself about what you’re holding onto—and the ways you can strip away anything that is holding you back from evolving.

Scorpio

With the full moon in your seventh house, you can expect your relationships to be less frantic and more functional. The full moon is shining a light on all the cracks in your connections, reminding you that the people you surround yourself with should make your life easier. This could be your chance to revisit any sort of agreements or contracts you may have, so that there is less ambiguity about where you stand. Ultimately, let the full moon help simplify your relationships, allowing you to feel more stable in your commitments to others.

Sagittarius

With the full moon in your sixth house, it’s time to strip away the distractions that keep your day-to-day cluttered. Your goal under this full moon should be to simplify your routines and refine your approach to work. Focus on the essentials, and while it may be challenging for you, be willing to let go of any excess. This full moon will help you get your life in order, giving you more time to focus on what matters, while simultaneously supporting a wired nervous system.

Capricorn

With the full moon in your fifth house, give yourself permission to indulge a little bit. Think about your simple pleasures and what could easily be integrated into your daily life. This is your chance to reconnect with the joy of treating yourself to the basics. Additionally, consider what creative projects and romantic acts make you feel most at peace. This full moon is a great reminder that sometimes, all the work keeps us away from the joy of living.

Aquarius

With the full moon in your fourth house, let yourself slow down. During the full moon, you may feel more sensitive, but that sensitivity is a reminder of how your needs aren’t being met. Perhaps you need to have a chat with your family about ways they can support you more. Or you may need to put some effort into beautifying your sanctuary. Regardless of what it is, focus on your needs and what you can ground yourself with emotionally during this time.

Pisces

With the full moon in your third house, you’re going to have a great opportunity to calm your mind. Taurus encourages short, direct, and honest communication. Let this be an opportunity to move past the what-ifs and focus on what is. If you find yourself going down an endless rabbit hole, start writing down everything that is worrying you, share it with a friend, and listen to what you are saying. You might find that listening to yourself helps you quell any internal miscommunications you may have.