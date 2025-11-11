November Horoscope: The 6 Signs Learning to Nurture During Jupiter Retrograde

From November 11, 2025, to March 10, 2026, Jupiter—the planet of growth, expansion, wisdom, and exaggeration—is stationing retrograde in Cancer. Before you freak out, outer planet retrogrades are less chaotic than Mercury retrograde (which is happening during the first two weeks of Jupiter’s retrograde). On June 9 of this year, Jupiter first moved into Cancer, which is why the past few months have felt a bit slower, but ended up revealing the tender loving care we all need.

Jupiter in Cancer is a godsend. This is the placement where Jupiter works the most effectively, because the planet of growth is able to teach us how to nurture. The past few months have thrown us plenty of opportunities to look after what matters the most to us, and treat them like a young child that needs love and protection. It’s been a sensitive past few months. You might have sensed your emotions growing, or your intuition recently reaching new heights.

Cancerian transits teach us lessons about our emotions, our family, and our upbringing. Jupiter in Cancer should have offered new ways for you to process your emotions (or at least revealed that you need to start exploring new ways of internalizing your feelings). You’ve probably also noticed that you’re spending more time thinking about your inner circle, familial relationships, and the status of your home. The lesson is ultimately about creating spaces that allow you to let your emotions flow freely, while also offering others to do the same.

But what does it mean now that Jupiter is stationing retrograde? During Jupiter retrograde, any forward momentum slows down. Rather than being thrown a whole bunch of opportunities that challenge us to grow, we sit peacefully looking back at where we have gone—and where we are still going to go. Think of it like climbing a mountain, and you are about halfway up. You find a beautiful overlook to appreciate how much work you’ve put into the journey, but remember that there is an even more important vista waiting for you.

So how do we work with this energy? Because Jupiter in Cancer is about expanding caretaking and emotions, it’s time to reflect on your experiences, habits, and the opportunities you’ve received. Take some time to address whether or not you’ve got stuck in old patterns of emotional regulation. Have you noticed that your normal outlets feel a bit outdated? Maybe you need a refresh.

Jupiter loves when we take risks, so perhaps now is your chance to revisit something that interested you, but maybe you never gave yourself the permission to try it. Cancerian transits are intuitive, so this naturally slowing of energy will help you get introspective to pinpoint what ways you can reframe how you take care of yourself.

Additionally, Jupiter in Cancer has been asking us to nurture something new. It could be a personal hobby, a new career, or even a plant or two. These next few months will give us all the chance to look at how we have been nurturing our goals, and how we could possibly refine our approach. Listen, if you haven’t been taking care of everything 24/7, that’s okay. Retrogrades are reflective moments that offer you the chance to reconnect with certain experiences.

Jupiter is objectively a positive planet that brings us good experiences. These next few months are simply about taking the time to acknowledge what we have wanted to grow this year, how we may have made some missteps, and course-correcting for the future. This is about saying yes to committing to nurturing a specific area of life that may have been neglected.

For a specific look at what area of life that might be for you, make sure to read for your rising sign below. But keep in mind that Jupiter retrograde wants you to revisit the times you said no to new experiences in the past—and to start saying yes! You don’t have to necessarily take a leap of faith off an incredibly high cliff, but challenge yourself to put more effort into supporting you, and the dream you’ve been holding onto since June of this year.

Aries

You’re being invited to slow down and really look at the home life you’ve been building since Jupiter first arrived in Cancer in June. This retrograde asks you to consider not just physical decor but emotional architecture: are your domestic boundaries protecting your energy, or have they sprung a leak? Revisit family narratives and small rituals that either nourish or drain you, and make tender course-corrections rather than dramatic overhauls. The goal is a steadier inner base so you can climb the next mountain with more ballast.

Taurus

Your mental diet and nearest conversations are due for a compassionate cleanup. Pay attention to the content and chatter that’s been filling your days—whether that’s on your newsfeeds, in your group chats, or in your own mind, in the form of an existential crisis—and swap in sources that soothe rather than spike you. This retrograde supports re-learning how you talk to yourself and others, so consider a deliberate pause before responding and a filter for what you let in. Over time, those small edits will steady your emotional tone and sharpen your outlook.

Gemini

Reexamine what “enough” looks like for you now: your relationship to money, to possessions, and to the stories that shape your self-value. Jupiter’s pause encourages you to correct pricing, habits, or internal narratives that have been propping up insecurity instead of true worth. This is a moment for practical tenderness, small financial adjustments, clearer boundaries around what you’ll do for free, and daily reminders of real accomplishments. Rather than a frantic overhaul, think of this as steady re-investment in how you honor yourself.

Cancer

Since Jupiter first moved into your sign, you’ve been expanding parts of yourself; now the retrograde asks you to turn inward and make sure that growth aligns with your authentic heart. You may notice shifts in how you present yourself or the way you want to refine your personal narrative. This period supports trying on adjustments and seeing which ones actually feel sustainable. It’s about betting on yourself wisely rather than impulsively.

Leo

You need quieter work: dream-mapping, solitude, and honest inventory of hidden patterns will pay off now. Jupiter’s benevolence encourages a gentle unpacking of fears, people-pleasing, or self-burying moves so you can choose different coping strategies. Allow retreat without shame; the period rewards slow processing and symbolic closures rather than spectacle. When you surface, you’ll have softer emotional tools and a clearer intuition.

Virgo

Your long-term visions and social circles are being refined. Which alliances actually fuel your ambitions, and which were convenient placeholders? This retrograde is a chance to re-prioritize community, say yes to collaborations that sustain you, and let go of groups that consistently take without giving. Think of your network as a garden; some plants need pruning so the good ones can flourish. Realignment here clears space for more meaningful support.

Libra

Career aspirations and your public image get a more nurturing edit than a full reboot. Reflect on which professional aims have felt nourishing versus draining since June, and consider what structural supports you need—mentorship, boundaries, scheduling tweaks—to sustain the next push. Jupiter’s slowing in Cancer gives you the emotional perspective to choose projects that feed your heart as well as your ambition. Make adjustments that protect reputation while prioritizing well-being.

Scorpio

Your worldview is being tenderly questioned. Beliefs you adopted quickly this year may require revision, nuance, or a gentle letting go. Use this time to probe why you hold certain convictions and whether they still serve you, then expand selectively—study a new perspective, revise travel plans, or sign up for a mini-course that broadens rather than pigeonholes. Jupiter’s reflective phase rewards curiosity paired with emotional care; change your map, not just the destination.

Sagittarius

Intimacy, joint finances, and shadow material call for careful tending. Instead of leaping to fix what scares you, slow down and clarify agreements, speak about money and limits with gentleness, and consider therapy or trusted accountability for deeper wounds. This retrograde supports rebuilding trust with yourself and others through steady, emotionally intelligent steps rather than dramatic gestures. When you face the hidden stuff with care, real transformation becomes possible.

Capricorn

Partnership dynamics get a compassionate audit. Where have you been giving more than you receive, and where do you need clearer terms of engagement? Jupiter’s retrograde encourages you to revisit promises and to tend relationships you want to last—practical acts of care, honest conversations, and recalibrated expectations will all serve you here. This is a time to recommit in ways that actually have structure and longevity. Don’t just make performative declarations. Solid, mutual nurturance now plants seeds that will grow sturdier in the future.

Aquarius

Your day-to-day systems and self-care are asking for a refresh. Notice which work rhythms and health habits stopped serving you and which small, restorative rituals actually raise your energy. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer favors experiments that center comfort and sustainability—treat rest as essential, and tweak routines to serve your emotional system. Incremental, consistent care will shift outcomes more than radical changes.

Pisces

Joy and creative expression are under the microscope in a tender, useful way. Revisit passion projects started in June with gentleness: are they still aligned, or do they need a softer container to thrive? Allow playful experimentation without performance pressure and make room to flirt with pleasure simply because it nourishes you. When you give yourself permission to play, not perform, your creative well refills.