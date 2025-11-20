November Horoscope: The 3 Signs Whose Secrets Will Surface During the Scorpio New Moon

On November 20, we are graced with a gorgeous Scorpio new moon, which pushes us to rewrite the narrative of our lives—and to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

New moons are monthly refreshers that give us the opportunity to take a look at life and ask, “What do I want to start adding, growing, or building?” These are new beginnings that bring us hope for the dawning of a new day—and they’re also forms of reassurance that change is possible.

The Scorpio new moon is intense, like any Scorpio transit. Scorpio represents transformation, taboos, intimacy, and death. The spooky things that tend to sit deep beneath the surface will rise up around this time, forcing us to ask, “Am I being real with myself?”

The yearly Scorpio new moon marks a moment of transformation. Some say spring cleaning is the best time to purge, but I say the period leading up to the Scorpio new moon is even better. During this new moon, you should be setting intentions on how to grow an honest life that allows you to go all in on what you love. You have to trust yourself enough to move past comfort zones or stubbornness and say “If I want things to change, I’ve got to go after it.”

Scorpio is the witchiest of all the zodiac signs, so of course this new moon could look like starting back up some of your favorite tarot rituals, doing some candle or crystal magic, or even blowing off the dust of your high school Ouija board. If that’s not your style, think about what you’ve been hiding that keeps knocking on your door. Is there a deeper desire you keep resisting? Why? Now is the chance to start taking steps to making that passion a reality.

This is also a particularly auspicious new moon. There is a strong Scorpio stellium with the sun, moon, Mercury, and Venus going on, with a beautiful grand water trine. Stelliums are the fancy way to say: many planets in one sign, and grand trines are celestial gifts from the universe that make life much easier. Together, they’re delivering a message—trust the leap and do something that is deeply true to yourself.

The Scorpio stellium suggests, “Go all in—go big, and be brave!” The Scorpio new moon wants you to go after your desires and invest your resources into making that the priority. Consider yourself the mastermind of your own life, and strategize ways you can start making behavioral pivots so that you can make what you love your focal point. But because Mercury is retrograde at the moment, there may be a bit of confusion, hyperfixation, and refusal to back down from old habits.

Thankfully, this is where the grand water trine with Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter comes in. All the planets are retrograde—but don’t panic, because when outer planets are retrograde it’s more of a reflective time than a throw-your-life-off-balance time. Neptune and Saturn will make it easier to pinpoint what patterns and which belief systems are limiting your ability to change. Expect Jupiter to subconsciously point you toward how you can better nurture your upcoming transformation. In conjunction, they help spark inspiration and intuition to help make sure your good ideas don’t slip through the cracks.

For a more specific look at how to work with this new moon, read your rising sign reading below.

Aries

The new moon in your eighth house of transformation, sex, and intimacy asks you to trade bravado for depth. A private truth about your desires or finances wants daylight; when you honor it, your relationships and resources can be rebirth projects. Focus on one hidden fear you’ll bring into honest conversation or clear up financially such as shared bills, debt plans, or intimacy boundaries.

Taurus

The new moon in your seventh house of partnerships, business contracts, and compromise give you a Scorpio-level truth-check. You may feel pulled to renegotiate roles, boundaries, or shared projects so they better reflect what you actually want. Prioritize one honest ask you can make that supports reciprocity. Be willing to compromise to build more intimate connections, but don’t lose yourself along the way.

Gemini

The new moon in your sixth house of work, health, and routines will help your under-the-radar habits rise to the fore. Transformation here looks practical—shifting a habit that undermines your energy, or claiming work tasks that align with your purpose. Replace one tiny habit at a time so that you can slowly evolve your behaviors into a more authentic form of self-expression.

Cancer

The new moon in your fifth house of passion, romance, and creativity wants you to go big on what lights you up. This lunation supports a creative restart, a flirtation that’s more honest, or a passion project you’ve been minimizing. Think about how you may prioritize the wants of others over your own. This lunar intensity is your permission to play with stakes. Start spending more time doing what you love, even if it means you have to be a bit selfish.

Leo

The new moon in your fourth house of home, emotional foundation, and upbringing will change your inner world. Clear a corner of home that’s been holding grief or rewrite the script that’s still running you. A small, symbolic change at home will anchor a larger internal shift. Rearrange one shelf or altar; add an object that represents the person you’re becoming. You want to make sure that your sanctuary serves your needs, even if that means doing a complete home makeover.

Virgo

The new moon in your third house of communication, daily tools, and ideas is a moment to speak honestly about what you’ve been sugarcoating and sharpen the way you exchange ideas. Bring a taboo idea into conversation, or tidy your mental toolkit so your thinking skews toward transformation. You could even draft messages so you can choose the most poignant ways to start spilling the tea and getting honest about what has been swirling around your mind.

Libra

The new moon in your second house of values, money, and self-worth will refine your value system. What you’re willing to prioritize, protect, or prize may shift—and that recalibration matters for both cash and self-esteem. Choose one money-related move that you can start experimenting with. Make sure that your resources (financial, emotional, spiritual) are going to things that you value. And do not get caught up in martyrdom.

Scorpio

The new moon in your first house of identity, life path, and self, is like your cosmic birthday. You’re offered a hard reset where you can start to explore a new self-image that better reflects who you truly are. This is permission to shed the costume and assume a bolder role, both energetically and literally. Make an outward tweak that symbolizes the inward pivot. So take this as a sign to treat yourself to a new outfit, explore a new hairstyle, or even change up your social feeds.

Sagittarius

The new moon in your twelfth house of endings, spirituality, and the subconscious, marks the beginning of the end. Hidden processes and quiet endings are in focus—so what are you willing to release? This new moon supports gentle purging of old spiritual assumptions, secret longings, or habits that might leak into your energy. Rest, reflect, and let intuition lead the next step.

Capricorn

The new moon in your eleventh house of aspirations, groups, and humanitarian aims will align your social circles and big-picture goals. You might cut ties with groups that no longer reflect your goals, or you could finally say yes to a project that tests your seriousness. Focus on your friendships and your community involvement to make sure you are giving back what you hope to receive.

Aquarius

The new moon in your tenth house of career, reputation, and achievements means you are starting to transform into an authority figure. Consider a career pivot or claiming ownership of something you’ve been ghosting. This is a great chance for you to take control of how you will be remembered. Radical honesty about ambitions will attract aligned support, so get honest with yourself about where you want to go.

Pisces

The new moon in your ninth house of wisdom, travel, and belief systems will wake up your world view. A taboo curiosity, a study path, or a journey (either literal or intellectual) may become vehicles for growth. Test one belief or enroll in a short class that excites you, even if it scares you a little bit. Let yourself get curious about answering the what-ifs in your life.