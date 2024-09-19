Fall has officially arrived. As Brat summer comes to a close, I’ve been reflecting on the challenges and opportunities from the past few months. Astrologically, these experiences have encouraged us to expand our minds. With Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn in Pisces clashing, we’ve all faced a whirlwind of learning and unlearning. This summer’s overarching lesson? Being open to questioning the world and ourselves. You didn’t need to overanalyze every action (much like a Libra would), but this summer was about stepping out of your comfort zone and exploring new beliefs and practices.

We’re going to celebrate this intense intellectual growth with sweet treats, spooky movies, and snuggling up, because on September 22 at 8:43 a.m. ET, the sun moves into Libra—marking the shift from Virgo to Libra season and the annual fall equinox. The fall equinox is one of the four major astrological holidays, marking the change from one season to the next. Fall equinox is historically a time of summer harvest celebration, thanking the earth for all that was grown over the previous months. Similarly, the fall equinox shifts our energy from one of growth to one of abundance, whereas the summer months are typically a time when we want to put energy toward nurturing our goals and needs. We are meant to revel in the work we have put in and reap the benefits from our so-called “harvest.”

The fall equinox encourages us to reflect on our growth and prepare for winter. This can mean an internal harvest, focusing on spiritual or psychological self-growth, or an external one, evaluating financial, professional, or relationship advancements. Consider what to invest in and what to let go as we enter Libra season, seeking balance in resource use. Mabon, as the fall equinox is also known, is a time to look back at the first half of the year and recognize what has thrived, as it will guide us with strength in the coming months.

We’re experiencing an intense lunar eclipse right before the fall equinox, to be followed by an equally impactful solar eclipse. This eclipse season, coinciding with the equinox, adds extra intensity to the seasonal changes. Although Libra can sometimes bring a passive energy, it’s still a cardinal sign that encourages forward movement. The key is to find motivation in harmony—what changes will bring more harmony into your life?

On Mabon, the sun and moon form a harmonious trine, heralding the onset of fall with heightened emotional clarity. When our conscious (sun) and subconscious (moon) align, we feel less tension and more aware of how our wants and needs can synchronize. With the moon in Gemini, I anticipate a fall season brimming with social energy and optimism. I believe that by connecting with others and aiming to understand them, we will all be better off.

However, when the sun enters Libra, Venus in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn will be in a challenging square. If we allow relationships to turn into power struggles and begin to point fingers, we permit the dominance of tension between Venus and Pluto. Squares present challenges that aim to reveal underlying issues. Instead of giving in to personal fixations, prioritize open communication and aim to comprehend others’ perspectives. In the upcoming months, there will be a desire for deeper and transformative connections; therefore, we must initiate actions in alignment with our aspirations.

During the fall equinox, consider doing a ritual that aligns with your horoscope below. You can perform your own harvest ritual: create a small altar, reflect on the year, express gratitude, and offer up a toast to yourself and the universe, thanking both for the effort you’ve put in so far, and a promise to continue that work. Rituals can be simpler as well; you can set intentions while you declutter your home of the lingering knick-knacks and dull energy from summer. Regardless of what you choose, remember that we are approaching winter—so as the days shorten and the nights lengthen, remember that we are being encouraged to embrace the darkness after spending so much time in the sun, in order to find balance between the light and shadow within each of us.

As always, read the following horoscope for your rising sign for the most accurate interpretation of what the next few months might bring to you. The intentions you set now will carry you through to the winter solstice, so make them count!

Aries

As the fall equinox shifts the focus to balance, you’re being asked to slow down, Aries. While summer was a time for pushing ahead, now is the time to reflect on your relationships. Set intentions around finding harmony between your independence and the connections you’ve formed with others. What partnerships in your life bring balance, and which ones tip the scales? With Libra ruling your seventh house of relationships, the equinox is ideal for strengthening those bonds and releasing any partnerships that drain your energy.

Taurus

The fall season brings a focus on your daily routines and well-being, Taurus. After a busy summer, this is the perfect time to re-evaluate how you care for yourself. Set intentions around your health, work-life balance, and how you spend your day-to-day energy. With the equinox activating your sixth house of routines, think about small, sustainable changes that will support you through the winter months. Whether it’s decluttering your space or refining your habits, now is the time to focus on what truly nurtures you.

Gemini

Gemini, with the fall equinox landing in your fifth house of creativity and joy, this is your season to embrace self-expression. After the intellectually stimulating summer, now’s the time to let your creativity blossom. Set intentions around tapping into your inner child—what brings you joy, passion, and play? Whether it’s in romance or creative projects, you’re being called to focus on the things that make life feel fun. Use this equinox to find balance between work and play, allowing more lightheartedness to enter your routine.

Cancer

The fall equinox highlights your fourth house of home and family, Cancer. This season is all about grounding yourself in your roots and seeking emotional stability. Set intentions around cultivating a space—both physically and emotionally—that feels safe and nurturing. Whether it’s reconnecting with family or setting up a cozy environment at home, now is the time to prioritize comfort and security. Reflect on how you can create a sanctuary within and around you as the darker months approach.

Leo

Leo, this equinox is lighting up your third house of communication, urging you to set intentions around how you express yourself. After a summer of shining, it’s time to reflect on how you can use your voice with intention. Are there conversations you’ve been avoiding or truths you need to speak? Now is the time to align your thoughts with your words and find harmony in how you communicate with others. Whether it’s journaling, writing, or simply connecting with loved ones, focus on meaningful exchanges this season.

Virgo

As the fall equinox lands in your second house of values and resources, Virgo, this is the perfect time to reflect on your relationship with abundance. Set intentions around your financial goals and material possessions. After a productive summer, now’s the time to assess whether your resources align with your values. Are you spending time and energy on things that truly matter? This equinox encourages you to find balance between security and indulgence, setting the stage for sustainable growth as winter approaches.

Libra

Happy birthday season, Libra! The fall equinox lands in your first house of self, marking a fresh chapter in your personal journey. This is your cosmic new year, making it the perfect time to set intentions around your identity and self-expression. Reflect on how you’ve grown over the past year and what new version of yourself you’re ready to step into. What changes can you make to feel more aligned with your truest self? Use this time to find balance between who you are and who you aspire to be, letting your inner light shine brightly into the fall.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the fall equinox invites you to explore your subconscious as it lights up your twelfth house of spirituality and reflection. This is a time for deep introspection and setting intentions around inner healing. As the world begins to slow down, so should you. Focus on releasing old patterns and habits that no longer serve you. Whether through meditation, journaling, or simply resting, allow yourself space to process your emotions and find peace in solitude. You’re preparing for a personal rebirth as winter approaches, so take this time to clear away any lingering shadows.

Sagittarius

The fall equinox is energizing your eleventh house of community and long-term goals. After a summer of exploration, now is the time to focus on your social circle and larger aspirations. Set intentions around the kind of connections you want to cultivate. Are you surrounding yourself with people who inspire and uplift you? This equinox asks you to balance your personal ambitions with your desire for community. Take this time to reflect on how your friendships and networks support your dreams, and align yourself with those who share your vision.

Capricorn

The fall equinox shines a light on your tenth house of career and public image, Capricorn. This is the time to reflect on your professional goals and how far you’ve come. Set intentions around your long-term ambitions and the legacy you want to build. After a productive summer, it’s time to evaluate whether your current path aligns with your true purpose. Are there adjustments you can make to create more balance between work and personal life? Use this equinox to set clear goals for the rest of the year, ensuring that your hard work is focused and intentional.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with the fall equinox activating your ninth house of expansion, this is the time to set intentions around your personal growth and higher learning. After a summer of socializing, now is the time to focus on broadening your horizons, whether through travel, education, or philosophical exploration. What new perspectives do you want to embrace? How can you expand your worldview? Use this equinox to set goals that challenge you to grow intellectually and spiritually, finding a balance between your current knowledge and your desire for new experiences.

Pisces

This fall equinox is highlighting your eighth house of transformation and shared resources. The coming season is all about embracing change and setting intentions around deep personal growth. After a summer of emotional exploration, now is the time to reflect on the deeper, more intimate aspects of your life. How can you create balance between giving and receiving? Whether it’s in relationships or financial matters, this equinox encourages you to release what no longer serves you and embrace the transformative energy of the season. Set your sights on deep, meaningful growth as the winter months approach.