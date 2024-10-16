It’s that time again—full moon energy is in the air. As we prepare for this powerful astrological force, let’s take a moment to reflect and breathe. The recent eclipse season, which spanned from September 10 to October 5, was intense. It stirred things up for most of us (while others, like my boyfriend, sailed through, unscathed). But that’s the magic of eclipses—they help us embrace transformation and tune into the important messages we’re receiving. The lessons from the Solar Eclipse on October 2—the sister event to this Aries full moon on October 17—are still fresh in our minds.

The Aries-Libra axis is all about “me” versus “we”: independence versus partnership, personal boundaries versus open doors. It’s not a competition, though—it’s a dance, where both can exist harmoniously. After all, as humans, we are wired to need connection for both emotional and physical survival. But what can this Aries full moon teach us about balancing those needs?

This full moon in Aries reminds us that we’ve always been that person. Aries, the cardinal fire sign, is the initiator. It asks, “What would make my life feel more vibrant, more exciting? Why not go for it?” Libra, the sign of harmony, then steps in and nudges us to consider others’ perspectives. That little voice in your head wondering what other people might think, especially when it feels like your mom or your older brother is watching your every move? That’s Libra energy.

People-pleasers, we know the struggle. You feel torn between pursuing what you want and doing what’s best for others. The beauty of the Aries full moon is that it helps us strike a balance, bringing awareness to where relationships may be overshadowing our individual needs, and reminding us that self-love is the foundation of all healthy connections.

Looking back at the solar eclipse on October 2, which kicked off this lunar cycle, revelations came fast and furious. We began to see which relationships or situations were draining us and who truly deserves our energy. This full moon is the perfect moment to pause and reflect: What seeds have been planted over the last two weeks? Have boundaries been crossed? Are you walking your own path or someone else’s? And if you want to dig deeper, think back to April 8—the Aries solar eclipse. Between then and now, you’ve likely shifted how you handle personal wounds and self-talk. Those patterns are resurfacing now, offering a chance for healing.

Astrology is all about cycles—looking back to move forward. The Aries full moon sheds light on what’s been blocking your way, allowing you to shift mountains back into molehills. It’s about realizing that by honoring your true self, you also honor your relationships. Love, after all, is about accepting others fully, but it starts with loving yourself first.

But there’s more to this full moon than simply stepping into your power. Aries energy is bold, fierce, and brave, but it can also be impulsive. Sometimes that fearless charge forward leaves us with bruises—physical or emotional—because we didn’t take time to assess the risks. While this full moon gifts us the courage to move, it’s important to ensure we have the tools and support to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stumbles.

The cardinal cross accompanying this full moon adds complexity. The sun in Libra and the moon and Chiron in Aries form the first two points of the cross. Mars in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn complete the square. You may feel frustrated by Mars’s slow, emotional pace, or the tendency to obsess over an issue, thanks to Pluto’s intensity. Chiron stirs up old wounds, making us question whether moving forward will hurt us again. But here’s the key: while Cardinal Crosses can feel tense, they push us toward necessary growth. Think of it like airing out grievances—uncomfortable, but essential for healing.

Each planet in this configuration is working to create change, and it’s up to you to find the balance. How can you channel Libra’s sun to create relationships that nourish both sides, while honoring Aries’s call for independence? With Chiron in Aries, it’s important to take responsibility for any missteps, but also to approach situations with care. Mars in Cancer suggests that slower, more thoughtful action will serve you best—there’s no rush to the finish line when your emotional well-being is at stake. Pluto in Capricorn encourages us to dismantle systems that no longer serve us, and to build new structures that support both personal and collective growth.

Although this is an Aries full moon, patience is key. There’s a strong potential for emotional or physical wounds if we act impulsively. Ask yourself: Does this path serve my needs, or am I moving away from peace and autonomy? It all comes back to balancing “me” versus “we.” If prioritizing someone else’s needs pulls you away from what’s best for you, know that it’s okay to choose yourself this time.

Remember to read your rising sign for the most accurate interpretation of this horoscope. With eclipse season behind us, now is the time to manifest and cleanse. As you reflect during this full moon, focus on these questions:

What do I need? What do my loved ones need? How do these needs support or challenge each other? How can I address issues directly, knowing we all process things differently?

Wishing you the best under this full moon, chickadee!

Aries

The spotlight is on you, Aries, especially in how you present yourself to the world. With Mars, your ruling planet, in your fourth house of home and emotional security, you may feel torn between blazing your own trail and tending to family matters. Chiron in your sign is urging you to heal any lingering wounds about your sense of self. This full moon is the perfect time to let go of old insecurities and boldly reclaim your identity. Just be sure to approach family concerns with care, knowing that nurturing your roots will help support your growth.

Taurus

This full moon lights up your subconscious and asks you to take a deep dive into your inner world. With Venus, your ruling planet, in your fifth house of creativity, you’re being asked to explore how hidden fears may be blocking your creative expression or joy. This is a great time for self-reflection, meditation, and journaling. Let go of any limiting beliefs that no longer serve you and allow yourself the freedom to dream without boundaries.

Gemini

Friendships, social circles, and future goals take center stage under this full moon. Mercury, your ruler, is in your sixth house of work and routines, urging you to examine how your daily habits impact your broader social life and aspirations. Are you spending too much time catering to others at the expense of your personal goals? Use this full moon to realign with people and communities that support your vision.

Cancer

Career and public recognition are under the spotlight for you, Cancer. With Mars in your sign’s first house of identity, you may feel an inner conflict between advancing your professional life and tending to your emotional needs. This full moon urges you to strike a balance between ambition and self-care. It’s a perfect time to assess how your work life aligns with your personal well-being.

Leo

This full moon illuminates your desire for adventure and expanding your horizons. Whether through travel, learning, or spiritual growth, the Aries energy pushes you to break free of routine. With the Sun in your third house of communication, you’re being asked to share your newfound insights with others. Find a way to balance your quest for freedom with the practicalities of daily life.

Virgo

The focus here is on intimacy, shared resources, and deep transformation. This full moon might stir up questions around financial partnerships or emotional vulnerability. Mercury in your third house of communication suggests that clear, honest conversations will be key to navigating these deeper waters. Use this full moon to set boundaries where needed and reclaim your power in relationships.

Libra

Relationships are at the forefront for you, Libra. This full moon shines a light on partnerships, whether romantic or business-related. Venus, your ruler, is in your twelfth house, encouraging introspection and healing within these relationships. Are there unresolved issues that need to be addressed? This is a great time to clear the air and restore balance in your one-on-one connections.

Scorpio

Your health, daily routines, and work life take the spotlight under this full moon. With Pluto, your ruler, in your third house, you’re being asked to examine how your communication habits or thought patterns are affecting your productivity. If there’s something in your daily life that’s holding you back, now is the time to make adjustments for the sake of your well-being.

Sagittarius

Creativity, romance, and fun are the themes for you under this full moon. With Jupiter in your sixth house of work and health, you’re finding ways to bring joy and creativity into your daily routines. This is a powerful time for self-expression, but be mindful of any overindulgence. Balance is key to making the most of this full moon’s energy.

Capricorn

Home, family, and emotional foundations are highlighted. Saturn in your 3rd house of communication asks you to take a serious look at how you’re expressing your needs within your family dynamic. Are you setting clear boundaries? This full moon is a great time to make changes that enhance both your emotional security and the well-being of those around you.

Aquarius

Communication, learning, and local connections take center stage. With Uranus in your fourth house, you might feel an urge to break free from family expectations or shake up your living situation. The key here is to find new ways to express yourself while staying grounded. This full moon invites you to explore fresh perspectives and nurture your curiosity.

Pisces

Money, values, and self-worth are on your mind during this full moon. Neptune in your first house has been clouding your sense of self, but this lunation brings clarity. It’s time to reevaluate your financial priorities and make sure your resources are aligned with what truly matters to you. Trust your intuition as you navigate this terrain and take steps toward greater financial security.