On October 6/7, the full moon in Aries lights up the night sky, bringing a much-needed return to basics. After September’s eclipses, October’s lunations offer a moment away from chaos. Although Aries can be a feisty devil at times, this full moon is balanced out by the current Libra season, keeping us humble and aware of who is “me” among the “we.”

Full moons are culmination points, where our emotions reach their peak. Together, new and full moons are like deep breaths. The new moon is where you start to inhale, the full moon comes when you reach your peak capacity, and then the exhale leads you back to the new moon. This full moon will allow you to release anything that is preventing you from embracing your inner Aries.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. It’s got a fast-paced, chivalrous, brave energy. Aries loves fresh starts, new beginnings, and being action-oriented. You’ll probably find yourself reflecting on how you can do more during this time. But more specifically, you’ll be doing more of what resonates with who you truly are.

Where are you going? How are motivating yourself to move forward? Who or what inspires you? How can you take charge? All of these are classic Aries reflection questions, which are perfect to add to any full moon ritual.

Under the full moon, you’ll understand what drives you to be you, and what roadblocks may prevent your authentic self from existing. That being said, Aries does not like being told no, or being backed into a corner. Stay aware of any heightened feistiness swirling around you as the full moon approaches.

Keep in mind that the Aries full moon is balanced out by the sun in Libra, which is charming, diplomatic, and judicial. While the Aries moon shouts, all right, what do I need? The Libra sun asks, do my needs come at the cost of someone else’s? Together, this means you’ve got to reflect on your impressionability. Are you letting others dictate who you are too much? Additionally, think about your individuality. Are you expressing your authentic self? Lastly, consider any isolation you may be experiencing in your life. Are you scared to be seen and build deeper relationships?

With the Aries full moon, it’s important to look at Mars, the ruler of Aries. Mars is in Scorpio at the time of the full moon, which means passion and honesty will be at an all-time high. You’ll feel more inclined to be transparent about what you need more of—from yourself, from your career, from your relationships. Why? Because you’ll start realizing that your passions fuel you, and you need them to sustain your life force.

So don’t let fear stop you from engaging in the conversations that let people know where you stand and what your boundaries are. Things could be taken personally, and you could offend or be offended, but that’s where Aries is balanced with Libra. As long as you let others understand where you are coming from, and give them the chance to express the same, there should be no confusion or ill will, only understanding that we all have our own individual needs, and prioritizing them doesn’t mean we are trying to slight one another.

For a specific look at how to work with this full moon, check your rising sign horoscope below! Happy full moon, and remember that taking care of yourself is likely the first step to solving many of your problems.

Aries

This is your full moon. Start to uncover who you are by accepting what you’ve been hiding. You’ll feel a strong urge to share who you’ve become over the past year, and there’s a potential for some frustration if that isn’t being well-received by others. The key to this full moon is to find common ground while remaining true to your authentic self. This means you’ll have to be bold, but also tender when dealing with conflicts and letting your loved ones know where you stand.

Taurus

Taurus, the full moon is going to reveal all the skeletons in your closet if you’re not careful. The Aries full moon wants you to take an active approach toward letting the past be the past. Listen to your intuition to help guide your compass, especially when it comes to conflict resolution. You may need to close the chapter on some relationships. You might also discard some personal items you’ve been holding onto. Revisit your habits and make some changes to how you hold space for yourself.

Gemini

Gemini, the full moon will help you assess your goals and long-term aspirations. Have you been waiting for the perfect moment to show up, or are you attacking with the ferocity of a ram? What about your community? Are you engaging with them? Are they supporting you? During this full moon, you may realize how to balance your goals with the needs of your community. Don’t drain yourself by giving too much to people who don’t deserve it. Reflect on how you can collaborate more effectively, so everyone wins.

Cancer

The Aries full moon might feel heavy, because you’ll be forced to ask if you love what you do. Do your goals align with who you are and how you view yourself? Does it give you the recognition you deserve? Everyone has a role to play, so what is yours? How do you want to be remembered? This full moon gives you the chance to course correct if you are heading down a different path. Don’t let yourself get burnt out by putting excessive energy into a profession that doesn’t inspire you. And if you are in a place that brings you joy, go one step further and commit to becoming a leader in your field.

Leo

Leo, this full moon is going to leave you feeling wide awake, like Katy Perry in 2012. The Aries full moon will help you realize your unique place in the world, and how your experiences have shaped who you are. You may realize that some of your belief systems are outdated and need to be revised to align with the person looking back at you in the mirror. These beliefs may stem as far back as your upbringing. The beauty of this full moon is that it gives you permission to be a work in progress, so start asking questions you want answers to. You may not know it all, but you can expand your horizons.

Virgo

Virgo, what does vulnerability mean to you? This full moon will try to crack you open like an egg ready to be scrambled. Your inclination toward being perfect can sometimes get in the way of your authenticity. Aries, thankfully, keeps it 100 percent all the time, and this full moon will give you clarity on how you may put up walls that keep others out. Right now, pay attention to the ways you can share more. This could be your dreams, fears, desires, or even resources. Let this full moon transform your most intimate relationships by taking action to transform yourself. Build a more honest relationship with yourself so you can build more honesty with others.

Libra

Libra, expect this full moon to set fire to all your relationships. This means some of them could quite literally get burnt to a crisp, but others will be reignited and start shining bright again. Reflecting on who has come and gone from your life over the past few months will bring plenty of answers. You may realize you need more independence, or even that you’ve become too distant from those who balance you out. As you grow, so do your values, desires, and tolerances. Ultimately, this full moon wants you to ask, “Are they growing with me still?”

Scorpio

Scorpio, this full moon is going to be a fabulous reality check. The Aries energy will motivate you to check in with your health, routines, and work life. Ask yourself, “Am I really taking care of me?” This full moon will shine a light on the cracks in your self-care, so don’t let yourself hold onto any habits that keep you from healing. You might also realize that the work you do takes away from what you need outside of the office. Reassessing your schedule and how you prioritize personal and professional tasks is essential!

Sagittarius

It is almost time to let the butterfly emerge from its cocoon! You are still in the chrysalis, learning how to shine and be the most beautiful version of yourself. This means taking stock of your passions and how you’ve been motivating yourself to integrate them into every facet of your life. You may even realize, under this full moon, that you need some new muses to inspire you! Ultimately, the Aries full moon wants you to find ways to consciously love life, have fun, and move toward anything that fills your soul with warmth.

Capricorn

Get ready to step back into who you were growing up. Expect to have a ha moments and realizations about the ways your upbringing has shaped your self-perception. There may even be some changes at home, or with your family, that spark these internal conversations. You may need to revisit boundaries or reintroduce yourself to those around you. Let this full moon bring you back to what you need, even if it requires you to address tensions at home.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Aries full moon wants you to become an intellectual authority. This is your opportunity to delve deeper into anything that sparks your curiosity. You should prepare for numerous a ha moments that lead to, hopefully, healthy debates and dialogue. The full moon serves as a reminder that your mind is a powerful tool, and you should treat it with the utmost respect. Take stock of what you’ve been learning, of what you’ve been sharing, and what you perceive to be the key to your individual success.

Pisces

What new values have you established recently? Are you still holding onto ideologies that aren’t yours? The Aries full moon will push you to stand on business, ten toes down, unwavering in what matters to you. This could ruffle some feathers or leave you stressed, but if you are living for someone else, are you truly living? Finding the confidence to stand up for yourself and what you believe in is the key to making the most of this full moon. If you need extra support, try spending some time going on personal adventures to discover your own “hidden treasure.”