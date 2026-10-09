The cosmos has blessed us with a lot of dynamic energy this month. Even though October is shrouded in a mystifying Venus retrograde that started last week, beacons of clarity are still cutting through the dense introspection, giving us something to work with. One such moment is the Libra new moon on October 10. While the normal burst of optimism might be lacking during this new moon, it is still a beautiful opportunity to plant seeds to build a deeper appreciation for yourself, others, and the world around you.

New moons are the monthly “starting line,” according to the stars. This is the moment when all your witchy friends will encourage you to set intentions, do manifestation rituals, and get ready to open up portals to a new and exciting life. You’re given a blank slate to build upon, and plenty of doors start swinging open with the promise of a fresh start. That said, the days leading up to a new moon can feel low-energy. If you’re not feeling off the races, don’t beat yourself up too much—you’re still shedding everything you hoped to release during the full moon a few weeks ago.

The peace-loving sign of Libra flavors this new moon; a general rule of thumb with any Libra transit is that balance is the key to success. The scales of fate can easily tip to one side or the other if you’re not careful. Ask yourself what you need to introduce to balance the scales. Is anything in your life tipping you toward an extreme? Or did something recently leave your life and cause an imbalance? The goal is to find equilibrium by changing how you see and move through the world.

Since Libra is an air sign, you might find that much of the necessary work starts with an internal shift. Often, Libra transits reveal the way our surroundings reflect how we see ourselves. Libra is a mirror, helping us to develop a deeper appreciation of the self, so taking a good, hard look at yourself (literally and spiritually) will help you better understand what might be skewing your perspective too drastically. Affirmations to support positive self-talk, dressing up for yourself, or even taking yourself out on a solo date are great ways to honor this Libra new moon, helping bring the inner work to the outer realm.

Venus is still retrograde, which throws a wrench into things. Venus is the ruling planet of Libra, so it’s important not to look at this new moon as a wash, but instead as an early checkpoint in your quest to build a more intentional relationship with yourself and the world around you. You might hesitate to commit to change, or avoid going deep and being honest about what you need to work on to find equilibrium. However, this retrograde during the new moon signals that things are leaving, and this is a powerful moment to transform yourself and pour all you can into what you truly value.

It could feel like the scales are a seesaw flinging you back and forth, rather than slowly gliding from one peak to the next. There could be a power struggle with whoever is on the other side of this metaphorical seesaw, or the seesaw itself hasn’t been given some TLC in decades. Both situations require effort, and a willingness to work with the conflict rather than hope and pray it sorts itself out. The call to action might feel like too much right now, but no one else will give you the green light.

That said, a leap of faith might be the answer to your prayers for some peace of mind. Sure, a move like that might seem counterintuitive when you’re trying to balance your life, but sometimes the happy medium you need is something new. Maybe that means finding a new job, or a new relationship, or moving to a new place. Sit with yourself and think about what is disrupting your life. If you’ve exhausted enough options and are still feeling resistance, lack of appreciation, or lack of inspiration, then perhaps it is time to let something new bring you back to center.

New moons are the first step of a longer six-month cycle that ends during the full moon of the same sign. So the work you start now goes toward your future—specifically, around March 22, 2027. That should give you a sigh of relief: you don’t have to have it all sorted out overnight! In addition to the themes above, remember that Libra rules over relationships, beauty, money markets, justice, and equality. This new moon could bring new connections your way, help you revamp your personal style, land you a more lucrative job, and even create more fairness. Don’t expect those things to fall into your lap, however. Libra is a cardinal sign, so action is imperative.

Aries

Aries, the Libra new moon is your moment to revitalize your relationships. Perhaps you are being too hard on yourself. You may also feel a bit lonely, detached, or misunderstood. Something is holding you back from building deeper connections with others. Is it fear? Are you hesitant to allow others to see and appreciate the real you? New relationships can only form if you put yourself out there, so trust that by doing so, the ones who you were always meant to be loved by will come to you.

Taurus

This period will ease the tension in your life, helping you find your flow. Are you carrying an expectation that you have to show up or serve someone else? The weight of the world doesn’t rest on your shoulders, and you only have one life to live. Now is a time to reshape your daily life by realigning your goals and addressing any conflict between your needs and someone else’s expectations. Reflect on whether your need to provide is causing too much stress, and whether you can build a new routine that supports your need to rest.

Gemini

Get ready to reconnect with hope and happiness. That might seem odd, considering the astrology of the moment is making your everyday life seem overwhelming. Maybe you feel like things are either too chaotic or too boring. The new moon wants you to find the joy again, but to do so you must address what is controlling your work, and what you feel the need to serve. Start making adjustments so that your personal pleasure takes a more active role in your everyday life. Who knows, you might even meet a muse along the way.

Cancer

This new moon is a time to start harmonizing your home and inner world; reconnect with your home, family, and emotions. However, there could be an undertone of needing to face the music. If you avoid your truth and let the needs, wants, and values of others conflict with what you know is your purpose, you’ll never feel peace. Be honest about what you need and what brings you inner peace, and start building your sanctuary around that.

Leo

Allow your voice to be heard. Self-expression is a beautiful thing, but is your attempt to assert yourself and your perspective coming off too strong? There’s no need to make yourself small or filter who you are. However, there could be a lesson in listening and being more receptive. If you want your home to be a crowded table, make sure everyone feels like they have a space to sit there. Start listening to others, exploring new ways to share your story, and enjoy the magic in the mundane moments. Not everything needs to be a spectacle.

Virgo

It’s time to balance out your pocketbook and keep that inner saboteur quiet for once! A new opportunity to find security comes from your ability to speak the truth, acknowledge the conflicts happening in the shadows, and being willing to change how you chip away at things over time. All the best things in life take time. Can you commit to working in new ways, over time, to see something beautiful form? If you commit to anything, commit to yourself and to cementing a stronger relationship with your values and self-worth.

Libra

Libra, this is your new moon, the start of reconnecting with yourself, your body, and your instincts. Have you been denying your truth, or what you value, for someone else’s sake? Perhaps the big picture was lost in the midst of some immediate gratification. Are you questioning who you are because of some conflict? Sit with yourself and get real about who/what you need to surround yourself with to be your highest-vibrational person.

Scorpio

Consider the Libra new moon a spiritual rebirth. Shed the ill will you feel toward yourself, and fall in love with yourself again! Nonetheless, this self-love might feel at odds with changes to your inner world and a need to put effort toward your outer world. In other words, your work-life balance isn’t balancing. Remember to slow it down. Smell the roses—do what you need to do to stay on track, but have faith that you’re at the beginning of something new.

Sagittarius

You’ll soon carve a path to balance and belonging, finding a place and a community that supports you. You might need to address values you keep hidden in the shadows; have some honest conversations about your fears of letting others see the real you. Take actions to learn and connect by stepping into uncomfortable situations. You are likely a lot stronger than you imagine.

Capricorn

The Libra new moon signals some big shifts. Maybe a career shift is on the horizon, or a promotion you’ve been hoping and praying for is coming your way. It could even be a simple “congrats” that gets you through the day. How exciting! While all of this is good, does it serve a bigger-picture purpose, something bigger than yourself? Your task is to build toward a magnificent and meaningful goal, and to use your resources more effectively.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Libra new moon means a new perspective is developing within you—one that aligns with your sense of self, even if it ruffles others people’s feathers. You might have to start considering the legacy you are building and what it really means to plant seeds. Now is a good time to open yourself up to new experiences, philosophically and educationally. It could be a very beautiful Eat, Pray, Love moment.

Pisces

A huge transformation is possible for you under this Libra new moon. You may notice a lack of intimacy and vulnerability right now, which could be getting in the way of the depth you require in your relationships. The new moon wants you to let go to let in. Like a phoenix from the ashes, you might have to burn up a bit to become the most fully realized and beautiful version of yourself. Don’t shy away from becoming someone new so you can connect with others on a deeper level.