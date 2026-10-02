Another month has come and gone, and we are rapidly approaching spooky season. Many pop astrologers are saying October is a month to fear. Still, they’re ignoring the fact that we’ll also shed so much unnecessary drama, old baggage, and outdated perspectives over the next 29 days. Expect to feel reborn as a new, more powerful version of yourself. That said, rebirth is never a simple process—it takes hard work and a willingness to dive below the surface. So get ready, because October is here to help reshape the world as we know it for the better.

On October 3, Venus stations retrograde in Scorpio and Libra. This is a period of deep reflection on what matters the most. You’ll be looking at depth in relationships, power struggles, what you find beautiful, how your finances are intertwined with others’, discovering beauty in the darkness, and what’s been tipping the scales. Venus stands for values, so think to yourself: Isit really worth the investment, whether we’re talking time, money, or emotions? (Keep in mind, the sign changes from Scorpio to Libra on October 24!)

On October 10, the Libra new moon offers new beginnings in relationships, appreciation of beautiful things, and money management. However, this new moon makes it a struggle to do new things. Venus (the moon’s ruler) is retrograde and in Scorpio (making a tense aspect to Pluto and Mars), while the sun and moon are opposing Saturn. It’s almost like we know what we need to do, but we can’t find the confidence or willpower to do it. Does the next chapter seem like too much? The Libra new moon is a moment for us all to find balance, but we have to resist the urge to stay in old patterns.

On October 16, Pluto stations direct, ending its six-month retrograde since May 6. This slow-moving planet is the social pendulum, swinging back and forth over time. For the next six months, you’ll notice larger-scale shifts in your life. Allow yourself to be part of a social revolution and advance your life forward by rejecting outdated ideologies.

On October 23, Scorpio season starts! Explore Scorpio’s threefold evolution: the scorpion, the eagle, or the phoenix. The scorpion embraces darker emotions, reactive behaviors, destruction and intimidation, and self-protection (ego and pride), so they will retaliate. The eagle flies free, highly aware of its surroundings; keen observation allows informed, reflective decisions and patience, knowing when to strike and when to soar. The phoenix is reborn from the ashes, rejuvenated and renewed, allowing the self to burn away and break free from the chains of attachment. Which version do you wish to embody over the next month?

On October 24, Mercury retrograde begins again. This is an emotional experience for the mind—you might experience supernatural dreams, visions, or ideas of where your world is heading. Embrace deep conversations. Watch out for secrets and keeping your lips zipped. Take the everyday experiences slowly, double-check your calendar, and don’t be afraid to ask questions when you need more clarity.

On October 26, the Taurus full moon lights up the night sky. Full moons are moments of release—this one could feel like a true upheaval. Taurus rules over the material world, all those tangible things we find valuable and supportive of our goals. Venus, ruler of the Moon, is still retrograde, in Libra. Pluto is a disgruntled grandfather holding the collars of two rambunctious siblings (in this case, the moon in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio), creating a serious power struggle between who we are, what we need, and our sense of belonging. How can a material need be supported by a supernatural expression of self?

The major theme of this month is reflection on what needs to transform. With two inner planet retrogrades starting and two dynamic lunations at the top and bottom of the month, there are plenty of checkpoints to remind us what truly matters and what might be getting in the way.

For more insights, make sure to check out your rising-sign reading below. Happy spooky season!

Aries

Expect a month of intense transformation, during which you’ll embrace self-mastery and connect to the things that make you a superstar in your own right. So much of what you share with and provide for others will change this month, so it is important to stay locked in on what you know are your strong suits. This is a period of serious regeneration, so get ready to become a new person with new connections on the other side.

Taurus

October is here to help you take stock of all your relationships. Whether romantic, platonic, or professional, this is an important time to reflect on what ties you to anyone other than yourself. You might notice conflict or even power struggles in your one-on-one relationships, so proceed with caution. Also, this month, use your relationships with others to reflect who you are. Self-discovery will happen in the moments you share.

Gemini

This month, you’ll get a firm grasp on your routine and everyday life. You might feel discombobulated, so pay attention to what things are providing the most tension. Is there too much on your plate? Are you bored with the lack of external stimulus? Whatever it is, keep in mind the devil is in the details. Get serious about understanding what your ideal workflow and rhythm for life look like.

Cancer

You’re being pushed to reconnect with your passions. This could even mean stepping outside your comfort zone and exploring new hobbies or creative outlets. It is important that you commit to finding enjoyment in all that you do—but don’t let yourself go overboard. While it is good to get a treat and let your inner child out, remember there are still tasks to do and routines to follow from time to time.

Leo

This next month will be an emotional rebirth. You have many opportunities to reconnect with your home and reestablish boundaries for yourself and others. Focus on your home life, family matters, and anything that tugs at your heartstrings. Thankfully, it is fall, so any inclination you have to say home and cozy up is a good one to honor. Take time to process your emotions with tenderness and care, and really understand what is affecting your moods.

Virgo

October could be a very busy month for you. Day-to-day tasks and your local environment could feel busier than normal. While this might seem like a good thing at first, busy can quickly turn into an overwhelming situation. Be intentional about your time and how you move through the need to accomplish tasks throughout the month. Know when to say no, and know when to step forward as an expert in the everyday.

Libra

You’re about to enroll in a master class on self-love. As you move through October, be willing to set boundaries with yourself about what you use your resources for, and how you use them. All month long, you’ll be given opportunities to stand your ground as your values are tested—don’t be swayed by a pretty face or someone else’s convenience. Now is a perfect opportunity to revitalize your personal values.

Scorpio

October is all about connecting with the self. These next few weeks are a metamorphosis, of sorts—if you take the time to reflect on who you really are. It might not be easy at first, but by the end of the month you should have a more firm grasp on how to let the real you shine without fear of judgment, criticism, or abandonment. Start doing the work to trust yourself and your instincts more. This is your time to shine, so don’t allow someone else to dim your light.

Sagittarius

This month might be filled with more tricks than treats. If you try to force yourself to be out and about more than you’ve got the energy for, you could easily drain your battery and go hermit mode. Find that natural balance by retreating from the hustle and bustle so you can regenerate your soul and emerge refreshed. Focus on spiritual practices and surrender; the more you reflect and dream about what you want to make of this life, the better.

Capricorn

You are becoming the leader of your social circle. Maybe not in a Mean Girls Regina George sense, but you will at least find a deeper sense of belonging in October. Focus on your long-term goals and who can help you make them a reality. Be willing to approach life in unconventional and varied ways. The more you open yourself up to new people and experiences, the more you will realize that your network expands far and wide.

Aquarius

It’s time to lock in and get serious about how you want to cement your legacy. It might be hard to find your footing this month, but, slowly, the lessons and inclinations of your destiny will start popping up. Make sure the work you are doing is worthwhile and aligned with your higher calling. And if you aren’t sure what that higher calling is, don’t worry—this month will help you cement whether or not your current path is the right one to follow.

Pisces

Pisces, October is a time for focusing on the external world. Where can you go, what can you see, and is there anything new you want to learn? Perhaps you feel a push to take a leap of faith, or even revisit old belief systems. This isn’t a time to stay superficial; you’ll want to go deep and explore everything you can from every angle. Be adventurous and open-minded all month, and you could find yourself heading into November with a new outlook on life.