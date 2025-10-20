October Horoscope: The 5 Signs Pursuing New Romances This Week

On October 21, the last full day of Libra season, we’ll be blessed with a beautiful Libra new moon. As Libra season comes to a close, this new moon is a reminder to instill new habits that keep us closer to the life lessons Libra yearns to teach us. Additionally, this is the first new moon post-eclipse season, which means setting intentions, manifestations, and fresh starts are finally on a clear horizon—without a cloud in the sky.

Libra season marks the beginning of autumn. Fall is associated with the harvest. Essentially, Libra season kicks off a period of reaping what you’ve sewn and celebrating a bountiful season. So take stock of what’s been growing, if you’ve plucked it from the ground too early, or let it get overgrown and messy. This is a great time to shift your plans and refocus on finding more balance in your life.

What I love about Libra season transits is that they bring us together. The seventh sign of the zodiac is often associated with relationships because those require compromise and being able to see someone else’s perspective. Libra balances the me with the we. Libra asks, “Who are you when you are with others? Do you feel supported right now or are you looking for new connections to inspire you?” This Libra new moon wants you to understand more about what keeping the peace means in terms of the quality of your life.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of creativity, beauty, love, and values. Some easy reflection questions to help gain clarity on how to channel more Venusian energy would be, are you creating in a way that feeds you—and are you tapping into your inner artist? Are you appreciating the beauty in every living thing? Are you giving what you hope to receive? How are you feeling financially? Could you be more deliberate about how you use your resources?

Venus is the “lesser benefic,” which means the vibes will be happy-go-lucky, but some added good news is that Venus will be at home in Libra at the time of the new moon. This is so auspicious! The lesson is to put extra effort into collaboration. Find your support systems. Work with others to make your dreams a reality. Be willing to learn from them and feel inspired by their messages.

Ultimately, this new moon is a blessing from the heavens—as long as you are willing to make changes and transform. This is your chance to explore balancing out your life with creative projects, financial pivots, and new approaches to relationships.

Read your rising sign horoscope for a more specific look at what you should focus on during this Libra new moon!

Aries

This period will be all about your ability to connect and collaborate with others. Are you able to understand the role you play in your relationships? How are your business contracts going? Now is a good time to review them. Start planting the seeds to be seen more, and to be with people more. If you want a relationship you have to be in relationships. That means compromising and letting your loved ones annoy you. Why? Because what goes around comes around. So let this be your reminder to give as much as you hope to receive.

Taurus

The Libra new moon will bring on a much-needed daily life reset. What would ease your life? A new creative habit? A new job? More time to yourself? More time with others? A pet to take care of? This is your time to start thinking about what you are missing on a daily basis. The Libra new moon will help bring you to equilibrium, if you acknowledge how your comfort-loving habits may have tipped the scales too far to one side. Work toward building new routines, and find comfort in letting others support you.

Gemini

Gemini, this new moon is bringing in a wave a new and exciting endeavors. You might find that you have some new romances budding, and perhaps an inclination to let that love shine back on yourself with new hobbies. The Libra new moon wants you to create moments of joy, so that you can balance out the hard parts. Let your inner child out and give them the freedom to express. That way, you, the adult, can feel less dragged down by all the work. Don’t forget that happiness is what makes you alive, so start living instead of just surviving.

Cancer

You will experience a heightened level of peace in your home. This is a great time to redecorate or paint a room, get some new throws, hang a fresh piece of art. Create new traditions that embody the old ones from your parents, grandparents, and ancestors. Under this new moon, you will find that the more time you make the home a sanctuary, the easier life will be. Part of this work means understanding your loved ones, and having them understand you. Engage in those seemingly tough conversations, and have faith they will build bridges, not burn them.

Leo

Listening is the key to this new moon for you. Libra loves collaboration, and that means even if you are at the head of the table, you still have to consider the good ideas of others. So listen to people, hear what they have to say, and find harmony between them and your own works. This is a great time to start reading more, journaling more, and broadening your horizons past your local community. Learn something new/creative. Check out a new podcast (or start your own!) Join a book club. Explore talk therapy.

Virgo

Virgo, if you’ve been feeling down on your luck, financially, this new moon is going to help heal those wounds. If you do the work, finances will pick up. The key, however, is to make sure you stick to your values. Avoid letting impressionability lead you down a path that doesn’t serve you. Reflect on how you internalize the desires of others and the ways you follow your own standards. Creating a new budget or following one would serve you well, to make sure you track and monitor where your money is going.

Libra

Consider this new moon a return to form. Any time the new moon is in your sign, you can look at it like your cosmic birthday. Start building up the person you want to be over the next six months. How have you shed old traits and what can you do to fill them in with more sustainable practices? This is a great time to explore new personal styles, and take on leadership roles. Be less passive and more active in being seen by others. Let this new moon be the fresh start that you’ve been looking forward to for so long.

Scorpio

The Libra new moon is the beginning of the end, so to speak. The next six months are going to feel like a big purge, getting rid of anything that causes you to feel like you’re going too many places at once. You’ll want to take a good, hard look at anything you’re holding onto for the sake of others—and let the universe know you’re ready to let it go. Anything that leaves you feeling like you’re sailing through choppy waters is going to start disappearing in order to let the ocean of our life calm. Meditate, reflect, and build new relationships with the ways you regulate your nervous system so you don’t miss out on the magic coming your way.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius! It is time to get out, be social, and build community. The Libra new moon is perfect for letting out your inner extrovert. This is a great time to start spending more time with your community and the people around you. Make sure, however, that whatever connections you’re building serve you as much as you serve them. Additionally, whatever your long-term goals are will start kicking off from this moment—if you do the work. Open yourself up to new people and places where you can use your skills for the greater good.

Capricorn

As the end of the year approaches, you’re probably assessing your achievements. The Libra new moon is perfect for setting new goals. What do you want to achieve before the year lets up? What about next year? Why wait for the perfect moment? Why not make the perfect moment? Remember, Libra is your cardinal sign sister, so this is a perfect moment to take action! Start planting the seeds to ask for a raise, get a promotion, or even explore a new career endeavor.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this transit is like starting your masters degree. The Libra new moon wants you to broaden your horizons and learn something that challenges you to have a more levelheaded view of the world. You could quite literally go back to school and expand your knowledge, or you could go on journeys, read new texts, or engage in healthy debates that expand your mind. What do you believe in? How do you channel your faith and personal beliefs? Ask yourself these questions and then take the steps to answer them truthfully!

Pisces

Sharing is caring—and the Libra new moon will help you build more intimate connections. Before that, however, you’ve got to reflect a bit on the status of your existing relationships. You care deeply, but does you care for others cause you to forget about being cared for yourself? Symbiotic relationships will be a great benefit. This is also starting a period of personal growth and transformation. Who do you want to become? What are you holding onto? Who can help you transform?