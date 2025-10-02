October Horoscope: The 5 Signs Speaking Truthfully in Their Relationships This Month

Fall is officially upon us, and this month will be filled with key dates for your zodiac sign. On October 6, Mercury enters Scorpio until October 29. While in Scorpio, Mercury demands honesty; expect your conversations to be more direct. Small talk goes out the window, and is replaced by deep conversations that help break down ambiguity. Ultimately, this transit is a lesson in vulnerability, so while you may want to keep your cards close to your chest, let Mercury help bring you closer to those you surround yourself with rather than drive the wedge deeper.

On October 7, the Aries full moon is going to wake it all up! Full moons are always dynamic and inspirational as your emotional awareness peaks for a monthly a ha moment. The Aries full moon will help you realize who you are, what motivates you, and what is blocking you from letting the real you out. Aries can get feisty, though, so don’t let the heat of the moment cause you to say “hold my earrings,” and start throwing punches. Honor yourself, but avoid any potential mug shot scenarios.

On October 13, Venus enters Libra until November 6. Venus is at home in Libra, which is perfect for any midmonth slumps. Venus wants you to find balance between your obligations and your passions. This is a great way to reevaluate your budget, resolve conflicts, and reconnect with your hobbies, making those long days at work more enjoyable. Ultimately, Venus in Libra encourages you to find beauty in both the highs and lows, reminding you that peaks and valleys are essential in life.

On October 14, Pluto stations direct, marking the end of its five-month retrograde period. Since May, Pluto has been giving us the chance to reflect on how we’ve been transforming on an individual and collective level. What have you realized about your goals? Your community? Your relationships with others? Your relationship with technology? Take some time to reflect, because the next six months will bring even more changes.

On October 21, the Libra new moon will help usher in a new era of harmony. Libra season is always a perfect time to make new commitments, and that is exactly what this new moon hopes you manifest! Under this new moon, ask yourself—what do you need in your life to feel at equilibrium? Is it free time? Perhaps stronger relationships? A new job? Whatever it is, commit to finding that over the next six months leading up to next spring’s Libra full moon.

On October 22, Neptune leaves Aries and retrogrades back into Pisces. Neptune is at home in Pisces, so consider this a perfect way to clear the fog in your life. While this is a long transit, it’s a necessary one to help you release the need to control. Instead, have faith in the unknown. This is a great time to reconnect with your spiritual practices and reexamine your nervous system regulation.

On October 23, the Sun enters Scorpio, kicking off Scorpio Season. Scorpio season is the epitome of cuffing season. The energy draws us closer to the people we love. Scorpio season helps us transform on a personal level, allowing us to be more vulnerable and build deeper intimacy. Consider the next month your permission to go all in and embrace the depths of your psyche. Remember, Scorpio is a bold, honest, and no-bullshit sign; use it as your launch pad to go after what you want.

On October 29, Mercury enters Sagittarius and becomes scattered by moving too many places. While Mercury in Sagittarius can make us more optimistic, we might lose the plot by forgetting the fine details. Mercury will station retrograde on November 9 in Sagittarius, and the shadow period started on October 21. Pay attention to how things start to go topsy-turvy, and remember that the lesson here is to keep your eye on the horizon while you work on whatever is calling you in the present moment.

For your personalized monthly horoscopes, make sure to read your rising sign! Have a stunning October and enjoy this much-needed reprieve after a chaotic two months.

Aries

This month, expect to spend time going inward, tapping into your hidden powers. Your ruling planet, Mars, moves into Scorpio in October, which is sure to be transformative. You’ll start to understand your most intimate connections and how you carry the energy of others. The lunations will also help this metamorphosis move smoothly. With the full moon in your first house, you can anticipate shaking off any dust of your past self, while Venus and the new moon in your seventh house will allow you to reintroduce yourself and build stronger relationships.

Taurus

Taurus, October will help you connect with your passions, creativity, and how to better prioritize your resources. Your ruling planet, Venus, will dance between Virgo and Libra all month, which is perfect for putting your desires at the forefront of your daily practices and integrating them into routines. The key is to make sure that you work hard and play hard. With the Sun and Mercury spending time in Scorpio and your seventh house this month, relationships will play a big theme—but only if you’re willing to communicate honestly. Stay aware of what you’re sharing, what you’re receiving, and how it is influencing your actions.

Gemini

Gemini, you’ll notice that two-thirds of October will be a master class in sharpshooting. However, when that Mercury Retrograde shadow creeps in, your inner marksman may start to question their aim. Pay attention to what begins to frustrate you from October 21 onward, particularly in the realms of your work, routine, relationships, and contracts. With Mercury moving through your sixth and seventh houses, refine your focus and be honest with what’s distracting you. Neptune, thankfully, will help defog any confusion about where you are heading professionally and how you can dream bigger.

Cancer

Post-eclipse season, you deserve a reset, but alas, the full and new moons are in your axis of private and public life. With the Aries full and Libra new moons activating your most personal and most open areas, this is your time to reflect on your duty to yourself and your duty to those who rely on you. Ultimately, October is about connecting with your purpose by reflecting on how you step into the spotlight and leadership roles, while rebuilding expectations you’ve held from your past. Venus will add some peace of mind to your home life around the middle of the month, so don’t forget about your support systems. And Neptune dipping back into Pisces will give you the opportunity to revisit life lessons and clarify your worldview.

Leo

Leo, expect October to kick off another round of intense (yet necessary) changes to your relationships. With Pluto’s retrograde ending, you are moving out of the reflection phase and back into the action phase. Start paying attention to rising tensions. Scorpio season will offer a bit of a break from the world, so make sure you have a cozy place to recharge. With Mars in your fourth house, just make sure the moments you’re taking care of yourself don’t cause you to forget about your family ties and what’s needed at home.

Virgo

Expect this month to help you sharpen your mind and encourage you to ask more questions. Your ruling planet, Mercury, dancing between Scorpio and Sagittarius, means that your third and fourth houses will be the focus. While in Scorpio, Mercury will motivate you to dive deeply into your research, allowing your curiosity to explore every potential rabbit hole. In Sagittarius, you’ll do well if you connect with your family and talk about your emotions. Of course, the Mercury retrograde shadow will start stirring the pot, so pay attention to any miscommunications that begin around October 21. Thankfully, Neptune should help bring clarity on where you stand with others, despite the impending Mercury retrograde.

Libra

October is essentially a celebration of you. Libra season is in full swing, and that means you are given complete permission to explore who you are. Your energy will be up all month long, so take advantage of the opportunity to do what you want. With the full moon, you can expect to get the appreciation you deserve from your relationships, even if it means stepping away from a few of them. The new moon will give you the chance to invest in yourself while taking charge and becoming a leader. Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign, which adds an extra dose of self-love around the middle of the month.

Scorpio

This will be a high-energy month for you, Scorpio. Mercury, Mars (your ruling planet), and the sun will all spend time in your sign, which is going to feel like a gust of wind behind your sails. In October, prioritize focusing on who you are and what you stand for. How do you express yourself? What motivates you to be yourself? How do you share yourself with others? Pluto, your other ruling planet, will station direct, allowing you to start implementing the necessary changes to your emotional regulation and home life. Although they may be shocking, you will find the less you resist the Plutonic forces, the easier the path will become.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, expect a medley of experiences this month. The first two-thirds will be a fabulous continuation of the end of September’s push to get you out in the world and connecting with a society that inspires and balances your energy. However, when Scorpio season comes around, you’ll find yourself preferring your own spaces, retreating to a world within yourself. Go inward to find closure concerning whatever keeps you up at night. Mercury will amplify this need to reflect, especially with the upcoming retrograde. Picking up a journaling practice will be incredibly beneficial to help you process emotions, and Neptune will give you some a ha moments as a thank you for doing the work.

Capricorn

Consider taking a step back from the spotlight while you’re being woken up to what you should work on internally. Neptune, thankfully, moves out of your fourth house, which reduces any brain fog and eases tensions at home. The full and new moon will provide context for the ongoing changes at home and work, which means you may need to reassess your long-term efforts and professional goals to accommodate something more pressing at home. And Venus will help with making these shifts, as the planet of love and beauty will allow for any conversations you have to be met favorably. This could be your chance to start planting the seeds for a career pivot!

Aquarius

October will bring big changes to your inner world. With Pluto stationing direct in your sign, the speed at which you are met with experiences that lead to identity-changing awareness increases. Make sure you have an outlet to explore who you are and what skin you feel like you’re shedding. Pluto demands you go deep and make the changes. Scorpio season will help you assess how your professional obligations are shaping your identity. Thankfully, with the full and new moon, you’re going to find that the more you allow yourself to learn and unlearn, the more you will understand who this person you are evolving into is.

Pisces

October offers several chances for you to connect with your higher self. With Neptune, your ruling planet, dipping back into your sign, you’ll be visited with memories of your past self and get the chance to reflect on how far you’ve come and how far you can still continue to go. Mercury moving into Sagittarius will support this exploration of where you want to go, especially if you focus on the professional shifts you may want to make. Be aware of how you may tend to romanticize your dreams. Stay grounded in reality whenever possible. The full and new moons will help you stay grounded in your values and thus keep you from getting lost in the clouds.