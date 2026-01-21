The Insider’s Guide to Park City, Utah

Park City is a little mountain gem in the Mormon state of Utah, a liberal enclave that has grown into a global hub of sorts thanks to its mountain views, cultural offerings, and proximity to Salt Lake City’s international airport. There’s the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains with a coastal sensibility, combining a slower-paced Western lifestyle with enough action to please the coastal elite. “It’s a playground for big names,” says Real Housewife of Salt Lake City (and New York transplant) Lisa Barlow. “But everyone is accessible. I can walk into any business on Main Street and know everybody’s name. It’s kind of like Cheers that way.”

The city is famed for its skiing—with proximity to both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, among other options a short drive away—as well as the Sundance Film Festival, which has taken place in Park City since 1981, though it will be moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2027. “Boulder is going to be amazing,” Barlow says. “But Park City is magical.”

Who

You cannot talk about Park City and Sundance without checking in with Barlow, founder of Luxe Marketing, Vida Tequila, and the Premiere Lounge in Park City, who’s known as “The Sundance Queen.” There’s also Kristen Doyon and Blaire Isleib, co-owners of Flight Boutique; Chef Galen Zamarra and his wife Katie, co-owners of Le Depot Brasserie and Union Patisserie; Vanessa Di Palma Wright, stylist and founder of the local concept space, DistriktF; Lan Guan, director of the Bruce Lurie Gallery; and Nia DaCosta, a filmmaker being honored with the Vanguard Award for Fiction by the Sundance Institute at this year’s festival.

What

What to Bring

If you’re in town for Sundance, don’t be fooled by the influx of stars and the high-end events; you still need to dress for the weather. Barlow describes Park City as “a casually bougie place.” She wears stilettos, but she clarifies that’s just because she has a driver. “For those walking, make sure you’re wearing your best flats,” she says. “We love our heels, and we love to be closer to god, but you’re already at an elevation of 7,000 feet above sea level. You don’t need to get any higher.”

Everyone else recommends comfortable boots, particularly those with good tread. “You want something that can transition from casual to dressed-up,” says Di Palma Wright. “They are essential for snow, steep walkways, and Old Town staircases.”

If you’re skiing, you will, of course, need some gear. Galen prefers Bogner and Montec for his skiwear. Expect to see a lot of black puffers while walking around Main Street, so if you want to stand out, opt for a statement coat instead. Barlow gets her outerwear from the Sitka Fur Gallery in town, but she warns, if you’re attending Sundance events, be prepared to wear your coat all night. “A lot of places get overwhelmed with coat checks,” she explains. “So bring outerwear that goes well with your outfit.”

Make sure you leave some room in your bag for toiletries. Doyon and Isleib protect their skin from the dry weather with the Barrier Hydrating Balm from local skincare brand Nicer. Katie recommends packing a lot of sunscreen, as the high altitude makes for a stronger sun. She specifically likes The Ordinary SPF 45 Serum. Speaking of the altitude, Guan always adds electrolytes to her packing list. “Staying hydrated really helps with altitude acclimation, especially during Sundance, which can be a very socially busy week,” she says. If you’re in need of an altitude sickness remedy while in town, you can pick up Boost Oxygen canisters on basically any corner.

What to Leave at Home

Unless you’re Lisa Barlow, you can leave the stilettos in their boxes. “You can always spot outsiders in high heels and bare legs during a full-on blizzard,” Di Palma Wright says. Katie, Doyon, and Isleib agree on the heel debate, with Guan taking it a step further: “Unlike Aspen, Park City has a more relaxed, understated vibe, so prioritizing practical, cozy layering will serve you best.”

Where

Where to stay

Looking to stay right in town, in the center of all the action? Di Palma Wright recommends the “chic and cozy” Washington School House. “I’m a total Old Town girl,” she says, referring to Park City’s Main Street, where the hotel is located. “I love being able to walk everywhere.”

Barlow, meanwhile, prefers the “epic” The Lodge at Blue Sky, which is slightly separated from the hustle and bustle of downtown Park City. “It is the bougiest of bougie properties,” she says, adding that Justin Bieber, himself, is a fan. “I didn’t hear that from the hotel,” Barlow clarifies. “I saw him there.”

Speaking of celebrities, Barlow shares that Kim Kardashian just spent some time at The Montage Deer Valley with her children. Even if you’re not on the lookout for A-listers, guests will enjoy the fireplace-warmed lobby, sushi restaurant, and beautiful views. “The Montage is a classic.” Guan notes that the ski-in/ski-out property has a “cozy, pampered mountain-lodge feel.”

Where to Eat

Park City has fostered a culinary community that will impress even the most epicurious. From Mexican to Japanese, alpine cuisine to Southern Italian, there are enough must-try restaurants, cafés, and bakeries scattered throughout the Park City and Deer Valley area to keep you satisfied.

Before you hit the slopes, make sure you get your caffeine fix and a light bite to hold you over until your first break of the day. Baking in the high altitude is a science, but Galen has mastered it over at Union Patisserie, which is housed in a historic former tack shed of the Union Train Station. “It’s Park City’s version of Sant Ambroeus meets Ladurée,” Galen says of the shop (Doyon and Isleib agree, it’s the best spot for coffee). There’s also the Garden Cafe hidden inside Park City Gardens, where you can sit in the greenhouse while enjoying your morning matcha. But if you’re seeking something slightly more substantial, check out Harvest or the Australian cafe, Five5eeds, both located right off Main Street. Doyon and Isleib specifically love the banana bread with espresso cream or Turkish eggs at Five5eeds.

After working up an appetite on the mountain, you’ll want a big lunch or dinner. Luckily, there is a diverse array of options around the mountain and in town. Galen’s recently opened restaurant, Le Depot Brasserie, comes recommended by the chef himself and Di Palma Wright, who frequents the spot for Galen’s steak frites.

Fletcher’s, Riverhorse, and Firewood also come heavily endorsed, though don’t get the latter mixed up with Fireside, another great restaurant that offers fondue and raclette for a true alpine experience. And while New Yorkers may struggle with this, Park City does offer some great pizza at Matilda, a new Italian eatery, which has quickly become a local favorite.

While Park City is in many ways detached from its parent state, it’s still situated in religious Utah, which does affect some of the laws and way of life. The Utah Liquor Laws are no joke, and they are absolutely enforced. As of January 1 this year, they have been updated, and now restaurants and bars must card everyone regardless of age. So if you’re trying to grab a cocktail, don’t leave your wallet behind. And don’t expect a large pour—Galen reveals there’s a measured limit to the amount of alcohol bartenders can put in one drink. Plus, if you want to drink at a restaurant, you must order food, though bars don’t have to abide by that same rule.

Where to Drink

Whether you’re rosy-cheeked and snow-covered, looking for a good après ski bar, or dressed in your best fur coat and Moon Boots, Park City has some special watering holes. Around three or four in the afternoon, every bar around the mountain will turn into a post-skiing haunt, but The Pig Pen, Sticky Wicket, and High West provide that ski-town, dive-bar vibe that attracts locals and visitors alike. If you decide to spend a day at the Sundance Resort—about 45 minutes south of Park City—don’t miss DaCosta’s favorite, The Owl Bar—an old school, wood-adorned bar once frequented by the real Butch Cassidy.

Courtesy of The Owl Bar

Galen, Doyon, and Isleib also suggest Palomino. There’s no lack of options to drink champagne on or by the slopes. “The Vintage Room at St. Regis is a scene,” Galen says, adding that Chute Eleven is also a great choice for champagne and caviar on the mountain. If you find yourself skiing Deer Valley, don’t miss the Veuve Clicquot x Montage Deer Valley activation, The Après Lounge, a ski-in/ski-out yurt-style spot offering light bites and, of course, glasses of Veuve.

Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot x Montage Deer Valley

Many of the town’s residents get up early for first run, but that doesn’t mean Park City’s nightlife suffers. There are lots of late-night options to grab a drink and let loose. Take a shot of Vida Tequila and keep an eye out for some Real Housewives at Lisa Barlow’s Premiere. If you’re looking to line dance, hit up The Cabin, or catch a local cover band at The Spur. The Marquis, meanwhile, is where some of the bigger musical acts will visit when in town, with Anderson.Paak’s DJ Pee.Wee and Diplo both scheduled to perform there during the 2026 film festival.

Where to Shop

If you have a break between movie screenings or a day off from skiing and you want to snag a souvenir or update your wardrobe, you’ll be more than satisfied with the available shops in town. Di Palma Wright loves RE-Park City and Blueprints Vintage for pre-owned pieces, noting that the latter offers a curated selection from Paris and New York.

Head to Zenzee for cashmere, or Doyon and Isleib’s Flight Boutique for the best in women’s ready-to-wear. There’s also Cake, The Collective, Romy, and Chammomile.

Clothing is hardly the only thing for sale in town. Mountain Town Olive Oil Co. offers the perfect culinary gifts, while Park City Mercantile is the ski-town general store of your dreams. There’s also Indigo Highway just a bit up the road; it’s worth the drive, according to Doyon and Isleib.

Where to Soak Up Culture

Yes, there’s the film festival, but Park City also has an impressive gallery scene. When Di Palma Wright wants to take in some culture, she goes to Gallery MAR for “modern, playful art,” as well as the Julie Nester Gallery in the Ironhorse District.

Galen prefers Trove Gallery for a mix of regional and modern art, with an important tip: “If you ask for Jen, the owner, she’s always up for a glass of wine or whiskey while educating guests on the current artwork.” Similarly, he suggests the Relevant Galleries, a newer spot already known for its events. “Try to get on their invite list as they throw some of the best art gallery parties in town,” he says.

Car enthusiasts should find a member of The Warehouse, a private club where you can check out vintage and sports cars while enjoying a drink at the bar or doing a driving simulation. If you’re making a trip during the summer don’t miss the Last Friday Gallery Stroll, where local galleries open their doors to the town for light bites, refreshments, and, of course, art.

Where to Get Some Exercise

Of course, you can ski (or snowboard) at the multiple mountains in the vicinity of Park City, but even if you don’t fancy yourself a Lindsey Vonn, there are still plenty of ways to get some exercise and fresh air during your trip. During the cooler months, you can go snowshoeing, biking, or walking along the Union Pacific Rail Trail. “It takes you by the landmark White Barn, streams, through trees, pastures, and protected wetlands,” Doyon and Isleib say. “It’s a great tour of the city.” Isleib, who doesn’t ski, also suggests snow bobbing at Iron Mountain, where you hike up a trail and then sled back down it.

In the summer, try fly fishing, golfing, or paddleboard yoga at the Homestead in Midway, about 30 minutes from Park City. Woodward is a year-round indoor park featuring a skate park, trampolines, and a parkour course, making it a great place to bring kids. But if you need some adult time, check out the Peak 45 Lagree or PC Yoga Collective, which offers an array of classes from sculpt to hot yoga with only $10 drop-in classes.

Where to Relax

Feeling sore after all that activity? Both Di Palma Wright and Galen recommend the Edge Spa at Blue Sky, with the chef specifically suggesting you spend the whole day there to enjoy the hot tub, heated pool, relaxation rooms, and cold plunge featuring panoramic views of the mountains. “My favorite service is the High West Whiskey Rubdown,” he says. The Montage similarly offers covetable spa services, as does Aura Spa, a local spot on Main Street. “It’s no frills,” says Doyon.

Courtesy of The Lodge at Blue Sky Auberge Collection

When

When to Go

You can’t go wrong visiting Park City any time of year. Many ski mountains stay open through April, and autumn offers some incredible mountain views covered in fall foliage. Of course, the summer and winter are the most popular seasons for the city. During the summer there are plenty of events, like the Deer Valley Music Festival and Savor the Summit, a favorite of Di Palma Wright, Doyon, and Isleib. “Main Street shuts down, a long communal table fills the street, and everyone dresses up to celebrate the start of summer with food, wine, and music,” Di Palma Wright explains.

Getty Images

Truthfully, it doesn’t matter when you visit, because there’s one aspect of Park City that remains year-round: the community, which has grown immensely over the past few decades. “The center of gravity pulls people to Park City,” say Doyon and Isleib. “On a chairlift you might find a multimillionaire skiing with someone barely scraping by, and no one cares. People are here to experience life in the mountains and they don’t worry too much about the rest.”