Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Three of the region’s most inspiring locals and regulars share their essentials for the UNESCO-World Heritage Site city and winding, rural wine destination: Teresa Barros, the founder and CEO of the tastemaking Xpose consulting; AD 100 architect Elizabeth Roberts, a Porto regular who is currently building a home for her family and a hotel in Alentejo, Portugal; and Michelin-starred chef Nuno Mendes, who is perhaps best known for developing the cuisine at London’s Chiltern Firehouse but recently opened the restaurant Cozinha das Flores in Porto.

What

What to Bring:

“Portuguese people value quality over brand names, so skip the flashy logos,” Roberts says. Laid-back, tailored apparel is the way to go here. You can make yourself comfortable in this lived-in, history-filled city. “A raincoat is essential, but make it stylish,” she adds, noting that a rain hat which can be folded into a purse is also a smart item to throw in your suitcase.

Porto can also be humid and vary in temperature throughout the day, so dress in layers. It’s a small and beautifully walkable city, filled with cobblestone streets and hidden cafés. “Opt for your funkiest walking shoes,” Barros says with a grin. She adds that renting a car will be key, both to take advantage of the region’s beaches and to visit the Douro Valley, which she would recommend planning at least two to three days for a trip. “Count on a 1 hour 30 minute picturesque drive along hilly vineyards and the riverside,” she says. “Evenings [in Douro Valley] are cold, so make sure you bring warm clothing.”

What to Leave Behind:

“Don’t even think of wearing heels—the cobblestone streets don’t work with heels, and there’s no need for discomfort or formality,” Roberts says.

Additionally, be prepared to slow down. There’s no place to rush in a city that puts careful energy into the slow life. Take a deep breath and allow yourself to properly detach.

What to Keep in Mind:

As mentioned, Porto is a city that moves at a calmer rate. “Be respectful,” Roberts says. “Porto’s slower pace of life is about valuing family and well-being. Don’t mistake that for laziness!”

She also notes that people will make the effort to speak your language. “They appreciate kindness and respect but dislike having other cultural ways imposed on them,” Roberts adds.

Where

Where to Stay:

“Although there are many options, I always prefer alternatives which allow me to connect with a city’s history and people in a slightly different way,” says Barros, who favors Armazem Luxury, “a stunning converted 19th-century iron warehouse.”

Armazen Luxury Housing Courtesy of Armazen Luxury Housing

There’s also Mo house, a family-owned townhouse “where it feels like you are staying at a friend’s,” the 18th-century townhouse Rosa et Al, and Casa do Conto (“think historical building meets concrete architecture,” she offers).

Mo House Courtesy Mo House

“For something slightly more upscale, there is the recently inaugurated Palacete Severo, a carefully restored manor house filled with stained-glass windows and wooden interiors,” Barros adds.

Palacete Severo Courtesy Palacete Severo. Photo by Rupert Eden

The Largo, a small residence with a focus on local artists, is also a beautiful option. Roberts likes Torel Palace Hotel (“they have a really good spa,” she notes) and Vila Foz, which she also recommends for a date night and “a special place for drinks.”

The Largo Courtesy of The Largo

For Douro Valley, the Six Senses Douro Valley boasts gorgeous villas and a central location in the heart of the many vineyards.

Six Senses Douro Valley Courtesy Six Senses. Photo by John Athimaritis

Roberts stays at Quinta da Corte when she’s in the area. “You can stay in the old vineyard house that was beautifully renovated and furnished by Pierre Yovanovitch,” she says. “The pool is perched on the steep mountainside with the most incredible views of the Douro Valley.”

Barros also suggests Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo, a family home originally built in 1764 which brings “a profound sense of calm,” and Casa do Rio, a tiny eight-suite hotel with Scandinavian design and “a stunning infinity pool with breathtaking views of the Douro River valley,” she says.

Where to Start the Day:

Porto is a pastry city, and if you ask Roberts, Portuguese-style croissants filled with ham and cheese then pressed and toasted (“they are more like brioche in Porto,” she says) at any small “Padaria” are the perfect way to begin exploring the city. “For a classic breakfast, Padaria Ribeiro is a staple, and Padaria Formosa in Foz is a must-visit,” she adds. “Downtown, there are a ton of trendy brunch spots, but Confeitaria do Bolhão offers a unique experience.”

Padaria Formosa Courtesy of Padaria Formosa

The 1920s artist hub Majestic Café is still a breakfast staple in Porto. “It’s one of my favorite places,” Barros says. “The leather upholstery and varnished wood is joined by the decorated ceiling and Flemish mirrors. It’s quite well-known now, so it’s of course frequented by many travelers but locals still frequent this emblematic café.”

Facade of the Cafe Majestic located in Santa Catarina Street in Porto Photo by Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

If you like to make breakfast at home, Barros recommends Ogi by Euskalduna, noting that all their breads and pastries are sourdough.

Where to Eat:

“There’s a real sense of creativity and entrepreneurship in the city’s dining scene,” says chef Mendes, who looks to the region’s deep heritage in his own space, the buzzy Cozinha das Flores. “I have early childhood memories of being here, but after spending many years away, returning to the region and reconnecting with its ingredients, traditions, and cooking methods has been truly inspiring.

“When I first started, I had limited knowledge of the region’s culinary landscape, but as I explored its products and reawakened old memories, I developed a much deeper connection,” he continues. “Here, there is a huge passion for tacho (one-pot) cooking, and we embraced this with Tacho do Mês—Cozinha das Flores’s lunch menu that changes every month and is always served in a pot, featuring a traditional northern Portuguese meal. Tacho do Mês has become our guiding concept—a North Star that drives our creativity.”

Cozinha das Flores @cozinhadasfloresporto

He recommends a mix of classic and experimental spots when in town. “For a more Michelin-style, experiential dining experience, Euskalduna is definitely a standout,” says the chef. “On the other hand, I also love more casual spots. Places that are fun, welcoming, and full of character, like Casa Expresso.”

Porto’s dining scene is also full of fresh ideas. “What fascinates me most about Porto is that there’s still so much opportunity for independent ventures,” Mendes says. “There are some exciting, youthful projects in Porto that I find really inspiring. Babel and Pata Gorda are great examples.”

Babel Porto @babelporto

If you’re looking for an of-the-moment, vibey spot, both Barros and Roberts suggest Mistu. “It’s in an old metalworks factory and offers world cuisine with a bit of a local twist,” Barros says. She also loves Fava Tonka for a vegetarian option and Tia Tia if you’re looking for a light meal based on seasonal produce with natural wine.

Mitsu Restaurant @mitsurestaurant

Adega São Nicolau is Roberts’s top pick for traditional Portuguese food in a beautiful environment, and Meia-Nau is her go-to spot for high-quality seafood.

Finally, when in Douro Valley, Seixo by Chef Vasco Coelho Santos and Toca da Raposa (try the wild boar stew) are fantastic, adds Barros. “In Portugal people love to eat!” she says. “You’ll be eating an incredible lunch and find yourself salivating at the prospect of eating something else for dinner.”

Seixo by Chef Vasco Coelho Santo @restauranteseixo

Where to Shop:

Porto is known for its thriving independent business and creative culture. “One of the things that fascinates me most about Porto is the sense of opportunity that still exists,” Mendes says. This space for invention comes through in the city’s many concept shops and artfully designed spaces. “I see this in all areas, not just in food, but also in craftsmanship, design, and wine,” Mendes says. “There are beautiful, thoughtfully curated shops, artisanal workshops, small wine bars, and cafés where every detail is considered, from ethical sourcing to honoring local traditions. The care and passion behind these spaces are inspiring.”

Some favorites worth checking out include 50:50 Warehouse, a newly opened tableware, furniture and lamp shop Roberts loves; the architect-owned Moopi; and Traço Deluz, “for lighting modern, vintage and antique,” says Roberts.

Barros calls out the concept shop Good Things, where you can find an assortment of curated garments and decor objects. She says that shopping is all about “strolling the streets and discovering absolute gems in unexpected places.

“I recently discovered a place called Escovaria de Belomonte with exquisite handmade artisanal brushes and brooms,” Barros says. A final recommendation is the recently restored Bolhão Market. “This is one of the city’s most iconic places, a monument of public interest and a place which still beats in the heart of the people of Porto,” adds Barros, who shares that you can find everything here, from charcuterie to freshly made cheeses, just-harvested fruits and vegetables, and more. “With merchants still shouting from stall to stall or teasing the customers, its character is absolutely unique.”

Where to Look at Art:

Don’t miss the renowned Serralves museum, which is worth saving half a day for so you can properly explore the expansive installation-filled gardens, exhibitions, and film spaces.

Serralves Courtesy Serralves

Barros and Roberts also recommend Miguel Bombarda Street for galleries. “Highlights for me include the Nuno Centeno Gallery (my favorite and arguably the city's best) and De La Espada,” says Barros.

For live arts, check out Casa da Música and Rivoli before you come, adds Barros. “Their cultural calendars are noteworthy.”

Where To Be in Nature:

Nature is within easy grasp as long as you have a car in Porto. “Foz Beaches are beautiful,” Roberts shares. “For a perfect beach day, locals prefer Maceda—a surfer’s paradise. Matosinhos International Beach is popular for beginner surf schools, though often crowded and less charming.”

She also recommends a stroll through Parque da Cidade for a calm escape without leaving the city. Then, “for a day trip, head to Passadiços do Paiva, Gerês, or the Minho coastline,” she says.

Vineyards to Explore:

The Douro Valley is a true gem of Portugal, and the region is rich with breathtaking offerings. “There are so many incredible wineries, it’s difficult to highlight just a few,” Barros says.

Roberts’s favorite is Quinta da Pacheca, which you can walk to from the Six Senses Hotel and Spa.

For Chef Mendes, the Douro Valley is not just a source of indulgence but inspiration. “One of the things I love most is how close to home this all feels—especially with Pra Lá, a project tied to wonderful friends who are also such an important part of our team,” he says. “Beyond that, there are so many winemakers I admire. Dirk Niepoort has been a dear friend and a true visionary in the industry. Then there’s the new wave of independent winemakers bringing fresh energy to Portuguese wine. Quinta da Costa do Pinhão and Quinta de Tourais are doing fantastic work in the Douro Valley, crafting wines that honor tradition while embracing innovation. Mateus Nicolau de Almeida is making wines that deeply reflect the land, and Vasco Croft of Aphros Wines has been pioneering biodynamic and natural winemaking, pushing boundaries in the best way. There’s a deep respect for tradition, but also a fearless curiosity that’s shaping the future of Portuguese wine.”

Niepoort Wines @niepoort_wines

Barros recommends booking visits in advance to ensure access. Some of her favorite vineyards include Quinta do Seixo, Quinta de Crasto, Quinta da Vallado, and Quinta do Bomfim.

Where to Grab a Drink:

“One of the places I go to is Fiasco,” says Barros, a sentiment also echoed by Roberts. “Here, you’ll find an artistic vibe,” Barros explains. “They have a resident DJ and an amazing vinyl collection (jazz, hip-hop, indie) with over 100 new and used albums by Luca Massolin, and an art gallery.”

She also loves Candelabro for wine tastings and RCA, which has a “garden, live music, and serves mainly artisanal beer and wines.”

Roberts suggests Capela Incomum for wine with friends. “It used to be a small church,” she explains, “Now, it’s a wine bar with a great selection and a great atmosphere.”

Capela Incomum @capela_incomum

Another nice option is a drink on the water. “Try the vibe-y Praia da Luz or Lapa Lapa bar in Foz,” Barros says.

Where to Stay Up Late:

If you want to keep the night going, both Barros and Roberts agree that there are a few key spots for those in the know. “Passos Manuel is a staple in Porto’s nightlife, managed by Becas, a legend in the nightlife scene,” says Roberts. “Maria’s—former DJ and now Passos curator—curated programming is always inspiring. Plano B is another great choice.”

Barros also recommends Maus Hábitos and Pérola Negra for a nightcap.

When to Visit

Due to its temperate climate, Porto is a great option year-round. That said, “May and June are ideal for skipping rain and enjoying the outdoors,” Roberts notes.

Getty

Barros suggests September and October, during which Douro Valley is in the grape harvest season. “At this time, besides tasting the many wines, you will witness workers in the fields and perhaps be lucky enough to participate in the winemaking process,” she says.

Getty

Why

“Porto has a fascinating interplay between old and new—long-standing traditions blending seamlessly with progressive ideas,” says Mendes. “You’ll find a centuries-old shop next to a bold, modern concept, and somehow, they coexist harmoniously. It’s that delicate tension between history and innovation that gives Porto its unique character.”

This juxtaposition is worth traveling for. “And what’s even more special is that the people here—both locals and visitors—understand this essence of Porto,” he says. “They treasure it, and they work hard to preserve it.”

Roberts agrees: “It’s the people,” she adds. “While the locals in Porto may not seem the warmest initially, they are genuine and incredibly friendly once they let you in.”