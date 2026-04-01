The Insider’s Guide to the Riviera Maya

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Cesar Eslava and Octavio Gutiérrez, the respective general manager and executive chef at Paraíso de la Bonita resort in the Riviera Maya; Galo Rosas, an architect at Design Positif and lead architect of The Reserve building at Paraíso de la Bonita; Daniel Orozco, founder of the Tulum-based design and interior decor studio, Daniel Orozco Estudio; and Carolina K designer Carolina Kleinman, who frequently partners with retail spaces in the Riviera Maya area.

What

What to Bring

The Riviera Maya is warm year round, so you’ll definitely want to focus on lightweight clothing. “Breathable fabrics, comfortable sandals, and swimwear will cover most of your days,” says Eslava, adding that you’ll also want a powerful SPF and sunglasses to protect against the Caribbean sun.

Rosas agrees, stating that the majority of your wardrobe should be suited for the outdoors. “The Riviera Maya is a place where you spend a lot of time moving between the beach, nature, and beautiful architectural spaces,” he says.

That said, a few elevated pieces will come in handy on your trip. “I always recommend bringing something slightly elegant for night,” says Eslava. “Many of the region’s restaurants create beautiful dining experiences where guests can enjoy dressing up a bit.” If you want something that works double-duty, Kleinman suggests going for a breezy-yet-sophisticated kimono or kaftan. “They transition from the beach to evening,” she says.

What to Leave Behind

Avoid anything that’s heavy or overly complicated to wear. “The atmosphere here is relaxed and beach-oriented, so light clothing and comfortable footwear are usually all you need,” Eslava says. “Also, you can forget the rigid itinerary—the Riviera Maya is best enjoyed with a bit of spontaneity.”

Kleinman notes you could also get away with not packing a hat... if only for the excuse to buy one locally. “Riviera Maya is filled with extraordinary artisans,” she says. “I especially love Inti Spirit; their handcrafted hats are beautifully made, and you’ll be supporting local craftsmanship.”

What to Keep In Mind

“The Riviera Maya offers something found nowhere else in Mexico: the country’s only Caribbean coastline,” says Kleinman of the destination, praising its distinctively turquoise water, white sand beaches, and massive barrier reef (the second-largest in the world) as some of its key qualities. “The sea feels entirely different from the Pacific; it’s calmer, warmer, and crystalline,” she says. “Beyond the shoreline, the Yucatán Peninsula reveals a geological landscape with hundreds of cenotes and underground rivers in the jungle, creating freshwater sanctuaries.”

Gutiérrez explains the area is also deeply rooted in Mayan history. “One thing I always encourage visitors to keep in mind is that culture here is tied to tradition,” he says. He points to wellness rituals such as the Temazcal ceremony, which Paraíso de la Bonita guests may experience, as a prime example. “Moments like these help visitors understand that the Riviera Maya is not just about beautiful beaches, but about a culture that continues to shape daily life in the region.”

On a similar note, Eslava strongly encourages visitors to take time to really learn about the community they’re joining, even if their stay is only a few short days. “Many guests are surprised by how warm and welcoming the people are,” he says. “Even small gestures, such as learning a few Spanish phrases or asking about local traditions, can create meaningful connections.”

Where

Where to Stay

“The Riviera Maya stretches across several areas, each with its own character,” says Eslava, who highlights a few key spots to consider, all with drastically different vibes: nightlife-filled Cancún, bohemian Tulum, and Puerto Morelos, known for its scenic and secluded charm. “This is where Paraíso de la Bonita is located,” he says of the intimate adults-only hotel he oversees. He also points to the quiet, coastal village setting; luxurious service; and a focus on wellness as major draws. “Many travelers who stay with us find they have everything they need within the resort itself—the experience is designed so guests can relax and immerse themselves in the destination without venturing far.”

Courtesy of Paraíso de la Bonita

Kleinman also notes the region’s diverse hospitality options, noting each part of the coastline “offers a different rhythm.” She personally loves the serene and restorative feel of the Costa Mujeres area, and recommends SHA Wellness Clinic Mexico to all who plan to visit. “It is one of my favorite retreats, a beachfront sanctuary devoted to longevity and holistic well-being,” she says. “The programs are transformative, the spa rituals are deeply grounding, and the cuisine is guided by Michelin-level precision.”

Further south, Etereo by Auberge Resorts Collection is also a go-to for Kleinman when she’s seeking a quiet retreat. “It’s incredibly peaceful and very connected to nature,” she says. “One of the things I loved most is that they have a local shaman who leads sunset ceremonies, which creates a special atmosphere in the evenings.”

And if you’re heading to Tulum, known for its free-spirited, flower-child mood, Orozco has a few suggestions: Hotel Maxanab, a tranquil boutique getaway; or Hotel Panamera, which he loves for its “delicious food, a vibrant atmosphere, and striking design.” Another option worth considering? “Get a house in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve,” he says. “It feels completely private, almost like being on a deserted island.”

Where to Start the Day

According to Gutiérrez, breakfast is one of the best ways to relish ingredients native to the Riviera Maya. “I always recommend starting with tropical fruit and something traditional, like chilaquiles or eggs with freshly made tortillas,” he says. “At Paraíso de la Bonita, breakfast at the restaurant, K’uhul, often includes regional touches such as house-made salsas and pastries alongside classic Mexican dishes.”

Some of Orozco’s favorite morning meals, meanwhile, can be found in Tulum. “For breakfast, I recommend the croissant at Nimeño, the egg BLT at Rossina, and the egg burrito at Panza,” he says. “Matcha Mama is also wonderful for açai bowls.”

Where to Eat

“From a culinary perspective, the Riviera Maya is an extraordinary place because of the ingredients and traditions that come together here,” says Gutiérrez, who counts the incredible Caribbean seafood, tropical fruits, chiles, and herbs—all mixed together with ancient Mayan techniques—as integral players in the local cuisine. He aims to bring this unique approach to the dishes at the various restaurants of Paraiso de la Bonita, where his goal is to “highlight the richness of Mexican ingredients through traditional dishes at K’uhul or the Latin American cuisine served at Joya.”

Rosas’s favorite meal on the hotel’s property is the Qin Qin, an Asian-Caribbean fusion spot located within the Reserve building he helped design. Still, he continues, there are some dishes that’ll be amazing wherever you eat in the Riviera Maya. “Seafood is the highlight, and simple preparations like ceviche or grilled fish tacos really capture the flavors of the region,” he says. “Wherever you go, I always recommend trying Tikin Xic fish, a traditional Yucatan preparation marinated with achiote and citrus that represents the culinary identity of the area.”

You’ll certainly find plenty of local specialties at Kleinman’s favorite spots, which include ITZAM at Etereo, Auberge Resorts Collection, which serves modern Mexican cuisine; and Lumbre, an intimate hot spot specializing in wood-fire grilling. “It’s ideal for a long, atmospheric evening,” she says.

Courtesy of Etéreo by Auberge Resorts Collection

And if you just want amazing street food? “Don’t miss the tostadas at El Compa, the green ceviche at the Maxanab Hotel, the rib-eye tacos at Taquería 86, or traditional cochinita and lechón at Taqueria Honorio,” says Orozco of his favorite Tulum-based eateries. For heartier meals, he points to the bone marrow at Arca, “the entire menu” at Hartwood, and the skirt steak at Casa Banana.

Where to Drink

The best bars of the Riviera Maya vastly vary in atmosphere and mood. “For something more energetic, try Cancún. It’s developed a lively cocktail scene, particularly around the Avenida Nader [district,] where smaller bars and restaurants attract a creative crowd and reflect the city’s evolving nightlife culture,” says Rosas. Kleinman adds you’re sure to find this sort of celebratory mood at Madelena, a bustling and brightly decorated option in the area.

Orozco loves the rooftop Sunset Bar at Tulum-based Panamera Hotel for a relaxed drink with a view—and the nearby Nômade Hotel bar for a livelier night out. “It offers a beautiful atmosphere and great music,” he says of his latter pick.

Where to Shop

The majority of your shopping options will be found within the key commercial hubs along the coastline. To the north, Cancún has a large selection of stores specializing in local crafts. “Places like Mercado 28 in downtown are great for discovering handmade ceramics, embroidered textiles, and traditional Mexican crafts,” says Gutiérrez. He also points out that something edible always makes for a good buy. “Mexican chocolate, vanilla, or small-batch hot sauces are wonderful souvenirs because they capture the flavors of the country,” he says. “That allows you to recreate a little of the experience once you’re back home.”

If you’re near Playa del Carmen, Eslava advises a stop on Fifth Avenue to explore shops and galleries. “Visitors will find everything from artisan jewelry to handmade textiles,” he says. “For souvenirs, I always recommend items created by local artisans: hand-woven pieces, ceramics, and traditional embroidery.”

Further south, in Tulum, you’ll discover an incredible selection of fashion and home goods boutiques. A few of Orozco’s top picks are Claude (for clothing), Ossa Tulum (leather bags), and In The Middle (linen pieces). His interior decor studio Daniel Orozco Estudio is also worth a stop. Kleinman, a frequent customer, says he carries some “extraordinary rattan peacock chairs.” She’s also a fan of neighboring boutique La Troupe, which showcases breezy, handmade ready-to-wear and decor.

Where to Enjoy the Outdoors

The Riviera Maya is known for its treasure trove of cenotes, which are natural freshwater pools found within collapsed limestone bedrock. “They are unique to the region and offer incredible opportunities for swimming and snorkeling,” says Eslava. Kleinman raves about these natural wonders as well, calling them “visible openings to this hidden world.”

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If you’re looking for an ocean experience, though, Gutiérrez insists you can’t go wrong with snorkeling along the Mesoamerican Reef. “It’s the second-largest coral reef system in the world,” he says. “Seeing the marine life that exists just off the coast really reminds you how closely the region’s culture and cuisine are tied to the sea.”

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Where to Soak Up Culture

History buffs will appreciate the Riviera Maya’s close ties to Mayan heritage, and delight in the array of archaeological ruins to explore. “Visiting sites in Tulum or Cobá is always worthwhile,” says Eslava. “They offer a fascinating glimpse into the ancient Maya civilization and the region’s heritage.

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Wherever you happen to stay, Rosas says you won’t regret taking the time to leave your hotel and immerse yourself in what different small towns along the coastline have to offer. “The area has developed a strong creative community of designers, artisans, and artists, and discovering those studios or galleries often gives visitors a deeper understanding of the culture that shapes this destination,” he says.

In particular, Kleinman recommends SFER IK at AZULIK, an immersive gallery experience that blends contemporary art, architecture, and nature. “The space itself feels almost otherworldly, and the exhibitions are thoughtfully curated, often highlighting artists who explore themes of sustainability, identity, and connection to the natural world,” she says. “It’s definitely worth a visit if you’re looking for something culturally enriching beyond the beach.”

When

“The Riviera Maya is truly a year-round destination,” says Eslava. However, he explains, the winter is always very popular because that’s when people from colder climates tend to visit. It’s also Orozco’s preferred time of year to be in town. “From November to March, the sea is particularly beautiful, the weather is ideal, rainfall is minimal, and temperatures are more comfortable,” he says. “And there are fewer mosquitoes.”

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But Eslava personally enjoys late spring and early fall. “The pace of the destination is often a little calmer, and the landscape feels incredibly lush and vibrant after the seasonal rains. It can be a wonderful time to experience the Riviera Maya in a more relaxed way.”

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Why

Scenic views and sunny conditions might draw you to the Riviera Maya. But a one-of-a-kind combination of natural wonders and ancient culture will make you fall in love with this stunning stretch of Mexico. “It is the kind of destination where a day might begin with a sunrise walk on the beach, and end by exploring a cenote or enjoying regional cuisine inspired by centuries of history,” says Eslava.

Orozco agrees with this sentiment, and adds that the area has an unmatchable air of tranquility and peace. “What makes this place unique is its atmosphere,” he says. “It’s the calm, the ocean breeze, the warmth of the people, and the constant presence of the sea.”