Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy Share Their Life in Parties

Fashion Week afterparties aren’t the only soirées for which the Mulleavy sisters are known. They’ve also hosted an annual Christmas “prom” in Los Angeles with Kirsten Dunst for more than 10 years. Past themes for the bash have included Labyrinth, Back to the Future, and Cheers. Here, Kate and Laura (left and second from right) pose with Rodarte stylists Ashley Furnival (second from left) and Shirley Kurata (right) at the Pretty in Pink edition. “We met Shirley in New York right before our first fashion show,” Kate says. “We literally had no idea what we were doing. We didn’t go to school for fashion; we didn’t even have a loose background. Our friend Autumn de Wilde was with us, and saw us freaking out the day before and said, ‘I think we need to call my friend Shirley in L.A. She might know what to do.’ Shirley flew out that day and spent the night helping us.”