Why Salzburg Is Much More Than The Sound of Music

Ever since its 1965 premiere, the city of Salzburg has been almost synonymous with The Sound of Music. It was the home of the real Von Trapp family before their famed escape, and today, many of the film’s locations can still be visited, from the two estates that made up the family’s on-set home to the Pegasus Fountain Julie Andrews skipped and danced her way around at Mirabell Gardens. The city itself, populated by just 150,000, also holds the family’s original villa. What could be more charming? If you get to know the Austrian Alpine destination in more depth, quite a lot it turns out.

Salzburg is a rich producer of classical music and the live arts, and is filled with incredibly well-preserved Italian Renaissance and Baroque architecture, all walkable from the city center. It’s the birthplace of Mozart and hosts the Salzburg Festival every summer, during which world-class musicians descend on concert halls and galleries throughout the town. The festival is widely considered the most prestigious classical music festival with Bianca Jagger, Christoph Waltz, and a who’s-who of the symphonic world attending throughout the years. Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery, which represents a mix of boundary-breaking and legendary artists from Cory Arcangel to Robert Longo and the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, is always worth a visit.

Thaddaeus Ropac Paris exhibition view of Pantin: Yan Pei Ming, Eye to Eye @thaddeusropac

Stop by the Ropac villa, make your way through the Mirabell Gardens, then head over to Café Tomaselli for a perfect cappuccino and Austrian apple strudel pastry.

Café Tomaselli @cafe_tomaselli

The true highlight may be the city’s nature. Salzburg is located directly in the Alps, and is surrounded by breathtaking mountains, meadows, and rivers apt for hiking, swimming, cycling, and picnicking. The region is known for its high population of professional athletes, due to its pristine environment and proximity to Munich. It’s the ideal place to disconnect, especially if you happen to be in Munich for Oktoberfest or visiting Vienna during the holiday season. There is a real calm to the region. It’s also not far from top skiing.

Where to stay? We recommend The Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, which may be the most peaceful and storied resort in all of the Alps. Originally a hunting and fishing lodge built in 1461 by the Prince-Archbishops of Salzburg, the castle was transformed into a hotel in 1947 and soon after became a seasonal hot spot visited by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Clarke Gable, and Romy Schneider, who lived in the castle while the Sissi trilogy was filmed there.

The Rosewood Schloss Fuschl @rwschlossfuschl

Today, Schloss Fuschl has been luxuriously renovated. The original castle with all of its fairytale wonder still stands, while Austrian architecture and design firm Bauer Stahl has created heritage suites and waterfront chalets as additional residences. The hotel rests on a turquoise lake with dramatic Alpine views. A lakeside beach club offers kayaking, paddle boarding, and sunrise and sunset sails on antique boats. Suites open up directly to the water, and refurbished rooms feature hand-painted minibars. The bar boasts the original fireplace from the 15th century, perfect for a cozy artisanal cocktail—especially in winter.

The Rosewood Schloss Fuschl @rwschlossfuschl

Seeterrasee restaurant offers panoramic views of the lake, with Austrian cuisine and the highest-quality seafood, much of which is sourced within a few miles. (A rowboat is sent out to catch fresh fish in the lake daily. Look closely and you’ll see the fisherman at work.) A 1500-square-foot spa features an infinity pool reaching towards the lake, saunas and steam rooms, and one of the most innovative spa programs one can find at a property that also offers classic luxury service.

The Rosewood Schloss Fuschl @rwschlossfuschl

However the true highlight of the Schloss Fuschl may be its access. The head concierge has personal relationships with the top gallerists, private guides, and ateliers in the city. Say, you would like a made-to-measure dirndl, brought to life by craftsmanship that’s been handed down through the centuries; the Schloss Fuschl will make an appointment with the most specialized tailor. And perhaps you would like to dig into the history of The Sound of Music—it turns out they have Elisabeth von Trapp on call.