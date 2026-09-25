After an energetically charged August, a sigh of relief—more like a scream of relief, really—comes with the Aries full moon on September 26. The first lunation of autumn and the first full moon since eclipse season, this is a turning point for both individual and collective release. However, it starts with you—this is Aries, after all. The upcoming full moon asks, What do you need to surrender in order to soar?

Life tends to feel more intense around a full moon—it’s the universe’s way of reminding you to deal with the things that have been building up and nagging you. That’s what makes full moons such a great time for cleansing. Whether literal or metaphorical, awareness of how triggers affect your life will give you the tools to act.

With the full moon in Aries, expect some dynamic aha moments to occur. The full moon will feel energetic and excitable; you will likely face a big decision that leaves you jittery with anticipation. Aries is a pioneering force, so you’ll want to be off to the races. Do something about all the emotional buildup. Aries is ruled by Mars, the warrior spirit and champion of the downtrodden! This is your opportunity to start fighting for what you value.

However, the fight doesn’t need to have a winner and a loser, because it is still Libra season; our energy at this moment comes from collaboration and connection. The moon’s light is a reflection of the sun—so how is the self a reflection of others? In other words, could you and those you might consider an “enemy” have more in common than you think? Could you work together toward a mutually beneficial goal?

That said, this is still an Aries moon, so your wants and needs will take precedence over everyone else’s. That’s not a bad thing—Aries teaches us to understand who we are at our core and how to take action that’s in our best interest. You could feel like this is the final push you need to bring a part of yourself out into the open: start a creative project, ask out your gym crush, or begin a new job.

At the time of the full moon, there are several planets in Aries, which only makes the itch for action stronger. The most influential one is Neptune, which dissolves whatever it touches—so a much-needed ego death could be on the horizon. Neptune also brings an enigmatic fog, which can create more delusion and idealism than the ego needs. The Aries full moon sits on the extremes of two sides of the ego—one that is so incredibly stripped of self that it becomes a martyr, and one that is so full of itself that it struggles to get through a doorway.

Thankfully, Saturn is nearby, adding some solid ground to stand on. This planet will make sure you don’t fall off the tracks before the train leaves the station. Saturn makes it possible to discern what is fact and what is fiction. What visions of the self are coming from a funhouse mirror, and which ones are less distorted? It’ll be a fine line, truthfully, but that’s where your wisdom comes in. Taking time to work with both the champion and the cur within yourself will build a balanced understanding of what you need to do next. It all comes back to Libra season and the need for even scales!

It’s important to own up to your wounds during this time. There might be some scuffs in the mirror, reminding you of a mistimed leap of faith or even a missed opportunity. Will I, or won't I? With Mars, the ruler of the moon, in the final moments of Cancer, something you’ve been waiting to do for nearly six months is ready to materialize. You are at the final push, the big one. Get out of your own way and nurture something that’ll allow you to cater to your needs and wants.

And if there are still any questions of whether or not you should do the thing you’ve been sitting on for so long now (you should), the chart is shaped like a kite, with the moon at the highest point, soaring in the sky. You have the chance to soar right now, if you trust yourself enough to take a calculated leap. So, you’ll need a running start. Only wait if the conditions aren’t exactly right, but once you feel that breeze, go for it. You might not take off right away, but the experience moving forward will teach you so much more than just waiting around. You may realize that by taking your first step, you’re carrying more weight than you thought, and there’s more to unload.

Like all full moons, now is a time to release. Let go of the parts of yourself that replay a victim’s narrative, keeping you from believing in your own abilities. Release the identity you hold on to for the sake of the others in your life. It’s not doing anyone any favors.

Aries

The full moon is lighting up your first house, making this a moment for the huge release of the self. Perhaps this full moon feels a bit like an ego death, or even a cosmic wake-up call to who you have become over the past year. Full moons call for release, so your goal is to let go of all the pieces of yourself that have been thrust upon you by someone else. What will it take to acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses—not with judgment, but with acceptance for who you are? The full moon is helping you look in the mirror and love what you see, and commit to bettering yourself not because someone asks you to, but because you want to.

Taurus

Your twelfth house is lighting up with this full moon, making September 26 your yearly release point. You are ready to let go of anything that no longer serves you. You don’t need to keep stale energy, belief systems, fears, etc., just because they have become regular in your life. Change is scary, yes, but it is also necessary to help you emerge as your true self. Get your flashlight, dustpan, and some Clorox and give your closet a good clean-out. Making space for more beautiful things to fill your subconscious will lead to so much healing. This is a deeply spiritual time, so shake off the stagnant and stay active in your reflection.

Gemini

The full moon illuminates your eleventh house, which could lead to some dynamic discourse in the group chat. New information, shady side conversations, ego clashes, or any misunderstandings could create tension in your social life. Thankfully, you are a consummate communicator, the master of whispers who somehow knows everything about everyone. How can you use this power for good and realign yourself and your community? Lead the charge toward conflict resolution—remind yourself and your community why you all came together in the first place.

Cancer

Cancer, with the full moon in your tenth house, career shifts are on the horizon. Perhaps you finally hear back from that dream job application. You might get some good news about an upcoming promotion. Or you could find the confidence within yourself to make the side hustle the breadwinner of the family. This full moon fuels the fire of your legacy, igniting the flame of your dreams, which you have been fighting so long to make a reality. What will it take to put you back on track toward that goal, if you’ve fallen off at all? Now is the time to proclaim who you are, and for what you will be known.

Leo

The full moon in your ninth house is a wake-up call to your belief systems. Leading up to September 26, you’ll feel as though a lot is happening, and a good deal of it could have you questioning: What is real? What is fiction? Is this really who I am and what I stand for? Hard-hitting lessons could come in the form of new information, or even require you to do a bit of research yourself. Don’t take things at face value; if you are confused, go deeper. Letting go of ideologies that don’t align with your sense of self is important; make sure you respect others’ beliefs and learn how to coexist.

Virgo

Virgo, this full moon will feel like letting out a scream you’ve been holding in for ages. It’s a powerful moment of inner transformation that will lead you to trust more. Everything you share to support others is coming under the spotlight right now. Do you believe in yourself enough to make the changes you know you need to make right now? Focus on setting boundaries so you aren’t being taken advantage of. Let go of the baggage you inherited and replace it with a newfound focus on your own stuff. You deserve to be seen and understood completely for who you are; let out your truth.

Libra

This is a particularly poignant time for you. In your sister sign, this full moon ignites your seventh house, plus all the relationships you hold near and dear. How are you currently aligning with the “others” in your life? Do you feel seen and supported by the people around you? Are they picking up what you are putting down? There could be some conflict right now—maybe even a breakup of sorts—or, more ideally, a heart-to-heart that strengthens the love and mutual understanding you hope to have with everyone you meet. Initiation is key; don’t wait for someone else to bring up what you already know needs to be addressed.

Scorpio

Get ready to regain control of your life. This full moon, in your sixth house, brings the main focus to your health, routine, and work. What has left you feeling scattered, unsure of yourself, or overwhelmed is coming to the forefront so you can wrestle it into submission. Start creating a schedule that works for you. Be more intentional about how you use your time and which activities serve your higher purpose. What work inspires you, and what would happen if you took that leap of faith right now? Expect some news relating to your work, and if you need motivation to look for a new job, this is your permission slip.

Sagittarius

The full moon in your fifth house is releasing the fear of being and doing too much. You’re naturally an effervescent person, with endless amounts of energy to do the things you love. However, when you are pulled in many directions, you may question what it’s all for. Everything comes back to love in the end—love of life, love of self, love of others. This full moon is helping you find the appropriate balance between all three without losing sight of the responsibilities you have as a functioning member of society. Let yourself indulge, and enjoy the full moon: Be playful, dance a little, and allow this release to bring out your inner child.

Capricorn

Your fourth house is being lit up by this full moon, signifying a moment of release leading to self-care. This lunation is lighting up what you need on a deep emotional level. You’ll be more attuned to what is dragging you down, to which triggers cause tension, and to any childhood narratives keeping you in cycles of instability. You may realize something in your family or home life has become particularly difficult, and now is the time to address it. Be warned, the Aries energy could make everything come out like a temper tantrum, so remember to breathe deep and release the energy in a healthy way.

Aquarius

The full moon in your third house is helping you let go of whatever has been weighing on your mind. Around this time, you’ll find the confidence to have conversations you’ve been resisting, perhaps out of fear or confusion about how it will be received. You might not be able to predict the outcome of speaking your truth, but you can control how you react. Does it serve you better to share what is on your mind, or would the information be brushed aside? In the days leading up to the full moon, you’ll feel energized, a bit scattered, and possibly anxious about what is to come. Make a plan, and trust that when it is time to execute it, you’ll know.

Pisces

Pisces, the full moon illuminates your second house, revealing all of what you need. This is both an inner and outer release point—be careful, because the outer release could result in some financial changes, so make sure your money is going where you want. The main theme here is personal values, and whether your resources align with them. Perhaps you’ve been holding something (or someone) on a pedestal. Perhaps you’ve been prioritizing someone else’s values over your own. However it shows up, this full moon is revealing what is true for you and what you must put at the forefront.