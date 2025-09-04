September Horoscope: The 4 Zodiac Signs Gaining Emotional Clarity This Week

On September 7, the stars align for a seriously powerful Pisces lunar eclipse. Twice a year, the sun and moon unite in a supercharged dance, bringing intense revelations and an irresistible urge to purge all the gunk that may be stinking up your life.

Eclipses are periods of instability where all the BS you’ve been holding onto demands release—which explains why these times feel more turbulent and why people tend to act temperamentally. If you’ve been feeling more sensitive, drained, or urgently restless since August 24, that’s eclipse season at work. It always begins two weeks before the first eclipse and continues until three days after the second.

Eclipses also come in pairs, like all new and full moons. This time around, we’ll have them in Pisces and Virgo—which will provide big lessons in the realm of endings, creativity, perfectionism, and routines.

Lunar eclipses are supercharged full moons that intensify emotions, stir up what we’ve pushed down, reopen unhealed wounds, and wake us up to what we truly need. It’s like destiny sliding into your DMs saying, “Hey babes—maybe we should prioritize our well-being and be honest about what’s going on rather than avoid it...?”

While eclipses create urgency, resist doing more than necessary. Yes, you’ll have plenty of a ha moments to help course-correct your energy, but remember: eclipses involve blocked light (either sun or moon), so the full picture won’t be revealed until eclipse season ends.

The Pisces lunar eclipse opens a portal between the material and metaphysical worlds. The coming weeks will overflow with spiritual awakenings, revelations, and fated experiences, forcing your third eye open. Not everyone loves diving into Piscean depths—during these transits, you might discover that accepting the truth about your current situation contradicts your comfort zone. Letting go is scary, but finding new things to fill your cup is equally exciting.

This lunar eclipse forces you to accept that not knowing is part of life’s journey. You have an opportunity to release control, reflect on how perfectionism limits your imagination, and acknowledge that you need more faith in the process. You’ll feel waves of emotions and spiritual messages tossing you around—don’t fight that push and pull. Flow with the ocean’s motion by acknowledging your feelings and moving where they guide you.

The eclipse will be deeply poignant. If you know a Pisces, you understand their sentimental nature. Expect heightened awareness of what’s holding you back, and when fears surface, don’t run. The Pisces lunar eclipse offers one of the best opportunities to find closure and start clearing house. As one door closes, another opens—just don’t rush these actions until eclipse season passes.

Neptune and Jupiter, Pisces’ ruling planets, add extra positivity to this lunar eclipse. With Neptune in Aries and Jupiter in Pisces, action is necessary, but you can’t neglect your moral compass or intuition. Listen to both your physical and emotional body, caring for yourself as much as you care for others. Jupiter is doing heavy lifting during this eclipse, so trust that things will unfold as needed. When the planet of optimism and new opportunities is involved, we can rest easy knowing we’re in good hands.

Below are insights on how this eclipse impacts each zodiac sign. Regardless of your specific experience, keep these essentials in mind:

Spiritual practice will be a must. Pisces is deeply spiritual, so prayer, meditation, journaling, and other reflective practices are crucial to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Regulate your nervous system by channeling extra energy into healthy outlets. Art therapy and creative expression are particularly helpful.

Embrace endings. Both Pisces and lunar eclipses represent completion. You’ll feel urged to toss everything aside and start fresh, or potentially cling too tight to nostalgic comforts. Notice what feels like it’s dragging you down and reflect on what letting go might look like long-term.

And finally, do less. Eclipse season may spark urgency, but like a retrograde, it’s better to wait until the dust settles before taking major action.

Aries

With the lunar eclipse in your twelfth house, expect to explore themes of spirituality and endings. If you need a soundtrack for eclipse season, let it be “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield. The universe is giving you permission to let go, but first you must sit with whatever you’re still holding onto. Don’t let your ambitious, action-oriented personality pull you away from the magic of rest and reflection. Consider this a spiritual mini-hibernation.

Taurus

The lunar eclipse in your eleventh house brings a wake-up call to your social life, long-term goals, and humanitarian efforts. You might find yourself pulling away from energy-draining friendships or feeling called to wrap up side projects so you can focus on the bigger picture. This is also prime time to use your resources for community benefit—think of it as cosmic karma in action.

Gemini

With the lunar eclipse in your tenth house, you’ll spend considerable time evaluating your career and reputation. Perhaps you’re tired of climbing the corporate ladder, or that dream role no longer sparks inspiration. Use this eclipse to align with the why behind your actions. What mark do you want to leave on the world? Start prioritizing experiences that fulfill both your professional goals and your deeper sense of purpose.

Cancer

The lunar eclipse in your ninth house awakens you to the vast world waiting to be explored. You’ll feel unusually restless with a deep desire to travel and learn. If you’re journeying during this time, immerse yourself in local culture—you’ll gather valuable life lessons. This eclipse is reshaping your worldview, creating more fluid belief systems.

Leo

With the lunar eclipse in your eighth house, prepare for deep insights around intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. Watch for potential financial issues, particularly with investments or your partner’s money. This eclipse also offers a powerful opportunity to examine how ego, control, and fear might limit your ability to trust yourself and affect your closest relationships. A new era is dawning—have faith in yourself and your connections to guide you through.

Virgo

The lunar eclipse in your seventh house puts relationships center stage. Expect emotional clarity about where you stand with others and how you truly feel about them. Unexpected disagreements or misunderstandings may surface, potentially leading to conflict or breakups. Don’t avoid difficult conversations—if love once existed in that connection, it still does. Be willing to uncover the root issues.

Libra

With the lunar eclipse in your sixth house, it’s time to lift the fog from your daily life and realign your habits. This eclipse serves as a wake-up call, especially if you’ve been feeling unbalanced at work or overexerting yourself. Without strong routines, you risk burnout. Are you neglecting the daily tasks that maintain a healthy mind, body, and soul? Perhaps you’re overcommitting in one area while avoiding what would bring balance.

Scorpio

The lunar eclipse in your fifth house feels like a spiritual journey bringing you closer to paradise. You’ll likely feel more creatively inspired than usual, helping you identify what keeps joy alive in your life. Expect revelations around pleasure and romance—you might discover new ways to express and receive love, perhaps even spicing things up in the bedroom.

Sagittarius

With the lunar eclipse in your fourth house, this period will feel slower and more emotional than usual. While your Sagittarian nature wants to run wild and free, spending time at home with family and in your sanctuary is essential now. You’ll likely release childhood traumas and family expectations, so communicate with loved ones about where you are in life and what emotional support you need.

Capricorn

The lunar eclipse in your third house brings a flood of new ideas, making clear, concise communication imperative. Pisces transits aren’t known for clarity, so having this eclipse in the realm of the mind could feel confusing. However, this is your chance to explore new ways of sharing your inner world rather than processing everything alone. Release the need for immediate answers and celebrate the new lessons available to you.

Aquarius

With the lunar eclipse in your second house, expect a financial wake-up call. This is the perfect time to check your bank account, cancel unused subscriptions, and ensure you’re using resources wisely. You might slip into woe-is-me thinking, but releasing the expectation to be anything more than who you are is crucial. Reconnect with healthy affirmations and spending habits.

Pisces

The lunar eclipse in your sign means it’s time to reconnect with your sense of self. You’ll feel like a caterpillar inches away from emerging from its cocoon. Use this eclipse energy to shower yourself with love and celebrate the person in the mirror. No more hiding your true self or diminishing your worth to please others. This is your moment to let the past be the past and emerge authentically and unapologetically.