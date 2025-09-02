Can you believe it’s already September? It feels like just yesterday, we were setting intentions for the new year—and now, summer’s over and fall’s bringing crisp air, along with some seriously intense astrology to navigate.

On September 1, Saturn retrogrades back into Pisces. Saturn’s been retrograde since mid July; these final three months of the year will help you wrap up unfinished business from March 2023, when Saturn first entered Pisces. It’s time to reflect on how you’ve released control, built spiritual foundations, and taken responsibility for your own healing.

On September 2, Mercury enters Virgo. This is perfect news for all communication and planning you’ve got on the docket. Mercury sharpens up in Virgo, making you want to build routines, stick to schedules, and focus on health. Just watch out—Virgo’s perfectionist energy might amp up your inner critic alongside your productivity.

On September 6, Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini. Time to slow down and recharge! When this change-maker planet retrogrades, all those unexpected twists finally calm down. You’ll get clarity on how you’ve been pushed to communicate differently and process that flood of late-night ideas. Use this five-month retrograde to reflect on what you’ve wanted to revolutionize, and how you’ve ditched old comfort zones.

On September 7, the Pisces lunar eclipse will take place. This supercharged full moon wants you to embrace life more spiritually, go with the flow, and stop trying to control everything. Pisces influences our dreams, imagination, and idealism, so pay attention to how high your head is in the clouds with this one! Eclipses bring massive change, so expect things to feel topsy-turvy as you’re pushed to release what no longer serves you. Eclipse season is intense because of all the revelations and a ha moments, but here’s the key: do less. Just notice what feels ready to be purged.

On September 18, Mercury enters Libra, which is perfect for balancing your life. Mercury in Libra helps you approach situations with more diplomacy and understanding. Conversations become less one-sided (though potentially passive-aggressive if you’re naturally avoidant). The magic happens when you play devil’s advocate—not to be contrarian, but in order to explore different perspectives.

On September 19, Venus enters Virgo. And honestly? It’s not the most exciting transit this month. Venus fixates on tough love in Virgo, cranking relationship standards to peak levels and making you hyper-critical of creative projects. It’s like judging art before it exists—perfectionism with impossible standards. The lesson: respect your boundaries without nitpicking everything that challenges your expectations.

On September 21, the Virgo solar eclipse takes place. This eclipse is coming in like Mary Poppins to clean house and establish healthier living. You’ll feel an urgency to tidy up, purge clutter, and launch new projects, but remember: less is more during eclipse season. Virgo rules over all things routine, health, and work, so pay attention to what new ideas or desires come flooding in regarding those themes in your life. This eclipse opens doors, but the main lesson is living more efficiently. Only invest time in what aligns with your goals and brings fulfillment.

On September 22, Mars enters Scorpio. That’ll be a much-needed energy boost—Mars, the planet of action, loves being home in Scorpio, thriving in the sign of unapologetic determination. Scorpio’s response to “you can’t” is always “watch me.” Let Mars push you to go all in on your passions without second-guessing yourself.

On September 22, Libra season begins. (Also known as the Fall Equinox, which means, sadly, summer’s officially over.) Time to invest in relationships, make commitments, and spend quality time with loved ones. Reconnect with projects that stimulate your mind and heart: pottery classes, book clubs, or just listening to podcasts in the park with wine.

For a more detailed look at September, make sure to read your rising sign horoscope below!

Aries

Mars is your main event this September, Aries. For the majority of the month, Mars may perpetuate some ongoing tension in your relationships; however, once it moves into Scorpio, expect those lessons on how to approach conflict more diplomatically to help you transform. Mars energizes your relationships before diving deep into your eighth house of transformation. When Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, your motivation will increase, as well as your desire to pursue what inspires you on the deepest level. Focus on how you are motivated by your relationships and start taking steps to build trust and intimacy with your loved ones.

Taurus

September is going to be filled with opportunities to bring love back into your life. Starting in your fourth house, Venus brings harmony to family matters and domestic bliss before moving into your fifth house of creativity and passions. But here’s the thing: when Venus enters Virgo on September 19, it can feel like a reality check. You might be more critical about how you navigate your passions. This month, let Venus teach you the difference between healthy standards and impossible perfectionism. Don’t micromanage every passion project or romantic endeavor. Let them flow.

Gemini

Gemini, September is going to be filled with big transformations and plenty of ideas for you to mull over. The eclipses are going to stir up some inspiration in your professional world and at home. Let these moments be beacons for the changes you need to make on an emotional level while you reshape your goals. With Uranus retrograding, you can ease off all the self-improvement and reconnect with the person looking back at you in the mirror. And with Mercury, your ruling planet, dancing between Virgo and Libra, you will be able to easily communicate your needs and wants all month long, helping you accept the support of your loved ones.

Cancer

Cancer, September is going to be a heavy, introspective month for you. With eclipse season in full swing, you might feel like you’re being pulled into the undertow. Being ruled by the moon, these moments influence you significantly, so pay attention to how you are feeling, but also how you are taking care of yourself as you navigate these emotions. Focus primarily on your personal beliefs and how you communicate what is going on underneath the surface. This is a fabulous month to gain perspective by listening to yourself and others! Engage in as many conversations as you can so you don’t forget how the small details help build the bigger picture.

Leo

September is here, and it’s asking you to check on your bank account—and your most valuable connections. While Virgo season progresses, continue to check in on how you are using your resources, because once Libra season comes around, you’ll be far too preoccupied chatting it up with friends, going on short trips, and learning plenty of new conversation starters for when you’re out at the club. Keep in mind, eclipse season is here, and you’ll probably feel inclined to spend more than usual. Make sure that if you are making any big purchases, it aligns with your budget, and that your financial decisions are not disrupting anyone else who relies on you.

Virgo

Mercury is putting your month together perfectly, Virgo. Your ruling planet is in your sign, sharpening your personal expression and helping you communicate. When Mercury moves into Libra on September 18, your mental energy shifts from focusing on how you show up in the world to what you value. This will help you ensure that you are sharing authentically, and allowing yourself to value the input of others without completely internalizing their opinions. Plus, with the eclipses in Pisces and Virgo, you are getting a 360º refresh in your relationships and your sense of self.

Libra

Libra season is almost here—but before you can dive into all the self-affirming celebrations, there’s a fair amount of internal work to be done this month. Your ruling planet, Venus, will dance between Leo and Virgo all month long, so during the first half of the month, don’t be surprised if you expend much of your energy socializing, giving back to your community, or creating vision boards of what your next big thing could be. However, when Venus moves into Virgo, you can expect to slow down and get reflective. In your twelfth house (which rules endings), this month will feel like you are clearing out energies that no longer serve you, so that you can be more authentic and less concerned about showing up how others may want you to.

Scorpio

September is going to be a slower month for you, Scorpio. For the majority of this period, your ruling planet, Mars, will be in Libra, as well as your twelfth house. This means you still need to invest time in your spiritual practices and actively cleanse anything holding you back. Toward the end of the month, when Mars moves into your sign, the positive energy you’ve felt deprived of lately will come back to you. September is your cosmic reset before you let yourself launch back into life, unapologetically going after everything that inspires you to be you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the eclipses this month are going to clear house, literally. The lunar eclipse will hit hard, bringing up moments that aim to heal drama with your family, or any unresolved tensions. The key is to remember to release control and lead with empathy. Then, once you level-set your emotions post-lunar eclipse, the solar eclipse will help you refine your perspective on where you are heading professionally. Keep your eye on the prize, but don’t rush the journey! And all month long, enjoy the start of Uranus retrograde easing up the shifts in your relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn, September is going to be filled with moments that bring you back to what you love—and will keep you away from unnecessary distractions. With Saturn, your ruling planet, retrograding back into Pisces this month, spend more time focusing on daily life and how you can improve upon your efforts to be more transparent. Additionally, the eclipses will breathe new life into your community.

Aquarius

September brings a much-needed break for you to slow down and recharge, so you can set your sights on what matters the most. First, Uranus is stationing retrograde, and since this is your ruling planet, pay attention to how your energy shifts this month. Is your mind racing less often? Are you more comfortable with embracing the changes you feel you need to make? The eclipses will help you align your values to make sure that whatever changes, you remain steady.

Pisces

Pisces, September is going to be a beautiful, bold, and developmental month for you. The main focus is these darn eclipses—be warned: you will feel the intensity of them, especially the lunar eclipse in your sign. The key to this month is focusing on the balance between “me” and “we.” Who are you? What do your relationships look like? Are they a truly symbiotic connection, or are expectations making them one-sided in any way? With the added layer of Uranus stationing retrograde, don’t feel bad if you need to pull off the gas and reassess how you take care of yourself. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to look at how you allow others to engage with your energy.