September Horoscope: The 5 Zodiac Signs Reevaluating Their Social Circles

Have you felt like you’ve been thrown in a blender, shaken like a martini, and then tossed into a fun house, where each room is designed to shift your perspective? Yes? Especially since July of this year? Good! You’re experiencing the astrology of now correctly.

Since July, Uranus, the planet of innovation, change, and rebellion, has been in the dual-natured and endlessly curious sign of Gemini. This transit is the first time in over 80 years since anyone has experienced this level of mental stimulation from the planet of electrifying energy. Uranus in Gemini has been throwing curveballs to encourage changes in the way you balance duality in your life, how you share information, your communication patterns—even the way you move through everyday life.

The past two months have been filled with the universe nudging us to ask more questions, challenge the status-quo ways of thinking, and to be willing to say yes to anything that sparks your curiosity, even if it means balancing more plates at once. However, the gaseous ice giant is stationing retrograde from September 6 to February 4, so all of that forward momentum is about to slow down to give us a chance to assess how far we’ve come in our growth journeys.

Retrogrades always slow the energetic influences of a planet. On the one hand, this gives you the chance to breathe if you’re overwhelmed with the sheer amount of external and internal stimulus causing you to make changes in your life. On the other hand, this can prompt feelings of frustration if you feel like you’ve reached a flow state and are making consistent progress with the signs telling you what needs to be switched up.

Uranus, being the planet of change, wants us to—surprise—make change. It might seem pretty straightforward, but humans are creatures of habit, so it is easier said than done. Over the next few months, you’ll want to reflect (which is a retrograde essential) on what in your life feels dull, boring, or plateaued. What’s been changing in your life? What do you feel inclined to flip on its head? What areas of life, activities, relationships, etc., feel outdated or as if you no longer feel the spark from them? You might already have some ideas in mind, which is good!

And because Uranus will spend the first half of its retrograde in Gemini, these things will probably also have ties to the way you are communicating the desire for something new, or larger-than-life ideas that may scare you at first. Gemini is all things words, so the easiest way to tap into the lessons of Uranus in Gemini during this retrograde is to communicate. Talk with friends, family members, and advisors about your ideas and how you plan to pursue them.

Explore as many pathways as possible. Famously, Gemini doesn’t do commitment all too well, but that gives you the opportunity to explore until you feel the metaphorical lightbulb in your head flick on, giving you a much-needed aha! moment.

And, you get a double dose of influences this time around, because on November 8, Uranus will dip back into Taurus. Uranus was in Taurus from 2018 until July of this year, which resulted in personal and collective shifts in what is valued, financial institutions, resources (food, housing, etc.), and creative habits. For the last half of Uranus retrograde, you’ll get the chance to start tying up any loose ends associated with the shifts in your material world that first started bubbling up in 2018.

Over the next few months, there are two important checkpoints I want you to keep in mind. On November 20, 2025, Uranus will sextile Neptune (also retrograde) in Pisces, which will be the first of two pivotal days. The planet of intuition and dreams is connecting with Uranus to remind you that change is good and you shouldn’t fear the unknown. Focus on how action in the present moment can support your desired destination, and let the rest fall into place.

The second date is on January 20, 2026, when Uranus sextiles Saturn in Pisces. This connection puts form to function, and is a reminder that consistent efforts are the best efforts. There is no need to have everything perfectly aligned or rush the journey, because let’s be honest, quitting something cold turkey is a lot harder than slowly establishing a healthier habit.

Below are personalized horoscopes to help you kick-start your reflection journey. Regardless of where Uranus is retrograding through your chart, keep in mind the following pieces of advice:

Communication will help soothe your worried mind over the next few months. Talk through your ideas and what you are hoping to make changes to in your life. Say yes to everything before locking into one thing. Uranus wants you to explore and embrace the freedom of choice, so don’t stress over doing the right thing. Focus on doing the inspiring things. Don’t rush anything or throw the baby out with the bathwater! Uranus transits are incredibly inspiring, but the inspiration could turn into impatience. Take your time and enjoy the naturally reflective nature of Uranus retrograde.

Aries

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus will retrograde through your third house, encouraging you to reflect on how your communication patterns and the ways you process information have been changing. This is a fabulous period to get into journaling, talk therapy, and having tough conversations that you may been avoiding. Additionally, anything that encourages you to learn something new is a great way to curve any boredom. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus will retrograde through your second house, encouraging you to reflect on how your values and personal finances have changed over the past seven years. The second half of the retrograde is the perfect time to reflect on spending habits. Consider doing some morning affirmations to remind yourself that you deserve all you have.

Taurus

Uranus retrograding through your second house gives you the chance to reflect on the changes to your self worth and intrapersonal conversations. Maybe you’ve been doing a bit more retail therapy than you should—park the notion in your mind, and know that the changes need to happen on the inside in order to appreciate those little treats on the outside. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus dips back into your first house, which will help you wrap up any loose ends surrounding the new you that has been developing over the past seven years. Write a love letter to yourself about how proud you are of your growth.

Gemini

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus will retrograde through your first house, which might have you clinging onto old ideas of who you should be. You’re still in the early stages of Uranus leveling up your sense of self, so celebrate this time as a journey of rediscovering yourself and how you wish to shine in the world. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus moves into your 12th house, which can stir up some old fears or anxieties that you thought you’d moved on from. Take some time to meditate on how your inner world has changed over the past seven years and tell the universe you’re ready to let go of anything that you intuitively feel is holding you back from becoming the best version of yourself.

Cancer

Expect a big wake-up call from September 6 to November 8, when Uranus retrogrades through your 12th house. The next few months will require you to not crawl back into your hidey-hole and avoid the world around you. Sure, you can take moments of recluse back to your safe spaces, but you’re on the verge of letting one chapter of your life close so you can emerge with a more profound sense of self in the future. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, when Uranus moves into your 11th house, take some time to reflect on how your social circles may perpetuate your fear of letting go or changing. You don’t have to abandon anyone, but you do have to be honest with yourself about who and what influences your energy.

Leo

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus will retrograde through your 11th house—and it’ll be a great time to start chatting it up with friends, both old and new. You may already feel like some of your connections are becoming duller than usual, but give them a second chance before you move on to the next. Maybe there is something in the way you choose to hold space for them that can shift and reinvigorate the relationships? From November 8 to February 4, 2026, when Uranus dips back into your 10th house, you may feel a mini-career crisis or a desire to start a new path. While this can be positive, make sure that you give yourself the space to reflect on why you are unsatisfied with your professional life.

Virgo

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus slows down in your 10th house, which could stall the professional progress you’ve made over the past two months. Uranus is bringing plenty of ideas of what you want to do with your life careerwise, but you may be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of pathways to follow. Don’t stress about following the “right” path; you’re starting this journey of discovering your newest dream job, so enjoy the ride. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, when Uranus moves into your ninth house, you’ll find that learning a new trade or going back to school in some capacity will inspire you to connect with your more adventurous side.

Libra

Expect both aha! moments and unanswered questions from September 6 to November 8, when Uranus retrogrades through your ninth house. Focus on asking why during the first half of the Uranus retrograde. Turn over any stones that make you feel antsy, and don’t shy away from educational opportunities or new journeys that could give you a broader world perspective. Then, from November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus challenges your eighth house influences to cut ties and reconcile with the skeletons shoved in the back of your closet. Connect with your shadow self, and embrace the changes you may have been avoiding since 2018.

Scorpio

Uranus’s retrograde through your eighth house could shake up your most intimate connections and your shared resources. September 6 to November 8 is a good time to check in on financial matters that impact you and your loved ones, if you happen to have interwoven finances. You may also feel a bit uncertain about who you can trust right now, so rather than avoiding the tension, lean into it deeper to get the answers you need. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus moves back into your seventh house, so you may see some old faces pop back into your life. Take the time to let the universe know that door is closed and that you’re ready to open a new one for people to walk through.

Sagittarius

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus retrogrades through your seventh house—expect some drama within your relationships. You may experience unexpected losses, whether that be through breakups or losing a business partnership. Remember, the universe takes so that she can give us something better in return. Pay attention to the patterns of the relationships that stay and which go over the next few months. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, when Uranus moves back into your sixth house, you could experience some unexpected health issues, or simply feel burnt out by everything you have to do. Get your priorities in order and make changes to your habits so you have a balanced lifestyle.

Capricorn

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus retrogrades through your sixth house, which could feel like you’re slowly running out of gas on a road trip. Uranus has been encouraging you to explore new routines that allow you to work hard and play hard—but be careful of getting burnt out. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus moves back into your fifth house, which will allow you to feel like an artist in the middle of a creative breakthrough! Make sure you are prioritizing your joy and creative hobbies as part of the new routines you’re building.

Aquarius

From September 6 to November 8, with Uranus retrograding in your fifth house, you will want to dance between exploring new romantic connections, hobbies, and creative outlets, while holding fast to the ones that still excite you. Some old flames may bounce in and out of your life at this time, and you might even experience a romantic spark that inspires you look at love in a new way. Uranus moves into your fourth house from November 8 to February 4, 2026; some family drama and emotional wounds could feel like they’ve been reopened. Uranus demands we expect the unexpected, so go into every moment with your loved ones cautiously but open-mindedly—and allow yourself to evolve in your emotional regulation.

Pisces

From September 6 to November 8, Uranus retrogrades through your fourth house. That’ll be a fabulous time to reflect on how you have been feeling, but also how you’ve been sharing those feelings. You’re probably experiencing changes at home and with your family members, so make sure that while you are there to support them, you are still being honest about what you need in return to fill your cup and feel supported. From November 8 to February 4, 2026, Uranus moving into your third house will help you reconnect with the communication patterns you’ve been starting to develop that may not have fully stuck. Again, be honest and open about what is going on so that you can let yourself be supported!